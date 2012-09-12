Unbelievable player for us and one third of one of the best forward lines in the club's history. The uniqueness of it being 3 players shouldn't take away from it being right up there with Hunt/St John, Keegan/Toshak, Rush/Dalglish as amongst our best ever.



Firmino himself will go down as a legend of the club. A combination of outrageous ability and selfless hard work that benefited his strike partners. His importance, his contributions to winning trophies, being part of the best Liverpool side in 30-40 years and his longevity all contribute to him easily being a legend. He surpasses, in terms of ability and achievement a lot of forwards that fans would consider as bona fide legends.



In saying all the above it's probably the right decision for club and player. He's too good to be a back-up and potentially 5th or 6th in line of forward options. He deserves to play in the last few years of his career. Equally he's probably not worth the wages as a back-up striker. Both parties can move on amicably and feel like, at this point, the best decision was made for both.