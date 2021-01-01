« previous next »
I will miss his no-look goals, his karate-kick celebrations, his nutmegs and, most of all, "Si senor!..."

What a player, what a servant he has been! He started the Klopp revolution at a time that people were not expecting us to win the league.

Have we scouted a local martial arts dojo to find his karate kick doppelganger?
He leaves as a genuine legend of this club, he was the central cog of a brilliant front 3 which led us to our first title in 30 years and went incredibly close on 2 other occasions.
That front line also led us to 3 CL finals and a Europa League final too.
Hes in his 30s now but in his prime Bobby was a hard working, skilful, deep lying CF who regularly shoulder barged CBs off the ball to win the ball high up the pitch. Its been an absolute pleasure and privilege to watch him in a red shirt, the shenanigans of financially doped rivals may have robbed him of a few medals but they will not rob him of the heartfelt thanks, love and affection of all Liverpool fans, where ever you go in the world roberto, where ever the winds, time or tides take you , you will never walk alone my friend, you will never walk alone.
Lovely post. I absolutely love Roberto Firmino. Arguably the one player who best represents the recent years when LFC rose to the pinnacle once more. Will ALWAYS be a Liverpool Football Club legend of the highest order.
Seeing as we are on about his song it started off in Belgrade that one . I'll always remember on the bus in the escort a few young lads were singing it and the rest of us were going fuckin ' ell '  what's this ? It took off at PSG away  .


Haha yeah, queuing up to get in at Red Star and a group of lads turned up singing it and we were like wtf is that song, then the tune was stuck in my head the next day.
I swore to my young self that I would never love another football player when Keegan left. Such vehemence did not take into account being a Liverpool supporter and the long chain of legends that I came to love as they each graced the beautiful game and the greatest of all clubs.

Bobby is firmly among that glorious firmament, a player soon to be spoken of as myths and legends should be - with reverence, awe and the sense that maybe it could not have been quite real.

He was the beating heart of one of the greatest tridents of all time, any club any where. They gave us days and nights of pure delirium, ethereal magic, mind-blowing sorcery. And throughout that Dreamtime of the Ages, shone Bobbys smile like a searchlight for our elation.

Selfless, joyful, outrageous, magical. We will not see his like again. But, as I now could have told my equally heartbroken younger self all those years ago, we will see someone new capture our football hearts at this most special of football clubs.

Thank you Bobby. God speed.
Bobby is everything that is right with the game. Man, I will miss him. A genuis and a joy to watch.
Not a fan of these announcements before the season ends.
Muito obrigado Bobby.
Maybe my favourite player ever.
