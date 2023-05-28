« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1849575 times)

Re: Roberto Firmino
Adeus Senhor  :'(
Re: Roberto Firmino
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Roberto Firmino
end of a magical era.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Thank You for all the Gold...  :wave  :scarf :champ
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Roberto Firmino
Kinda cool that his final game was a PL equivalent of a summer evening kickabout with your mates on the park before going home for tea.
Re: Roberto Firmino
.
I updated the 'A few videos and some info on Bobby' post - from a few pages back...





www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488 (includes his recent goals, his last match at Anfield and his last match today)
Ill miss you, you mad magician.
Smiling torrent of goals.
Galloping breathless ball thief.
Why plain when fancy will do artist.

Ill miss you.
I haven't done the maths, but I wouldn't be surprised if 22/23 was actually Bobby's best season in terms of his goals per minute ratio. Scored a fair few goals this season despite a limited amount of minutes and healthy competition for his place.
What a perfectly fitting goal for Bobby to sign off with. Sitting two defenders down and megging the keeper.  ;D
Quote from: Bread on May 28, 2023, 10:35:27 pm
I haven't done the maths, but I wouldn't be surprised if 22/23 was actually Bobby's best season in terms of his goals per minute ratio. Scored a fair few goals this season despite a limited amount of minutes and healthy competition for his place.
According to Transfermarkt, it was 111 minutes per PL goal, and 132 mins or so per goal overall. I will assume that the former is his highest return for a season, while the latter probably fares very well against his best year, and perhaps outdoes it. Both figures are better than Salahs rates of 174 and 144 respectively.

Frankly, we should probably have kept him for another year or two.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 28, 2023, 10:46:57 pm
What a perfectly fitting goal for Bobby to sign off with. Sitting two defenders down and megging the keeper.  ;D

leaving us all with final piece of his magic.

si senor!

doubt we see any player like him here again.
One we will all remember in a few years as one of the greatest. Dare i say possibly remembered for longer than Salah will be and i love Salah, but there is literally only one Bobby Firmino.
Ridiculous to let him go. If there were regrets over allowing Anelka to leave what does that say about Bobby?
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 28, 2023, 10:46:57 pm
What a perfectly fitting goal for Bobby to sign off with. Sitting two defenders down and megging the keeper.  ;D

Yes absolutely - it was magnificent  ;D
Bobby's last goal from the travelling Kop..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdiSMhrZWqE
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Hard to believe we wont see him in a Liverpool kit again. Gonna hurt like a MF when it inevitably sinks in. Absolute legend.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

So it seems both Firmino and Milner wanted to stay, Klopp wanted them to stay, but «the club» not-doesnt seem an optimal way to run a football club.
Quote from: Samie on May 28, 2023, 03:23:14 pm
Real Madrid considering signing Bobby.

If so, maybe it's good we're out for a year... bad enough they beat us every year, couldn't handle Bobby scoring the winner!
Quote from: Raaphael on May 29, 2023, 06:36:51 am
So it seems both Firmino and Milner wanted to stay, Klopp wanted them to stay, but «the club» not-doesnt seem an optimal way to run a football club.

If we had a Director of Football making the call, I'd be fine with it. As it stands,  I have no idea who made the call, but it's probably for the best.
Quote from: Raaphael on May 29, 2023, 06:36:51 am
So it seems both Firmino and Milner wanted to stay, Klopp wanted them to stay, but «the club» not-doesnt seem an optimal way to run a football club.

Milner is aging and slow, Bobby is starting to show signs of injury taking effect.

Best time for them to go before injuries slow them too much.
Favourite player of the Klopp era, very sad to see him go. Put a smile on your face, pure joy of a footballer. Ah well, we have plenty affable players left :) best of luck to him
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 29, 2023, 07:48:20 am
Milner is aging and slow, Bobby is starting to show signs of injury taking effect.

Best time for them to go before injuries slow them too much.

I see Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid is concidering him as a second striker. If hes good enough for them, shouldnt he be good enough for us? He still scores quite a few goals.
Quote from: Raaphael on May 29, 2023, 09:16:56 am
I see Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid is concidering him as a second striker. If hes good enough for them, shouldnt he be good enough for us? He still scores quite a few goals.

Let's not be like Real Madrid
My favourite ever Liverpool player now.

Oh Bobby you wild, beautiful thing. You crazy handful of nothing.

YNWA, Legend.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 29, 2023, 05:36:18 am
Hard to believe we wont see him in a Liverpool kit again. Gonna hurt like a MF when it inevitably sinks in. Absolute legend.
I'm really not looking forward to seeing him in another shirt.

but in some ways, leaving on a high now is better than seeing him decline.
Hearing Si Senor for the last time yesterday was painful
Quote from: SamLad on May 29, 2023, 06:31:50 pm
I'm really not looking forward to seeing him in another shirt.

but in some ways, leaving on a high now is better than seeing him decline.

Hoping he goes back to Brazil or the Bundesliga (not Bayern) or something. Would hate him to stay in England or sign for Real Madrid or PSG or go to Saudi Arabia or somewhere for a fat pay day. Don't let me down Bobby
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Hazell on May 29, 2023, 06:40:11 pm
Hoping he goes back to Brazil or the Bundesliga (not Bayern) or something. Would hate him to stay in England or sign for Real Madrid or PSG or go to Saudi Arabia or somewhere for a fat pay day. Don't let me down Bobby

Imagine what he'll do to his hair off a fat pay day, though.

Don't deny Bobby being Bobby... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Last day Bobby is officially a Liverpool player.  As of June 1st he's a free agent.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:30 am
Last day Bobby is officially a Liverpool player.  As of June 1st he's a free agent.

We should put in a bid.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:18:20 am
We should put in a bid.

A no look bid...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
