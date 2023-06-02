« previous next »
He'll be sorely missed. Selfless to a fault right till the end. The memories are still so raw. I hope that trio get there deserved statue in the future. Did we ever have 3 forwards in the team that each got over 100 goals for the club. By the time Mo is done, they could have 500 between them. That's crazy!
I wish they'd stop doing heart felt vids about him, I keep getting dust in my eyes.
just watched all his 111 LFC goals on YouTube.

no words.
Anybody else noticed the cliffhanger with the 'I'm going to reveal a mystery now' on that last LFC post?

I mean everything, really everything says that he's leaving. But just imagine the scenes if he stays  ;D ;D

I know it's the hope that kills but just wanted to know whether anybody else thinks the same
Given the first installment is 2 weeks away, there's absolutely no chance it's an announcement that he's staying.
They wouldn't be able to keep it under wraps that long and if there was any indication a new deal was even being considered we'd know about it by now.
Given the first installment is 2 weeks away, there's absolutely no chance it's an announcement that he's staying.
They wouldn't be able to keep it under wraps that long and if there was any indication a new deal was even being considered we'd know about it by now.

I know Barney, you're right, just got my hopes up but don't think it's realistic
Bobby is going to be our striker coach next season isn't he... :P
Bobby is unlikely to be a first team starter at a club like Real Madrid or for Brazil.

He's come off the back of a damn solid season for us and still has tons of peak ability. He's also won everything there is to win at club level with us, and has nothing left to prove to anyone. A bonafide legend for LFC.

Bobby, enjoy your life and take a humungous payout that sets you up for life. MLS, Qatar, Saudi ... whatever. That money is better in your back pocket my man, and you're in prime position to negotiate a long contract that sets you up for life. Time to make some silly moolah and have fun ... This would be my advice to Bobby.
Bobby is unlikely to be a first team starter at a club like Real Madrid or for Brazil.

He's come off the back of a damn solid season for us and still has tons of peak ability. He's also won everything there is to win at club level with us, and has nothing left to prove to anyone. A bonafide legend for LFC.

Bobby, enjoy your life and take a humungous payout that sets you up for life. MLS, Qatar, Saudi ... whatever. That money is better in your back pocket my man, and you're in prime position to negotiate a long contract that sets you up for life. Time to make some silly moolah and have fun ... This would be my advice to Bobby.

Id hope he wouldn't listen, especially to the Saudi/Qatar bit!

And MLS isnt setting him up more than playing in Europe is.

Maybe hell go to Spain or Portugal, win stuff there too, theres a club out there going to get one of the cleverest, most fun players in Europe anyway, whoever they may be!  Id love to see him back in Bundesliga, but hes already been there done that, so I suspect maybe he tries another league.
Id hope he wouldn't listen, especially to the Saudi/Qatar bit!

And MLS isnt setting him up more than playing in Europe is.

Maybe hell go to Spain or Portugal, win stuff there too, theres a club out there going to get one of the cleverest, most fun players in Europe anyway, whoever they may be!  Id love to see him back in Bundesliga, but hes already been there done that, so I suspect maybe he tries another league.

Lol I think my subconscious just doesn't want to see him wear the colours of another big European club to be honest
Jurgen give him the nod I tell youse .

Bob's natural skills can only be founded in the streets of Brazil!
No other player with his skills. 
Lol I think my subconscious just doesn't want to see him wear the colours of another big European club to be honest

theres defo a LOT of clubs I wouldt want to see him play for! Defo not Real or Barca or Atletico, goes without saying no PL club, but he wants to go to another league anyway, I dont even watch these leagues, but the idea of him play for certain teams is a big no-go!

But other Spanish teams, Portugal, like I say - BuLi (not Bayern!), that I can cope with  ;D
I can handle him going anywhere but staying in England or heading for blood money, it'd honestly break my heart if he took money off those murderous bastards & taint his whole legacy.
