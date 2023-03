He hasn't half given us some fun times eh. He's the only player I can think of where I laugh when I watch some of his touches. He only makes the ball move 2 or 3 feet but its pure filth. I always thought in that period where our front 3 where electric, if he was at it the other 2 didn't really have to be at their best to destroy teams because of the space and openings he made. Very unique player and what a send off he'll get