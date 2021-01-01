I swore to my young self that I would never love another football player when Keegan left. Such vehemence did not take into account being a Liverpool supporter and the long chain of legends that I came to love as they each graced the beautiful game and the greatest of all clubs.



Bobby is firmly among that glorious firmament, a player soon to be spoken of as myths and legends should be - with reverence, awe and the sense that maybe it could not have been quite real.



He was the beating heart of one of the greatest tridents of all time, any club any where. They gave us days and nights of pure delirium, ethereal magic, mind-blowing sorcery. And throughout that Dreamtime of the Ages, shone Bobbys smile like a searchlight for our elation.



Selfless, joyful, outrageous, magical. We will not see his like again. But, as I now could have told my equally heartbroken younger self all those years ago, we will see someone new capture our football hearts at this most special of football clubs.



Thank you Bobby. God speed.