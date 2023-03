Even though Bobby signed before Kloppo arrived, him as a player always sort of personifies the lift off of this era. Here he was, a big money (at the time) signing who I am sure many where very unsure about after seeing his first few games, a player who the manager didn’t want really and wasn’t sure what to do with. It was all sort of fitting for the down in the dumps feeling we all had around the team at that point.Then Klopp arrived, and it was synergyBobby had his perfect manager and he had his perfect player who he already knew plenty about and they never looked back.