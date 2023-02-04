it's perfectly possible to love Bobby and also state that he gave up the ball too many times. he played poorly today. if you don't want to take my word for it .... guess who sees it that way?



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports:

"Massive result, clean sheet, two wonderful goals and space for improvement. I thought we did really well  the red card probably would have been a wonderful goal as well if Pope hadn't got his hand on the ball.



"Against 10 men we didn't react particularly well. Newcastle had nothing to lose anymore. You could see they're a top team with top character  they threw everything on the pitch. And we gave them too many set pieces.



"The most negative thing was that Darwin [Nunez] had to go off. We have to see how serious that is  hopefully not too much. We have to fight through these things. A third goal would have been extremely helpful, but we had to fight until the end.



"The relief of the 2-0, the red card, and all of a sudden one step less and the rhythm was gone. I wish we'd have done that better, but in the end I'm really happy we got it over the line.



"Diogo [Jota] could have scored. Bobby [Firmino] started really well and then lost two or three balls that pretty much gave them counter-attacks. Getting through this is the next step for them. Virgil [Van Dijk], playing 90 minutes was hard for him. All the rest was really good."



