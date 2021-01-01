« previous next »
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15720 on: Today at 12:17:42 am
I will miss his no-look goals, his karate-kick celebrations, his nutmegs and, most of all, "Si senor!..."

What a player, what a servant he has been! He started the Klopp revolution at a time that people were not expecting us to win the league.

Have we scouted a local martial arts dojo to find his karate kick doppelganger?
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15721 on: Today at 12:33:03 am
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 07:34:02 pm
He leaves as a genuine legend of this club, he was the central cog of a brilliant front 3 which led us to our first title in 30 years and went incredibly close on 2 other occasions.
That front line also led us to 3 CL finals and a Europa League final too.
Hes in his 30s now but in his prime Bobby was a hard working, skilful, deep lying CF who regularly shoulder barged CBs off the ball to win the ball high up the pitch. Its been an absolute pleasure and privilege to watch him in a red shirt, the shenanigans of financially doped rivals may have robbed him of a few medals but they will not rob him of the heartfelt thanks, love and affection of all Liverpool fans, where ever you go in the world roberto, where ever the winds, time or tides take you , you will never walk alone my friend, you will never walk alone.
Lovely post. I absolutely love Roberto Firmino. Arguably the one player who best represents the recent years when LFC rose to the pinnacle once more. Will ALWAYS be a Liverpool Football Club legend of the highest order.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15722 on: Today at 01:12:20 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm
Seeing as we are on about his song it started off in Belgrade that one . I'll always remember on the bus in the escort a few young lads were singing it and the rest of us were going fuckin ' ell '  what's this ? It took off at PSG away  .


Haha yeah, queuing up to get in at Red Star and a group of lads turned up singing it and we were like wtf is that song, then the tune was stuck in my head the next day.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15723 on: Today at 01:34:06 am
I swore to my young self that I would never love another football player when Keegan left. Such vehemence did not take into account being a Liverpool supporter and the long chain of legends that I came to love as they each graced the beautiful game and the greatest of all clubs.

Bobby is firmly among that glorious firmament, a player soon to be spoken of as myths and legends should be - with reverence, awe and the sense that maybe it could not have been quite real.

He was the beating heart of one of the greatest tridents of all time, any club any where. They gave us days and nights of pure delirium, ethereal magic, mind-blowing sorcery. And throughout that Dreamtime of the Ages, shone Bobbys smile like a searchlight for our elation.

Selfless, joyful, outrageous, magical. We will not see his like again. But, as I now could have told my equally heartbroken younger self all those years ago, we will see someone new capture our football hearts at this most special of football clubs.

Thank you Bobby. God speed.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15724 on: Today at 01:42:53 am
Bobby is everything that is right with the game. Man, I will miss him. A genuis and a joy to watch.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15725 on: Today at 01:44:27 am
Not a fan of these announcements before the season ends.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15726 on: Today at 02:42:28 am
Muito obrigado Bobby.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15727 on: Today at 03:14:53 am
Maybe my favourite player ever.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15728 on: Today at 04:56:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
His underlying numbers havent dropped off at all which is interesting.
Cant find a good source for pressures but everything else (shots, shot creating actions, xg, tackles and interceptions, progressive passes etc) is as good as ever

havent been watching much of us. is he injured or klopp just slowly phasing the new boys in as havent seen much of him on the pitch.

doubt his numbers will drop much as he isn't the kind of player that relies too much on his athleticism. His football IQ and technique will surely make the next team he joins better. As he does when players and coaches know how to get the best out of him.

One of the best and i think still underrated no 9/false striker or whatever you want to pigeonhole his role under.



Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15729 on: Today at 05:35:46 am
I hate that Bobby is leaving, but at the same time I am happy for him, after everything he has given us. He is turning 32 later this year, and he will have another 3-4 very good seasons in the Serie A ...
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15730 on: Today at 05:41:05 am
Sad about him leaving. Also the logical decision have 5 Starting caliber forwards and keep up the pathway for Carvalho, Doak and hopefully Gordon to get some playing time and possibly break in as a 1st teamer.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15731 on: Today at 05:48:58 am
Easily my favorite player of the post-Gerrard era.

Feels weird though - A player whose fan I became in my middle-age is now leaving after a fulfilling 8-year career. Makes me feel all different kinds of old.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15732 on: Today at 07:22:50 am
Legitimately saddened by the news. He is the player that typifies the Klopp era for me. So intense, so clever, always scoring goals in big games, works so hard for the team and made his teammates better. It really does feel like the end of an era now.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15733 on: Today at 07:27:43 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:35:42 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1631629101286019072

That is an incredible compilation. Goosebumps and a little emotional watching that. I thoroughly enjoyed watching all 9 minutes. The music was fitting too. What a journey it has been with those 3. Wow.

