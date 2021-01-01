« previous next »
A little Bobby magic from last night.

https://twitter.com/alleymatty/status/1627083235812581376?s=61&t=eWQ2AuKcKEL_kZQai0wTSg
So filthy that Twitter warned me about the content.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

:lmao who is that flying in and ending up on his arse?

Longstaff.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Yeah he gave the ball away a couple of times but looked really smooth otherwise. Start him against Real Madrid and watch him freak them out.

By "gave the ball away a couple of times" you mean "gave them their best chance of the game, and without a fantastic save from Allison, it would have been 2-1 and into squeaky bum time"?

Gakpo has been fantastic these last 2-3 games - better passing range than Bobby, tracks back, doesn't give the ball away, scores - to drop him for bobby, who was only fit enough for 20 mins on Saturday and was almost at fault for a goal thanks to a lazy pass seems to be the opposite of a good plan, as well as punishing good performances.
Or some days it's annoying when people harp on a player. Bobby gave the ball away a few times. Well how about some context.

Bobby made a simple 10 yard pass into space for Robbo by the halfway line. Robbo stood still, never continued his run, and Newcastle picked up the ball and counter attacked. Bobby gave the ball away will be the charge.

Bobby had the ball 10-15 yards inside Newcastles half. Passed the ball back to Milner who stood on his heels for a second. By the time Mille got moving, Newcastle nicked the ball off first. They then counter attacked with Millie out of position. Bobby gave the ball away.

In both cases people will claim Bobby gave the ball away because we lost possession. In both cases there were reasons why and it wasn't because of a poor pass. Bobby was anticipating Robbo to continue into the attack, he didn't. He expected Millie to come to him to join in the attack, he didn't. But the stats will show it was Bobby who made the pass and therefore "gave the ball away".

No - both of those balls were 100% poor passes, a good 3-4 yards shorter than Robbo/Milner expected.  They can't be expected to be telepaths, and realise he can't play a 10 yard ball more than 6 yards and therefore run towards *him* and the ball just to retrieve possession and stop a Newcastle counter.
I thought he looked quite sharp. I would be tempted to start him ahead of Gakpo you know.
I thought he looked quite sharp. I would be tempted to start him ahead of Gakpo you know.

What's the point in dropping Gakpo after he's scored 2 on the bounce and is high on confidence?
