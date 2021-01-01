I haven't done the maths, but I wouldn't be surprised if 22/23 was actually Bobby's best season in terms of his goals per minute ratio. Scored a fair few goals this season despite a limited amount of minutes and healthy competition for his place.



According to Transfermarkt, it was 111 minutes per PL goal, and 132 mins or so per goal overall. I will assume that the former is his highest return for a season, while the latter probably fares very well against his best year, and perhaps outdoes it. Both figures are better than Salahs rates of 174 and 144 respectively.Frankly, we should probably have kept him for another year or two.