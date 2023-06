Or do rich and famous pqeople get more of a pass than everyday folk?



That's pretty much what it'll be for any player going there - they'll live in luxury with servants, etc. The kids will go to the best schools and/or have private tutors. They won't see any of the opression that goes on in the real world or be subject to many of the rules that the common people have to live by.It's very distasteful, but at the same time it's very hard to criticise individuals for making a decision to work for them and take the money especially if there are not too many other options on the table.I would much rather that decisions like this are taken higher up the food chain, getting commitments on improving human rights etc. Problem is we are should always weary of imposing 'western morals' on countries in return for business. What we believe to be right is not necessarily what others do, even if that sounds utterly ludicrous.