Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1790450 times)

Offline cdav

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15400 on: February 4, 2023, 06:36:57 pm »
We don't need more forwards!

I still think with how things have fallen off a cliff no one over the age of 28 in this squad should be getting a new contract for the next 18 months. We need to assess how far the rot has set in and making more expensive mistakes giving big contracts to post peak players isn't wise

I've loved Bobby as a player but we need to let him (and several others) go this summer
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15401 on: February 4, 2023, 10:55:39 pm »
Quote from: cdav on February  4, 2023, 06:36:57 pm
We don't need more forwards!

I still think with how things have fallen off a cliff no one over the age of 28 in this squad should be getting a new contract for the next 18 months. We need to assess how far the rot has set in and making more expensive mistakes giving big contracts to post peak players isn't wise

I've loved Bobby as a player but we need to let him (and several others) go this summer
Facts
Offline nerdster4

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15402 on: Yesterday at 07:26:13 pm »
Too many back heels . Not ready for Madrid if Nunez is injured
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15403 on: Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm »
Quote from: cdav on February  4, 2023, 06:36:57 pm
We don't need more forwards!

I still think with how things have fallen off a cliff no one over the age of 28 in this squad should be getting a new contract for the next 18 months. We need to assess how far the rot has set in and making more expensive mistakes giving big contracts to post peak players isn't wise

I've loved Bobby as a player but we need to let him (and several others) go this summer

Legendary player when we were in full swing. Now looks a shadow of that player. Doesn't generate any pressure, is wasteful in possession and looks physically well off it. Granted he's coming back from a long lay off and has no rhythm, but to be honest didn't look much better even before his injury. Languid.
Offline tubby

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15404 on: Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm »
Was obviously rusty today, needs to get his fitness back.
Offline SamLad

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15405 on: Yesterday at 07:36:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm
Was obviously rusty today, needs to get his fitness back.
physically and mentally out of it completely today.  gave the ball away too many times.
Offline shank94

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15406 on: Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm »
I disagree, I think it was a prime 2020+ Firmino performance. Casual as always on the ball but when the turns worked, he opened up Newcastle multiple times.
Offline SamLad

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15407 on: Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm
I disagree, I think it was a prime 2020+ Firmino performance. Casual as always on the ball but when the turns worked, he opened up Newcastle multiple times.
we must have watched different games.  he gave the ball away when under no/little pressure repeatedly.
Offline oojason

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15408 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm »
Offline shank94

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15409 on: Yesterday at 07:46:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm
we must have watched different games.  he gave the ball away when under no/little pressure repeatedly.

I never disagreed that he opened Liverpool up multiple times as well  :P
Offline Dree

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15410 on: Yesterday at 07:46:46 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm
I disagree, I think it was a prime 2020+ Firmino performance. Casual as always on the ball but when the turns worked, he opened up Newcastle multiple times.

He did one outrageous bit of skill but almost cost us a goal when were in a moment where we could have collapsed at 2-1. Also the back heel in his own half?!
Offline mobydick

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15411 on: Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm
we must have watched different games.  he gave the ball away when under no/little pressure repeatedly.

True he did but he gives that bit of what will they do now You know, the unexpected. Next time it will come off and it will be a goal like the one against Bacelona.
Offline 4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15412 on: Yesterday at 08:30:20 pm »
Bobby knows the score. He can try more stuff when we're cruising 2-0 up against 10 men. If it wasn't for piss poor finishing we could have scored a couple more because of Bobby.

But the pass misses counting crew will be out every time Bobby plays.

Good job Jurgen likes what Bobby brings. Big time player for big time matches.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15413 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm »
The most Bobby game of all time  ;D
Offline RedKenWah

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15414 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm »
Thought he was shocking when he came on. Couldnt pass the ball and put us under pressure tonight when against a 10 man side.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15415 on: Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm »
Bobby Dazzlers just about the best there is. Complaining about Firmino misplacing a pass is a not getting it as anybody ever not got it.

He makes the team better immediately.
Offline Zlen

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15416 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm
Thought he was shocking when he came on. Couldnt pass the ball and put us under pressure tonight when against a 10 man side.

Lost one dangerous ball but knitted about a dozen good moves. He was far from shocking. Pretty good cameo considering how rusty he is.
Offline newterp

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15417 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm
Bobby Dazzlers just about the best there is. Complaining about Firmino misplacing a pass is a not getting it as anybody ever not got it.

