Theres no mind changing. Klopp/the club decided he wasnt getting a renewal, and rightly so. Bobby has left at the perfect time, and departs an absolute legend.



It would also be an absolutely stupid move after all the stuff everyone has gone through with saying goodbye to him. A change of mind could have been a thing maybe a bit later in the window once Bobby has seen all his options and the club are getting a clearer picture of the money they have to spend and what players they're getting. In a three part documentary, that has been produced over weeks and maybe even months with the announcement of the big reveal in the trailer mere days after Bobby actually leaving would be idiotic.In an ideal world I would hope for the announcement being something like Bobby keeping a place in the city and wanting to come back once he's done with playing and ready to take up a position at the club, but I don't really see that. He'll probably go back to Brazil once he's done playing and he'll visit from time to time playing games for Liverpool Legends. I would imagine the mystery would be something rather boring like Bobby revealing something about the relationship he had with Mo and/or Mané or something he said (for example before the Barca match). Or it will be that he knows how to play the piano and he's playing/singing his own song or has written a song about his time at Liverpool/about the support he got. The latter would be my favourite, but my expectation is that it's something rather trivial like Mané snores when he's sleeping or something like that.