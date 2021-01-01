Him or Suarez (IMO)



Suarez wasn't that much fun - not all the time anyway.Suarez was an unbelievable player (and more talented than Firmino) and did outrageous things on a football pitch that eventually made him one of the best players in the league when playing for us. But those outrageous acts also extended to things that made you despair with him and led to multiple long suspensions. He also wasn't that much fun when he was demanding a move to Arsenal in summer 2013. He was fun in an angsty, got to try and justify him and his behaviour kind of way. The type of player you love if he's on your team but hate if he's on another.Firmino is the opposite. Plays with a smile on his face. Obviously takes huge joy from playing, helping others, winning but also entertaining the crowd. He's hardly ever been a discipline problem and always seemed to be hugely appreciative to be a Liverpool player. He's easily been the most fun player in what is a serious and seriously good football team. That 'fun' extends to his all round play and some of the snippets you get of his off field personality. Unique player in some regards (maybe the forward version of Bruce Grobelaar).