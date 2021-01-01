« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1830763 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,169
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16040 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:59:09 pm
yeah, I wasn't thinking of the top one.  :)

superb photo (the bottom one).

edit:  no, actually, they are both superb.  :)

Haha yeah after I typed that I did think it was obvious you meant the bottom one but I couldn't be arsed editing ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16041 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm

It doesn't work like that, unless LFC have stopped paying his wages already??

if he's not 100% the club would never push him onto the pitch at this point -- too much respect for the man to jeopardize his future.
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16042 on: Today at 08:50:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm

It doesn't work like that, unless LFC have stopped paying his wages already??

Exactly what happened with Lallana
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,834
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16043 on: Today at 10:32:27 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:45:40 am
if he's not 100% the club would never push him onto the pitch at this point -- too much respect for the man to jeopardize his future.

He could be brought on in the final minute of time added on and just walk about for 30 secs.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,681
  • Seis Veces
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16044 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm »
Atmosphere wise I think it'd be better if he came off the bench at some point, obviously in the second half barring an injury. The crowd will be begging for it all afternoon  ;D

Alternatively I think it's also nice when they start the game but get subbed off, say a few minutes before the end, gives the opportunity for a nice ovation, I seem to remember Rodgers took Gerrard and Carragher off a few minutes before the end in their final games which was quite nice. Of course there'll still be an opportunity to applaud/sing etc after the game.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Up
« previous next »
 