redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 02:00:44 pm
Incredibly skilful player who brought joy to the whole crowd especially when he scored.

That smile, those mad kicks in celebration of a goal, back heels and no look goals hes like no other.

Good luck Bobby in whatever you do or wherever you go next.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,771
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 02:58:28 pm
Bobby visiting and signing his mural today.  :D

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1660260396425412608
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,771
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:00:42 pm
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,955
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:04:58 pm
Mad that the last couple of days is the most we've seen of Firmino off the pitch as he tends to keep himself to himself. Which is partly we I love him.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:23:04 pm
Some lovely scenes there at the mural. Still hasn't really sunk in that he won't be here next season.

Thank you for the memories amigo!
YNWA - JFT97

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,533
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 04:01:29 pm
As a player and more so as a person this has to be an absolutely wild time for him. It is insane how much love there is for him and I would imagine that can also be very overwhelming in a way.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 04:06:33 pm
Hope he starts v Southampton, I know we are prepping for the new season but I doubt there's much a nothing game v a relegated game will tell us. Get him in!! Then again maybe we'll be cautious regarding injury and stuff but hope not.
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,611
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 04:35:37 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:06:33 pm
Hope he starts v Southampton, I know we are prepping for the new season but I doubt there's much a nothing game v a relegated game will tell us. Get him in!! Then again maybe we'll be cautious regarding injury and stuff but hope not.

Don't think any of the released players will play. They had their good bye at Anfield, would be odd seeing them play again.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,841
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 04:37:03 pm
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,771
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:27:17 pm
Bobby and the team with all the trophies he helped us win.  8)

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,771
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:27:51 pm
Ali's missus posted this.  ;D

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,709
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:30:41 pm
Never understood why these kind of events always have soup as a starter. If I want a drink I'd order one.
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,090
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:33:25 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:30:41 pm
Never understood why these kind of events always have soup as a starter. If I want a drink I'd order one.

Philistine. Soup is fantastic, you're supposed to eat with a spoon, not pick it up like a drink.

Now gazpacho on the other hand I never understood.

The menu looks delicious. Now i'm hungry.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,771
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:25:05 pm
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,841
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:32:45 pm
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:48:37 pm
mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:35:11 pm
Genuinely havent been this upset about a player leaving since Torres. All the posts by him with his family are really emotional.

Theyll never be another Bobby 💕
Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:48:26 pm
Not an especially sentimental person but every last one of these videos makes me cry - what a player, what a man, what an infectious personality. It's the right time but it does feel like we're losing a bit of sparkle/magic that we'll never quite get back.

I'm so delighted he gets a proper, extended send off where he can celebrate his achievements and say goodbye to the fans and teammates that loved him so much, and sharing it all with his family (especially his Scouse daughters!).

Come back anytime, Bobby.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,709
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 09:18:25 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:33:25 pm
Philistine. Soup is fantastic, you're supposed to eat with a spoon, not pick it up like a drink.

Now gazpacho on the other hand I never understood.

The menu looks delicious. Now i'm hungry.
If I cant chew it then its not food.
