Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1832886 times)

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16040 on: May 17, 2023, 08:50:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on May 16, 2023, 10:58:57 pm

It doesn't work like that, unless LFC have stopped paying his wages already??

Exactly what happened with Lallana
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16041 on: May 17, 2023, 10:32:27 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 12:45:40 am
if he's not 100% the club would never push him onto the pitch at this point -- too much respect for the man to jeopardize his future.

He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16042 on: May 17, 2023, 12:07:45 pm »
Atmosphere wise I think it'd be better if he came off the bench at some point, obviously in the second half barring an injury. The crowd will be begging for it all afternoon  ;D

Alternatively I think it's also nice when they start the game but get subbed off, say a few minutes before the end, gives the opportunity for a nice ovation, I seem to remember Rodgers took Gerrard and Carragher off a few minutes before the end in their final games which was quite nice. Of course there'll still be an opportunity to applaud/sing etc after the game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16043 on: May 17, 2023, 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2023, 10:32:27 am
He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.

In theory this is possible but I doubt Klopp would do this.

We have an important game to win and it would be disrespectful to a fully fit member of the squad to be left off the bench so a leaving player could get a token appearance.

If Firmino is fit he'll be on the bench. Because he'll want to be and because Klopp thinks he is fit enough and can influence the game. If he's not fit enough then there's no way he'll be part of the match day squad. Sentiment aside it makes no sense in that situation when we have a pivotal game to win.

Whatever happens Firmino will get a send off that allows him to know and understand the depth of feeling the Liverpool crowd has towards him. James Milner too in that regard.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16044 on: May 17, 2023, 12:45:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2023, 10:32:27 am
He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.
yeah wouldn't surprise me.

as long as we've won the game of course.  which isn't gonna be easy.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16045 on: May 17, 2023, 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 17, 2023, 12:07:45 pm
Atmosphere wise I think it'd be better if he came off the bench at some point, obviously in the second half barring an injury. The crowd will be begging for it all afternoon  ;D

Alternatively I think it's also nice when they start the game but get subbed off, say a few minutes before the end, gives the opportunity for a nice ovation, I seem to remember Rodgers took Gerrard and Carragher off a few minutes before the end in their final games which was quite nice. Of course there'll still be an opportunity to applaud/sing etc after the game.

the crowd and Klopp have got to be cold-eyed about this.  winning the game is more important than an emotional goodbye to a great player.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16046 on: May 17, 2023, 12:53:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 12:47:01 pm
the crowd and Klopp have got to be cold-eyed about this.  winning the game is more important than an emotional goodbye to a great player.

Remember the Kop singing "Rafa put Sami on" all afternoon in Hyypia's last game, Rafa stuck him on for the final minute ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16047 on: May 17, 2023, 12:56:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 17, 2023, 12:53:06 pm
Remember the Kop singing "Rafa put Sami on" all afternoon in Hyypia's last game, Rafa stuck him on for the final minute ;D

which is fine.  great in fact. 

but I don't want to hear the Kop singing Bobby's song for an hour while the team is struggling to make a dent in a parked-bus defence.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16048 on: May 17, 2023, 02:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 17, 2023, 12:39:35 pm
In theory this is possible but I doubt Klopp would do this.

We have an important game to win and it would be disrespectful to a fully fit member of the squad to be left off the bench so a leaving player could get a token appearance.

If Firmino is fit he'll be on the bench. Because he'll want to be and because Klopp thinks he is fit enough and can influence the game. If he's not fit enough then there's no way he'll be part of the match day squad. Sentiment aside it makes no sense in that situation when we have a pivotal game to win.

Whatever happens Firmino will get a send off that allows him to know and understand the depth of feeling the Liverpool crowd has towards him. James Milner too in that regard.

Yeah I know, but nice to dream

Anyway, scoring the late  equaliser v Arsenal and the 7th v the Mancs is better anyway
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16049 on: May 17, 2023, 05:40:13 pm »
Back in training.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16050 on: May 17, 2023, 06:14:40 pm »
Quote
Roberto Firmino has received interest from Spain. [@_pauljoyce]
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16051 on: May 17, 2023, 06:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 17, 2023, 06:14:40 pm
Roberto Firmino has received interest from Spain. [@_pauljoyce]

He's Brazilian. It's too late. Morons.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16052 on: May 17, 2023, 06:29:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May 17, 2023, 06:16:33 pm
He's Brazilian. It's too late. Morons.
Very good  ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16053 on: May 17, 2023, 06:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 17, 2023, 06:14:40 pm

They heard the song didn't they?