He makes the team better immediately.

Agreed - Newcastle looked immediately more threatening!  ;D ;D


Offline Bobinhood

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15418 on: Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm
Agreed - Newcastle looked immediately more threatening!  ;D ;D

 ;D



https://youtu.be/YMxh4mchXWQ
Offline 4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15419 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15420 on: Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm
I disagree, I think it was a prime 2020+ Firmino performance. Casual as always on the ball but when the turns worked, he opened up Newcastle multiple times.

There were some good touches, but to be honest at this point in the season, we should be coasting it if we're 2-0 and playing against 10 men. That was the time for the experienced heads to recognised that we need to control the ball and make the game as wide as possible. It didn't help that constantly giving the ball away from unforced errors allowed Newcastle to get off the hook and also have a go at us.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15421 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Love watching Bobby play. Long may it continue. :)
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15422 on: Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm »
Surprised there's no gif of him absolutely rinsing one of their defenders with a nutmeg on the edge of the box yet.
Offline 4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15423 on: Yesterday at 11:56:59 pm »
I also liked his no look pass from the left wing to Jota or was it Robbo just outside the 18 yard box. Who then proceeded to lose the ball. All Bobby's fault no doubt.  ;)
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15424 on: Today at 12:58:54 am »
Made a few bad passes but he is going to be rusty. Those aside, I thought he made us look better at moving the ball into threatening positions. He kept popping up in space between the lines, and timing the pass behind beyond the defensive line. Whe he and Jota came on we looked much more fluid in the way our attacks were moving, more interchange and we should have scored another 2.
Offline SamLad

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15425 on: Today at 01:15:14 am »
it's perfectly possible to love Bobby and also state that he gave up the ball too many times. he played poorly today.  if you don't want to take my word for it .... guess who sees it that way?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports:
"Massive result, clean sheet, two wonderful goals and space for improvement. I thought we did really well  the red card probably would have been a wonderful goal as well if Pope hadn't got his hand on the ball.

"Against 10 men we didn't react particularly well. Newcastle had nothing to lose anymore. You could see they're a top team with top character  they threw everything on the pitch. And we gave them too many set pieces.

"The most negative thing was that Darwin [Nunez] had to go off. We have to see how serious that is  hopefully not too much. We have to fight through these things. A third goal would have been extremely helpful, but we had to fight until the end.

"The relief of the 2-0, the red card, and all of a sudden one step less and the rhythm was gone. I wish we'd have done that better, but in the end I'm really happy we got it over the line.

"Diogo [Jota] could have scored. Bobby [Firmino] started really well and then lost two or three balls that pretty much gave them counter-attacks. Getting through this is the next step for them. Virgil [Van Dijk], playing 90 minutes was hard for him. All the rest was really good."

Online Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15426 on: Today at 05:19:05 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:15:14 am
it's perfectly possible to love Bobby and also state that he gave up the ball too many times. he played poorly today.  if you don't want to take my word for it .... guess who sees it that way?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports:


"Diogo [Jota] could have scored. Bobby [Firmino] started really well and then lost two or three balls that pretty much gave them counter-attacks. Getting through this is the next step for them. Virgil [Van Dijk], playing 90 minutes was hard for him. All the rest was really good."


But Jurgen didn't say he played poorly, just that he gave the ball away a few times and that getting through this rusty stage is the stage they [the players coming back from injury] have to get through, and we have to accept and be patient with.

Bobby does gives the ball away now and then (more when he's rusty) and he tries flicks and tricks sometimes when you want bread and butter. But he also does great things in knitting the play and creating movement and attacking shape between the lines. and turning up unexpectedly for goals. He was inches away from a goal today from Jotas's plank header.

This generally applies to all players: some weaknesses have to be accepted if you want the strengths; it's rare to have a player with no weaknesses.

What tends to happen, and what we need to avoid, is attaching narratives to certain players so that even though other players do the same thing (such as give the ball away - they all do it at times) it's just that one player who gets called on it over and over. It's like Trent with his 'defending' or his 'jogging'. Or Darwin 'missing chances'.
Online spider-neil

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15427 on: Today at 05:36:24 am »
Firmino had some sublime touches and some ridiculous touches.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15428 on: Today at 06:27:14 am »
Watching Bobby play after being off the pitch for so long, was like watching the Second Coming. A truly resurrection feeling.
