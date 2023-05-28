I haven't done the maths, but I wouldn't be surprised if 22/23 was actually Bobby's best season in terms of his goals per minute ratio. Scored a fair few goals this season despite a limited amount of minutes and healthy competition for his place.
According to Transfermarkt, it was 111 minutes per PL goal, and 132 mins or so per goal overall. I will assume that the former is his highest return for a season, while the latter probably fares very well against his best year, and perhaps outdoes it. Both figures are better than Salahs rates of 174 and 144 respectively.
Frankly, we should probably have kept him for another year or two.