Bobby is unlikely to be a first team starter at a club like Real Madrid or for Brazil.



He's come off the back of a damn solid season for us and still has tons of peak ability. He's also won everything there is to win at club level with us, and has nothing left to prove to anyone. A bonafide legend for LFC.



Bobby, enjoy your life and take a humungous payout that sets you up for life. MLS, Qatar, Saudi ... whatever. That money is better in your back pocket my man, and you're in prime position to negotiate a long contract that sets you up for life. Time to make some silly moolah and have fun ... This would be my advice to Bobby.