He'll be sorely missed. Selfless to a fault right till the end. The memories are still so raw. I hope that trio get there deserved statue in the future. Did we ever have 3 forwards in the team that each got over 100 goals for the club. By the time Mo is done, they could have 500 between them. That's crazy!
I wish they'd stop doing heart felt vids about him, I keep getting dust in my eyes.
just watched all his 111 LFC goals on YouTube.

no words.
Anybody else noticed the cliffhanger with the 'I'm going to reveal a mystery now' on that last LFC post?

I mean everything, really everything says that he's leaving. But just imagine the scenes if he stays  ;D ;D

I know it's the hope that kills but just wanted to know whether anybody else thinks the same
Given the first installment is 2 weeks away, there's absolutely no chance it's an announcement that he's staying.
They wouldn't be able to keep it under wraps that long and if there was any indication a new deal was even being considered we'd know about it by now.
Given the first installment is 2 weeks away, there's absolutely no chance it's an announcement that he's staying.
They wouldn't be able to keep it under wraps that long and if there was any indication a new deal was even being considered we'd know about it by now.

I know Barney, you're right, just got my hopes up but don't think it's realistic
Bobby is going to be our striker coach next season isn't he... :P
Bobby is unlikely to be a first team starter at a club like Real Madrid or for Brazil.

He's come off the back of a damn solid season for us and still has tons of peak ability. He's also won everything there is to win at club level with us, and has nothing left to prove to anyone. A bonafide legend for LFC.

Bobby, enjoy your life and take a humungous payout that sets you up for life. MLS, Qatar, Saudi ... whatever. That money is better in your back pocket my man, and you're in prime position to negotiate a long contract that sets you up for life. Time to make some silly moolah and have fun ... This would be my advice to Bobby.
Bobby is unlikely to be a first team starter at a club like Real Madrid or for Brazil.

He's come off the back of a damn solid season for us and still has tons of peak ability. He's also won everything there is to win at club level with us, and has nothing left to prove to anyone. A bonafide legend for LFC.

Bobby, enjoy your life and take a humungous payout that sets you up for life. MLS, Qatar, Saudi ... whatever. That money is better in your back pocket my man, and you're in prime position to negotiate a long contract that sets you up for life. Time to make some silly moolah and have fun ... This would be my advice to Bobby.

Id hope he wouldn't listen, especially to the Saudi/Qatar bit!

And MLS isnt setting him up more than playing in Europe is.

Maybe hell go to Spain or Portugal, win stuff there too, theres a club out there going to get one of the cleverest, most fun players in Europe anyway, whoever they may be!  Id love to see him back in Bundesliga, but hes already been there done that, so I suspect maybe he tries another league.
Id hope he wouldn't listen, especially to the Saudi/Qatar bit!

And MLS isnt setting him up more than playing in Europe is.

Maybe hell go to Spain or Portugal, win stuff there too, theres a club out there going to get one of the cleverest, most fun players in Europe anyway, whoever they may be!  Id love to see him back in Bundesliga, but hes already been there done that, so I suspect maybe he tries another league.

Lol I think my subconscious just doesn't want to see him wear the colours of another big European club to be honest
Jurgen give him the nod I tell youse .

Bob's natural skills can only be founded in the streets of Brazil!
No other player with his skills. 
Lol I think my subconscious just doesn't want to see him wear the colours of another big European club to be honest

theres defo a LOT of clubs I wouldt want to see him play for! Defo not Real or Barca or Atletico, goes without saying no PL club, but he wants to go to another league anyway, I dont even watch these leagues, but the idea of him play for certain teams is a big no-go!

But other Spanish teams, Portugal, like I say - BuLi (not Bayern!), that I can cope with  ;D
I can handle him going anywhere but staying in England or heading for blood money, it'd honestly break my heart if he took money off those murderous bastards & taint his whole legacy.
Nice or Porto are fine with me
Bob's natural skills can only be founded in the heys of Canny Farm.

Not off to Madrid then.

Quote
Real Madrid have now COMPLETELY DISCARDED Roberto Firmino as an option. [@JLSanchez78]
Bobby is unlikely to be a first team starter at a club like Real Madrid or for Brazil.

He's come off the back of a damn solid season for us and still has tons of peak ability. He's also won everything there is to win at club level with us, and has nothing left to prove to anyone. A bonafide legend for LFC.

Bobby, enjoy your life and take a humungous payout that sets you up for life. MLS, Qatar, Saudi ... whatever. That money is better in your back pocket my man, and you're in prime position to negotiate a long contract that sets you up for life. Time to make some silly moolah and have fun ... This would be my advice to Bobby.

With Benzema leaving he would fancy his chances of a game now id say.

I know Madrid saying no but they said that about Bellingham too.
Looking forward to this mini-series about Bobby.......what's the mystery - change your mind about leaving ?!  God, I hope so.
Theres no mind changing.  Klopp/the club decided he wasnt getting a renewal, and rightly so.  Bobby has left at the perfect time, and departs an absolute legend. 
Theres no mind changing.  Klopp/the club decided he wasnt getting a renewal, and rightly so.  Bobby has left at the perfect time, and departs an absolute legend. 

It would also be an absolutely stupid move after all the stuff everyone has gone through with saying goodbye to him. A change of mind could have been a thing maybe a bit later in the window once Bobby has seen all his options and the club are getting a clearer picture of the money they have to spend and what players they're getting. In a three part documentary, that has been produced over weeks and maybe even months with the announcement of the big reveal in the trailer mere days after Bobby actually leaving would be idiotic.

In an ideal world I would hope for the announcement being something like Bobby keeping a place in the city and wanting to come back once he's done with playing and ready to take up a position at the club, but I don't really see that. He'll probably go back to Brazil once he's done playing and he'll visit from time to time playing games for Liverpool Legends. I would imagine the mystery would be something rather boring like Bobby revealing something about the relationship he had with Mo and/or Mané or something he said (for example before the Barca match). Or it will be that he knows how to play the piano and he's playing/singing his own song or has written a song about his time at Liverpool/about the support he got. The latter would be my favourite, but my expectation is that it's something rather trivial like Mané snores when he's sleeping or something like that. ;)
Not off to Madrid then.

How does anyone with a brain COMPLETELY DISCARD bobby??

You don't put bobby in the corner!
You don't put bobby in the corner!

Many have tried & failed.
How does anyone with a brain COMPLETELY DISCARD bobby??

You don't put bobby in the corner!
if you do, he'll make you look like a fool by falling to the ground and backheeling an inch-perfect nutmeg pass between your legs.  :)
