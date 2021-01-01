Bittersweet.
I have legit loved Bobby. He is BY FAR my favourite LFC player of the modern era, never did I think someone would overtake Torres for that, nor did I think I could be hurt by someone leaving again.
This time it is a good hurt though, this guy has brought, to me anyway, genuine smiles and OOHHHH moments when watching him play, the flair, the smile, the energy... amazing player, hard worker, top guy!
I think it is the right time to go for both parties, we are investing in a new front line, we need to refresh legs across the park and he has done 8 years of top top service.
For me he goes down in the books as a legend, made football fun to watch. Wish him all the best wherever he goes, guys a hero.