Not an especially sentimental person but every last one of these videos makes me cry - what a player, what a man, what an infectious personality. It's the right time but it does feel like we're losing a bit of sparkle/magic that we'll never quite get back.



I'm so delighted he gets a proper, extended send off where he can celebrate his achievements and say goodbye to the fans and teammates that loved him so much, and sharing it all with his family (especially his Scouse daughters!).



Come back anytime, Bobby.