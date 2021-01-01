« previous next »
My favourite moment, away from various winning goals, was him sending Soldado to the spirit realm v Villareal in 2016.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGq4jZpxmKQ [can never do embeds so here you are].

Was right near where I was in the ground, and one of - many - moments where I just laughed out loud at something just completely maverick.
Made Liverpool great.

Made Football great.

If people want to know why football drives people crazy with love just show them a clip of Firmino on the ball.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

When he scored the winner in the World Club Final.  8)

 :'(

 :(

Good luck Fun Bobby.
Guess he wasn't going to stay to be 6th choice even if Jurgen still wants him. Even if it's probably the right decision still crap news.

What a player, a true game changer. Put the goals aside, how many players could you say were vital to our style of play over the years?

Nothing false about our Bobby, apart from the color of his teeth!

Hope he goes to a good club.

Arsenal hatrick.
Stoke goal.
PSG winner.
Club World Cup final.

Some Bobby moments that stand out just off the top of my head. There is obviously many more the more I think about it.

He started it all for us and Jurgens reign. What a legend. I can't wait for his send off.
Bobby was, is and always will be legend. Will miss him when he leaves...
Wonderful player, sad to see him leave
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 03:22:12 pm
Arsenal hatrick.
Stoke goal.
PSG winner.
Club World Cup final.

Some Bobby moments that stand out just off the top of my head. There is obviously many more the more I think about it.

Watching some comps and one I forgot about was his flick against Watford when Salah scored four. Lovely
Ah, no. :(

Wanted him to stay, there's nobody else who has eyes in the back of his head and such an instinctive understanding where the ball could go. Fantistic to watch.

But I think we'll have a big rebuild coming, and he probably thought that now is the right time to leave.

:(
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:52:47 pm
Him or Suarez (IMO)

Suarez wasn't that much fun -  not all the time anyway.

Suarez was an unbelievable player (and more talented than Firmino) and did outrageous things on a football pitch that eventually made him one of the best players in the league when playing for us. But those outrageous acts also extended to things that made you despair with him and led to multiple long suspensions. He also wasn't that much fun when he was demanding a move to Arsenal in summer 2013. He was fun in an angsty, got to try and justify him and his behaviour kind of way. The type of player you love if he's on your team but hate if he's on another.

Firmino is the opposite. Plays with a smile on his face. Obviously takes huge joy from playing, helping others, winning but also entertaining the crowd. He's hardly ever been a discipline problem and always seemed to be hugely appreciative to be a Liverpool player. He's easily been the most fun player in what is a serious and seriously good football team. That 'fun' extends to his all round play and some of the snippets you get of his off field personality. Unique player in some regards (maybe the forward version of Bruce Grobelaar).
I only recently set up a Bobby-related password (not telling you where  ;D )
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 03:22:12 pm
Arsenal hatrick.
Stoke goal.
PSG winner.
Club World Cup final.

Some Bobby moments that stand out just off the top of my head. There is obviously many more the more I think about it.

He started it all for us and Jurgens reign. What a legend. I can't wait for his send off.

The Stoke goal yes, that was the one that he hit on the bounce and lashed it into the roof of the net? that's my favourite, I remember the travelling Kop screaming behind the goals

A sad day and the end of an era
We all love him and yeah, he's an utter legend, but this is the right thing to do.

As much as it will hurt, the club - and Jurgen - needs to be more ruthless and sell on players in order to evolve and sometimes at a time when it looks like it does not make sense to do so.

Sir Bob was the main exponent of this and others have done it with awesome results as well, but then so have others (Souey) with disastrous consequences.

Will miss him, but the best thing about this happening is that his legacy will not be tarnished. He's achieved far too much to have that dented and sadly the longer he remained here, the more that woud happen.

At least he'll get a huge send off when we lift number 7 in Istanbul... :-)
The good news is that we get to say goodbye (we didnt with Mane).

But boy I will miss his joy of football.

He never played with pressure, he always rose above that even on the days he was crap!

Obligatory and shameless link to a few Bobby videos and photos during his time here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.msg18450488#msg18450488



The Anfield Wrap on twitter have been putting up some quality short snippet type videos and images of Bobby too: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap

Including this gem: 'Firmino finishing off possibly one of the best goals in the Klopp era 🙌' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1631677549951565825





Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 03:50:31 pm
We all love him and yeah, he's an utter legend, but this is the right thing to do.

As much as it will hurt, the club - and Jurgen - needs to be more ruthless and sell on players in order to evolve and sometimes at a time when it looks like it does not make sense to do so.

Sir Bob was the main exponent of this and others have done it with awesome results as well, but then so have others (Souey) with disastrous consequences.

Will miss him, but the best thing about this happening is that his legacy will not be tarnished. He's achieved far too much to have that dented and sadly the longer he remained here, the more that woud happen.

At least he'll get a huge send off when we lift number 7 in Istanbul... :-)

What a joyless, grim post. Its literally been announced today, maybe at least give it a few weeks before the 'this is the best thing, we need to be ruthless' nonsense.
Bobby Dazzler. The things he's done with the football at his feet have brought me many a smile and laugh. What a run it's been with him as our #9. Going to enjoy every second he plays these last couple of months.

An absolute legend.
A unique player, who rewrote the book. Although in all likelihood it was inevitable, because someone of Bobby's quality can't play a bit part, I'm strangely saddened.
You shouldn't ever love a player after you get to a certain age but it's sometimes impossible not to do so and Bobby I love.
Hope he gets to leave on a high, not many players can say that they redefined a position in their careers, truly a unique player with a fantastic work rate
His reputation is totally intact, nothing but great memories- this is how to go out at the top, others please note.
Will leave great memories and he can hopefully recreate some more magic moments over the next 3 months.
Fuck me, that genuinely feels like a gut punch. Fucking love Bobby and the memories he's given us, with that big, mad smile on his face the whole time. Don't know why this has hit me hard, maybe a final sign that this great team is being dismantled piece by piece. Still, onwards and upwards. All the best Bobby!
Not been this gutted since Garcia left!
Bobby is, was, and will always be.. Boss.  :scarf
My heart wants him to stay but it's probably the right decision. I feel he's still underrated among fans of other clubs even though he has been vital for us. A truly remarkable team player.
A proper legend. He will leave plenty of fond memories for future generations of fans.
I used to embarrass my daughter dropping her off at school singing the Firmino song.

One weekend she saw him bang in a few goals, the following morning:

"How does that Bobby song go, Daddy?"   ;D

I'll be gutted when he leaves, one of my favourite players, even for an arl arse like me.   :'(

"Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii, Señor...."

fc