Fucking hell :'(
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15734 on: Today at 07:44:25 am
A great servant to the club. I still think he could have played a role, and there's certainly a number of players i would have preferred to lose before himself, but its probably the right time.

Thanks Bobby!
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15735 on: Today at 07:44:51 am
End of an era. A player who will rank alongside the greats. Played with joy and bought so much of that to us. Will miss him immensely.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15736 on: Today at 07:50:15 am

One of the most underrated players ever.

A striker, playmaker and a defensive midfielder combined into one player with a great worke rate and mentality. He is so special and rare, impossible to find a player like him.

He gave LFC his all and I am really sad to see my favorite player under Klopp leave.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15737 on: Today at 08:22:54 am
Even the camera couldn’t keep up with Firmino in his prime. So naughty brought the flair to the front three. I’m honoured to watch that trio as a fan personally. Never understood why we are so against having a 10 above double pivot as a way to prolong Firmino career, Best of luck. A footballers footballer.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15739 on: Today at 08:37:45 am
Wonderful player. I can remember watching his first games under Rodgers and despite everything else going on, marvelling at his little tricks  He will be missed but forever is one of us.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15740 on: Today at 08:39:47 am
 Up there in Litmanen,Bergkamp,Zola level. Just so awesome. No G/A Just vibes(while facilitating his team to maximum effiencency) and the clutch moments   8)
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15741 on: Today at 08:42:50 am
I'll miss those teeth.....what a wonderful smile!
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15742 on: Today at 09:14:10 am
Only seems like yesterday he arrived from Hoffenheim. Eight years of joy.

Hes leaving at the right time for himself and I look forward to seeing him back at Anfield on a European night.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15743 on: Today at 09:23:14 am
An enduring memory will be a game, against Arsenal I think, where he received the ball on the edge of the box and his first touch was to flick the ball up so he could volley it. It was one of the most outrageous things I've ever seen. A top top player who had bags of skill and flair. I think he makes the announcement at the right time. I think he could still play very well in a slower league, or by the same token get paid megabucks somewhere because he deserves it. He leaves a legend, and I hope he gets the appropriate send off in the coming games. Terrific player.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15744 on: Today at 09:23:33 am
Bittersweet.

I have legit loved Bobby. He is BY FAR my favourite LFC player of the modern era, never did I think someone would overtake Torres for that, nor did I think I could be hurt by someone leaving again.

This time it is a good hurt though, this guy has brought, to me anyway, genuine smiles and OOHHHH moments when watching him play, the flair, the smile, the energy... amazing player, hard worker, top guy!

I think it is the right time to go for both parties, we are investing in a new front line, we need to refresh legs across the park and he has done 8 years of top top service.


For me he goes down in the books as a legend, made football fun to watch. Wish him all the best wherever he goes, guys a hero.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15745 on: Today at 09:49:24 am
My favourite player so i'm gutted

What a legend and he's one of the most underrated players i've ever seen. Years of he doesn't score enough and now everyones raving about inferior forwards who dont score much because 'its not all about goals'

Didn't think i'd be as gutted about players leaving in more recent years
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15746 on: Today at 10:01:52 am
He's so great, I'm even willing to endure hours of awful Eurotrance "music" just to see his highlights over and over. A true legend of the club.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15747 on: Today at 10:05:46 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:39:47 am
Up there in Litmanen,Bergkamp,Zola level. Just so awesome. No G/A Just vibes(while facilitating his team to maximum effiencency) and the clutch moments   8)

Do Zola and Litmanen get anywhere near Bobby's contribution?
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15748 on: Today at 10:29:14 am
A great player, but that's not the only reason he will be missed. A great guy, not even a hint of controversy while at the club. Just a pure gent, down to his toes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15749 on: Today at 10:41:33 am
Its sad to see him go he had everything you would want in a player and then some stuff only his creativity could give you
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15750 on: Today at 10:59:36 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:05:46 am
Do Zola and Litmanen get anywhere near Bobby's contribution?
all about magic and making their team click. Litmanen at Liverpool was good but not used properly maybe but Zola was a genius.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15751 on: Today at 11:07:19 am
Genuinely really sad hes off. They all go in the end, but we all loved him to bits and what a special player. On a plus, weve  got him until the end of the season. Hoping the great Bobby Firmino gets to ribbon the mancs one last time on Sunday.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15752 on: Today at 11:08:56 am
I get the feeling that Firmino is generally under appreciated by the wider footballing public in comparison to say Zola. Maybe non-LFC fans on here would be able to confirm that.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15753 on: Today at 11:09:57 am
It's always sad to see a Liverpool great leave the club, but at the same time, it then opens the door for someone else to become a Liverpool great themselves.
