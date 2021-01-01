« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

Adeus Senhor  :'(
end of a magical era.
Thank You for all the Gold...  :wave  :scarf :champ
Kinda cool that his final game was a PL equivalent of a summer evening kickabout with your mates on the park before going home for tea.

I updated the 'A few videos and some info on Bobby' post - from a few pages back...





www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488 (includes his recent goals, his last match at Anfield and his last match today)

Ill miss you, you mad magician.
Smiling torrent of goals.
Galloping breathless ball thief.
Why plain when fancy will do artist.

Ill miss you.
I haven't done the maths, but I wouldn't be surprised if 22/23 was actually Bobby's best season in terms of his goals per minute ratio. Scored a fair few goals this season despite a limited amount of minutes and healthy competition for his place.
What a perfectly fitting goal for Bobby to sign off with. Sitting two defenders down and megging the keeper.  ;D
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
I haven't done the maths, but I wouldn't be surprised if 22/23 was actually Bobby's best season in terms of his goals per minute ratio. Scored a fair few goals this season despite a limited amount of minutes and healthy competition for his place.
According to Transfermarkt, it was 111 minutes per PL goal, and 132 mins or so per goal overall. I will assume that the former is his highest return for a season, while the latter probably fares very well against his best year, and perhaps outdoes it. Both figures are better than Salahs rates of 174 and 144 respectively.

Frankly, we should probably have kept him for another year or two.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:46:57 pm
What a perfectly fitting goal for Bobby to sign off with. Sitting two defenders down and megging the keeper.  ;D

leaving us all with final piece of his magic.

si senor!

doubt we see any player like him here again.
One we will all remember in a few years as one of the greatest. Dare i say possibly remembered for longer than Salah will be and i love Salah, but there is literally only one Bobby Firmino.
Ridiculous to let him go. If there were regrets over allowing Anelka to leave what does that say about Bobby?
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:46:57 pm
What a perfectly fitting goal for Bobby to sign off with. Sitting two defenders down and megging the keeper.  ;D

Yes absolutely - it was magnificent  ;D
Bobby's last goal from the travelling Kop..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdiSMhrZWqE
