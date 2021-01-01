We all love him and yeah, he's an utter legend, but this is the right thing to do.
As much as it will hurt, the club - and Jurgen - needs to be more ruthless and sell on players in order to evolve and sometimes at a time when it looks like it does not make sense to do so.
Sir Bob was the main exponent of this and others have done it with awesome results as well, but then so have others (Souey) with disastrous consequences.
Will miss him, but the best thing about this happening is that his legacy will not be tarnished. He's achieved far too much to have that dented and sadly the longer he remained here, the more that woud happen.
At least he'll get a huge send off when we lift number 7 in Istanbul... :-)