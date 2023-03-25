« previous next »
stockdam
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 12:46:44 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:44:27 am
Not a fan of these announcements before the season ends.

I like it because it gives the fans the chance to let him know how much he is loved.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:16:13 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:12:25 pm
I think we all were like ' what the fucks this '. In a bar after the match everybody was asking eachother ' what does that Bobby song go like '. I didn't go to Paris but me cousin texted me the words the day after the match and then it appeared on youtube the next day at that cafe and I was singing it all day .

Think you will enjoy reading this mate - bit of a background to how it started that trip including the bus & the queue outside the ground.

https://benstevenson95.wordpress.com/2020/06/30/the-roberto-firmino-song-a-short-story/
Dim Glas
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:26:57 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:29:14 am
A great player, but that's not the only reason he will be missed. A great guy, not even a hint of controversy while at the club. Just a pure gent, down to his toes.

not controversy so much, but he did get into a bit of trouble due to his driving once  :P

But yeah, he really was and is a great pro - never suggestions of him being unhappy or sulking cos hes isnt starting all the time or whatever.  Just does his best always for the team. He was always behind Mane and Mo in star status (and the contrived drama fans and media wanted to build with the 2 of them), but he of course was always the flamboyant one - while still remaining quite shy off the pitch.  A fantastic combo for a player - not bothered about being seen as the superstar, but played like an absolute star.
newterp
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:37:28 pm
The slammer goal against stoke was so so big. We were chasing top 4 and needed every win.

Mignolet made a wild point blank save a few mins later too.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:38:04 pm
Heart wrenching. Legend. Absolute legend
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:41:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:08:56 am
I get the feeling that Firmino is generally under appreciated by the wider footballing public in comparison to say Zola. Maybe non-LFC fans on here would be able to confirm that.

My mate whos an Arsenal fan and quite fair minded really doesnt seem to rate him. Despite him scoring about a third of his goals for us against Arsenal! I think he called it quite early and then just refused to change his mind.

Guess to the outside/casual observer he didnt score as many as Mo and Sadio so possibly seemed like the one in the Bee Gees with the hat who didnt seem to do as much.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:46:33 pm
Really gutted that Bobby is leaving. What a player he has been for Liverpool. Superb talent that has brought us so many smiles.
He deserves our total respect as he has been a key player in our sustained success.

Klopp 2.0 will move on without him. Hopefully Gakpo can take up the mantle as our new false 9.
kesey
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:53:51 pm
Quote from: bstevenson951 on Today at 01:16:13 pm
Think you will enjoy reading this mate - bit of a background to how it started that trip including the bus & the queue outside the ground.

https://benstevenson95.wordpress.com/2020/06/30/the-roberto-firmino-song-a-short-story/

Thanks. That was a great read . I was in the Casablanca most of the day on match day as my hostel was literally 50 yards away. There was a girl outside selling or giving away shots of some mad drink and I got arseoled on them. What a trip that was and have so many fond memories of it. That serbian burger , chips and salad I got with a caraf of wine only cost me about a fiver .  ;D

Edit.

On the redmen tv channel your can hear the song inside the ground  :wave
Samie
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 02:34:52 pm
Bobby's already penciled in a legends game for us.  ;D

Quote
Roberto Firminos agent, Roger Wittman:   He will be back in the legends team of Liverpool! [@dmlynch]
4pool
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:01:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:52 pm
Bobby's already penciled in a legends game for us.  ;D


Well at least he'll get some minutes soon... :P



Liverpool FC Legends take on Celtic Legends on Saturday March 25, 2023 at Anfield (3pm GMT kick-off),
jepovic
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:17:37 pm
In many ways hes the most iconic player of Klopps era. Salah and VVD are fantastic players, but Firmino is more unique. Hes also the one tying the team together with his movement and vision.
jepovic
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:22:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:08:56 am
I get the feeling that Firmino is generally under appreciated by the wider footballing public in comparison to say Zola. Maybe non-LFC fans on here would be able to confirm that.
I think Firmino is a great test of fans or pundits understanding of the game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:49:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:21:36 pm
More likely Glastonbury knowing Bobby.

 :D

Now I've got this image of Bobby dancing to some disco in NYC Downlow at 3am
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 03:58:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:41:56 pm
My mate whos an Arsenal fan and quite fair minded really doesnt seem to rate him. Despite him scoring about a third of his goals for us against Arsenal! I think he called it quite early and then just refused to change his mind.

Guess to the outside/casual observer he didnt score as many as Mo and Sadio so possibly seemed like the one in the Bee Gees with the hat who didnt seem to do as much.

Dont forget Mo also had the monopoly on wearing provocative hats.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 04:08:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:26:57 pm
He was always behind Mane and Mo in star status (and the contrived drama fans and media wanted to build with the 2 of them)

Or gloriously side-eye mocking the whole charade...

Hazell
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 04:13:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:41:56 pm
My mate whos an Arsenal fan and quite fair minded really doesnt seem to rate him. Despite him scoring about a third of his goals for us against Arsenal! I think he called it quite early and then just refused to change his mind.

Guess to the outside/casual observer he didnt score as many as Mo and Sadio so possibly seemed like the one in the Bee Gees with the hat who didnt seem to do as much.

Possibly, though he's as classy a footballer there's been, I would've thought that counted for something to the casual observer. Dunno, maybe he was overshadowed by Salah and Mane but it's a little annoying he's not thought of as highly as others of his ilk. I know I shouldn't really care though, their loss.
The Test
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:13:56 pm
mad that hes leaving Liverpool and Soldados still on the pitch looking for him.
TepidT2O
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:30:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:37:28 pm
The slammer goal against stoke was so so big. We were chasing top 4 and needed every win.

Mignolet made a wild point blank save a few mins later too.
I remember wed run him into the groundhe was running on fumes so he just twatted it
Al 666
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:53:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:30:18 pm
I remember wed run him into the groundhe was running on fumes so he just twatted it

Wasn't it the game in which he had played for Brazil came back within a ridiculous time frame came on as a sub and then just buried that chance?
TepidT2O
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 06:54:35 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:53:34 pm
Wasn't it the game in which he had played for Brazil came back within a ridiculous time frame came on as a sub and then just buried that chance?
Think so. My wife loves  him I think I might have to get her counselling
jillc
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:01:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:54:35 pm
Think so. My wife loves  him I think I might have to get her counselling

So do I, something about Bobby.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:01:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:30:18 pm
I remember wed run him into the groundhe was running on fumes so he just twatted it

He was given a rest that day and came off the bench at half time. Woodburn started that game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:13:00 pm
Think a virus had broken out in the squad, both Bobby and Coutinho picked it up and were among the subs.

Think it was Grand National day, seem to remember being in a boozer watching both.
PIPA23
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:18:43 pm
end of an era...

Dim Glas
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 09:44:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:56 pm
He was given a rest that day and came off the bench at half time. Woodburn started that game.

he and coutinho had been rested, but the team really struggled 1st half so both came on at half time and scored in the 2nd half. A very rare Klopp game where we had 3 central defenders starting, and two wingbacks if you can call Clyne a wingback  ;D

Nyx
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 09:46:17 pm
My favorite player :'(
Im utterly disconsolate at this news but wish him all the best. We still got the end of this season
