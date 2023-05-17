He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.



In theory this is possible but I doubt Klopp would do this.We have an important game to win and it would be disrespectful to a fully fit member of the squad to be left off the bench so a leaving player could get a token appearance.If Firmino is fit he'll be on the bench. Because he'll want to be and because Klopp thinks he is fit enough and can influence the game. If he's not fit enough then there's no way he'll be part of the match day squad. Sentiment aside it makes no sense in that situation when we have a pivotal game to win.Whatever happens Firmino will get a send off that allows him to know and understand the depth of feeling the Liverpool crowd has towards him. James Milner too in that regard.