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16054 on: May 17, 2023, 07:29:37 pm »
 ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16055 on: Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm »
His mural is finished.  ;D

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16056 on: Yesterday at 10:38:41 pm »
Banner on the KOP for tomorrow.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16057 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm »
I'm going to miss the mad bastard, can only imagine the hole his personality will leave in the squad as well.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16058 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm »
Quote
Roberto Firmino:

I will cry 100 per cent. It will be emotional for me and for my family.Roberto Firmino:

I will cry 100 per cent. It will be emotional for me and for my family.


Quote
Roberto Firmino on his song:

I sang it in the car with my family two days ago. My children asked if I could put the song on so we could sing together.

Quote
Roberto Firmino on what Liverpool has meant to him:

It is an honour. It was the journey we had together, what we achieved together and the trophies we brought to the club all together.

Quote
Roberto Firmino:

The cycle here has ended and I understand it is my time to go. I am very proud for the beautiful history we made together.

Quote
Firmino:

If Im not 100% I would play anyway!"

Quote
Roberto Firmino:

Maybe one day I could come back, I dont know, but its time to go. Come back as a coach? Maybe! You never say never. I dont know what is going to happen with my future. It might be to play, you never know."

Quote
Firmino on who he will miss:

My team-mates, the club, the fans, especially the fans, I love the fans, theyve supported me a lot through these eight years here. I am very proud for everything that I have done here with the team.


Quote
Roberto Firmino on how we would like to be remembered by Liverpool:

"My generosity and my heart.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16059 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
Quote
Roberto Firmino on playing with Liverpool's famous "Front Three":

To play alongside these two guys, top players, was an honour and a pleasure for me. I enjoyed it a lot playing alongside them both and the results we earned together.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16060 on: Yesterday at 11:54:38 pm »

'Roberto Firmino - When Football Becomes Art' - from ASComps Match Compilations:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0UIV3AoxKas" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0UIV3AoxKas</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0UIV3AoxKas



some more Bobby goodness here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16061 on: Today at 12:06:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm



Fucking hell Bobby, you're killing me with those quotes 💔
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16062 on: Today at 12:20:01 am »
I'm finally starting to realize that he won't be here next year and it's a hard truth to accept. Give him a warm send-off tomorrow!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16063 on: Today at 02:09:55 am »
Last time for the Kop to let everyone know that the best in the world is Bobby Firmino.

Thank you for the amazing memories, part of a Liverpool team that won everything while playing some of the most exciting football.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16064 on: Today at 07:43:35 am »
https://twitter.com/ryan3levis/status/1659680072918265858

Was just about to post this. Great breakdown. Henry probably had to change his underwear after drooling over this lol
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16065 on: Today at 07:48:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 12:56:33 pm
which is fine.  great in fact. 

but I don't want to hear the Kop singing Bobby's song for an hour while the team is struggling to make a dent in a parked-bus defence.
Anfield bouncing for an hour singing Bobby's song would only help the team surely?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16066 on: Today at 11:52:07 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:43:35 am
https://twitter.com/ryan3levis/status/1659680072918265858

Was just about to post this. Great breakdown. Henry probably had to change his underwear after drooling over this lol

Speaks volumes that the likes of Henry and Wrighty drool over him.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16067 on: Today at 12:27:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 12:56:33 pm
which is fine.  great in fact. 

but I don't want to hear the Kop singing Bobby's song for an hour while the team is struggling to make a dent in a parked-bus defence.

Klopp seemed to say this in the presser
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16068 on: Today at 12:34:29 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:43:35 am
https://twitter.com/ryan3levis/status/1659680072918265858

Was just about to post this. Great breakdown. Henry probably had to change his underwear after drooling over this lol
Henry is a good pundit from the times I've seen him.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16069 on: Today at 01:13:07 pm »
