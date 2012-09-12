« previous next »
Re: Roberto Firmino
Sad sad sad news. One of my favorite players.

But - he's probably doing us a favor as well - we need to rebuild and move forward.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Legend.

This does signal the end of an era given when he arrived and what he has achieved since. We will all miss him. I still think he could a job from the bench, as I suspect the club did, but he obviously wants a new challenge a more guaranteed playing time which he won`t get here.

And you know he will give everything until the end of the season. Love the lad
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Roberto Firmino
Probably  the right thing to do as a club and in terms of squad building, but that doesn't make the news any less sad.

An absolute joy to watch, a true Liverpool legend, arguably the most perfect embodiment of the Klopp era of our club.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:49:50 pm
I'd just like to offer a public health warning that some of these Firmino compilation videos that are already doing the rounds are able to cause allergic reactions/create dusty rooms. Strange one.

Theres a full 9 minutes of him, Mo and Sadio in all their glory and it did bring a tear to the eye. Im forty fucking four. :D

Proper end of an era feel (not to Klopp, just that front three). God they were just so perfect together.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:43:38 pm
Yeah it's appearing on all the club-related feeds.

Yeah, my gut-instinct denial is wearing off now and acceptance is setting in. Gutted by the news. Bobby has been a personal favourite of mine for years now.
Re: Roberto Firmino
sad :( Deserves a no look farewell.
Re: Roberto Firmino
This summer is the right time for him to leave - but what a player he's been
Almost totally unique
It's funny when people talk about players being 'Bobby's replacement' or 'playing the Firmino role' ... no one else really can.
He was genuinely able to play as a progressive passing 10 who pressed like crazy but also be nearly a goal every other game goal threat .. and do it game after game
Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: Dr Otto on Today at 11:57:35 am
And serial turner-upper for big games

Absolutely. Love this description of him.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:03:30 pm
End of an era really.

Indeed.

Its sad, but also a good thing because we are overdue a transition. I will be in bits for his last game though.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Him and Allisson will go down as the best Brazilians to ever play for this club, absolute top quality on his day and some of the goals he scored were outrageous.
Re: Roberto Firmino
The key to Klopps best sides. Unreal player.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:06:33 pm
Him and Allisson will go down as the best Brazilians to ever play for this club, absolute top quality on his day and some of the goals he scored were outrageous.
lucas leiva says hello
Re: Roberto Firmino
The Symbol of the Klopp era, such a unique player and so important to how we played at our best, his send off in May will be epic.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Right time for him and us. Leaves on a high as a legend of the club. I'll miss those celebrations! Does this mean I have to change my avatar?
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: Roberto Firmino
He's a legend. Simple as that.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:09:11 pm
lucas leiva says hello

Lucas is no where near those 2.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:09:11 pm
lucas leiva says hello

Ask him if he agrees.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:10:21 pm
Right time for him and us. Leaves on a high as a legend of the club. I'll miss those celebrations! Does this mean I have to change my avatar?

Absolutely not, but then again seeing it next season may cause trauma
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Roberto Firmino
Just watched his side eye in the tunnel away to Burnley after Sadio got cross with Mo. Still laughing :lmao
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Re: Roberto Firmino
Ah fuck.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Re: Roberto Firmino
Will be gutted when he leaves. One of the most fun players to watch. Its the right time though.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Roberto Firmino
Confirmed by James Pearce. Sad to see him go but can't begrudge him one more experience before he hangs up his boots. Imagine he'll shed a few tears in his final home game when his song rings out at Anfield.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Really going to miss him - always makes me smile.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:10:21 pm
Right time for him and us. Leaves on a high as a legend of the club. I'll miss those celebrations! Does this mean I have to change my avatar?

No. No need to change anything he will still be part of the Liverpool family.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Roberto Firmino
Legend.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Good thing we know in advance and he didn't just leave quietly in the summer.

Gives the fans a chance to properly say goodbye
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:09:11 pm
lucas leiva says hello

Not even close
Re: Roberto Firmino
Bollocks. 2 of the fab 3 gone. Massive shoes to fill and the more players leaving the more I haven't got a clue what our strongest starting 11 will be in 6 months.

Proper proper player Bobby, will definitely be missed.
Still looks one of , if not our most comfortable player in possession
Re: Roberto Firmino
a truly unique player with a wonderful personality. played the game with the joy of a youngster.  never ever let us down and gave so many wonderful memories.

I'm sure the rest of the squad are gutted he won't be with them after this season.

kudos to him and his agent etc for making a clean break and making the rebuild easier by not dragging things out for months.  and for allowing fans the chance to say a proper goodbye.

we love you Bobby, and always will.
Re: Roberto Firmino
The right time for both parties, will go down as a legend
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Re: Roberto Firmino
I look forward to applauding him onto the pitch against us at a Club world cup final some time in the future.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Roberto Firmino
Is he the most fun player we've ever had?
The keystone to one of the greatest sides we've ever had.

Amongst the classiest players to ever play for us, when he played well it was joyful football.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Roberto Firmino
Fantastic servant for the club, wish him well for his next adventure.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Roberto Firmino
Unbelievable player in his prime but probably the right time to leave.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Unbelievable player for us and one third of one of the best forward lines in the club's history. The uniqueness of it being 3 players shouldn't take away from it being right up there with Hunt/St John, Keegan/Toshak, Rush/Dalglish as amongst our best ever.

Firmino himself will go down as a legend of the club. A combination of outrageous ability and selfless hard work that benefited his strike partners. His importance, his contributions to winning trophies, being part of the best Liverpool side in 30-40 years and his longevity all contribute to him easily being a legend. He surpasses, in terms of ability and achievement a lot of forwards that fans would consider as bona fide legends.

In saying all the above it's probably the right decision for club and player. He's too good to be a back-up and potentially 5th or 6th in line of forward options. He deserves to play in the last few years of his career. Equally he's probably not worth the wages as a back-up striker. Both parties can move on amicably and feel like, at this point, the best decision was made for both.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Roberto Firmino
Thank you for everything, si senor
Re: Roberto Firmino
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:49:50 pm
I'd just like to offer a public health warning that some of these Firmino compilation videos that are already doing the rounds are able to cause allergic reactions/create dusty rooms. Strange one.

Also full of absolute filth...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
