A great player, but that's not the only reason he will be missed. A great guy, not even a hint of controversy while at the club. Just a pure gent, down to his toes.



not controversy so much, but he did get into a bit of trouble due to his driving onceBut yeah, he really was and is a great pro - never suggestions of him being unhappy or sulking cos hes isnt starting all the time or whatever. Just does his best always for the team. He was always behind Mane and Mo in star status (and the contrived drama fans and media wanted to build with the 2 of them), but he of course was always the flamboyant one - while still remaining quite shy off the pitch. A fantastic combo for a player - not bothered about being seen as the superstar, but played like an absolute star.