Atmosphere wise I think it'd be better if he came off the bench at some point, obviously in the second half barring an injury. The crowd will be begging for it all afternoon
Alternatively I think it's also nice when they start the game but get subbed off, say a few minutes before the end, gives the opportunity for a nice ovation, I seem to remember Rodgers took Gerrard and Carragher off a few minutes before the end in their final games which was quite nice. Of course there'll still be an opportunity to applaud/sing etc after the game.