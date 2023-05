My favourite Liverpool player of this or any past era.



Moreover, he demonstrated something very rare for a Brazilian player with his exceptional talent - he had absolutely none of the downside that too often accompanies those from that culture - by which I mean the overreaction and theatrics that we all recognise. Pele epitomised the nobler side of Brazilian football genius; I can think of no greater accolade than that comparison.



I’ll miss him more than I’ve missed any Liverpool player of recent times. Thanks for the (indelible) memories.