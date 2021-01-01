« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1831288 times)

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16040 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:59:09 pm
yeah, I wasn't thinking of the top one.  :)

superb photo (the bottom one).

edit:  no, actually, they are both superb.  :)

Haha yeah after I typed that I did think it was obvious you meant the bottom one but I couldn't be arsed editing ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16041 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm

It doesn't work like that, unless LFC have stopped paying his wages already??

if he's not 100% the club would never push him onto the pitch at this point -- too much respect for the man to jeopardize his future.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16042 on: Today at 08:50:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm

It doesn't work like that, unless LFC have stopped paying his wages already??

Exactly what happened with Lallana
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16043 on: Today at 10:32:27 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:45:40 am
if he's not 100% the club would never push him onto the pitch at this point -- too much respect for the man to jeopardize his future.

He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16044 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm »
Atmosphere wise I think it'd be better if he came off the bench at some point, obviously in the second half barring an injury. The crowd will be begging for it all afternoon  ;D

Alternatively I think it's also nice when they start the game but get subbed off, say a few minutes before the end, gives the opportunity for a nice ovation, I seem to remember Rodgers took Gerrard and Carragher off a few minutes before the end in their final games which was quite nice. Of course there'll still be an opportunity to applaud/sing etc after the game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16045 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:27 am
He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.

In theory this is possible but I doubt Klopp would do this.

We have an important game to win and it would be disrespectful to a fully fit member of the squad to be left off the bench so a leaving player could get a token appearance.

If Firmino is fit he'll be on the bench. Because he'll want to be and because Klopp thinks he is fit enough and can influence the game. If he's not fit enough then there's no way he'll be part of the match day squad. Sentiment aside it makes no sense in that situation when we have a pivotal game to win.

Whatever happens Firmino will get a send off that allows him to know and understand the depth of feeling the Liverpool crowd has towards him. James Milner too in that regard.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16046 on: Today at 12:45:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:27 am
He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.
yeah wouldn't surprise me.

as long as we've won the game of course.  which isn't gonna be easy.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16047 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:07:45 pm
Atmosphere wise I think it'd be better if he came off the bench at some point, obviously in the second half barring an injury. The crowd will be begging for it all afternoon  ;D

Alternatively I think it's also nice when they start the game but get subbed off, say a few minutes before the end, gives the opportunity for a nice ovation, I seem to remember Rodgers took Gerrard and Carragher off a few minutes before the end in their final games which was quite nice. Of course there'll still be an opportunity to applaud/sing etc after the game.

the crowd and Klopp have got to be cold-eyed about this.  winning the game is more important than an emotional goodbye to a great player.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16048 on: Today at 12:53:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:47:01 pm
the crowd and Klopp have got to be cold-eyed about this.  winning the game is more important than an emotional goodbye to a great player.

Remember the Kop singing "Rafa put Sami on" all afternoon in Hyypia's last game, Rafa stuck him on for the final minute ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16049 on: Today at 12:56:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:53:06 pm
Remember the Kop singing "Rafa put Sami on" all afternoon in Hyypia's last game, Rafa stuck him on for the final minute ;D

which is fine.  great in fact. 

but I don't want to hear the Kop singing Bobby's song for an hour while the team is struggling to make a dent in a parked-bus defence.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16050 on: Today at 02:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:39:35 pm
In theory this is possible but I doubt Klopp would do this.

We have an important game to win and it would be disrespectful to a fully fit member of the squad to be left off the bench so a leaving player could get a token appearance.

If Firmino is fit he'll be on the bench. Because he'll want to be and because Klopp thinks he is fit enough and can influence the game. If he's not fit enough then there's no way he'll be part of the match day squad. Sentiment aside it makes no sense in that situation when we have a pivotal game to win.

Whatever happens Firmino will get a send off that allows him to know and understand the depth of feeling the Liverpool crowd has towards him. James Milner too in that regard.

Yeah I know, but nice to dream

Anyway, scoring the late  equaliser v Arsenal and the 7th v the Mancs is better anyway
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 05:40:13 pm »
Back in training.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 06:14:40 pm »
Quote
Roberto Firmino has received interest from Spain. [@_pauljoyce]
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16053 on: Today at 06:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:14:40 pm
Roberto Firmino has received interest from Spain. [@_pauljoyce]

He's Brazilian. It's too late. Morons.
