Roberto Firmino

didi shamone

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15360 on: Today at 01:06:07 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
He has the poorest injury record in the entire squad over the past 18 months. Worse than Thiago, Matip, Jota, Ox, Keita or any other player generally considered unreliable, or who has spent entire chunks of this or last season out due to injury.

[Disclaimer - post limited to factual statements only, since I got absolutely crucified for deigning to express an opinion last time]

But in the past 18 months we won 2 trophies and narrowly missed out on the greatest season of all time.
What's  my point? 
Well nothing, except picking a random amount of time to prove a point about anything is nonsense . He's been really good this season. Him getting a one year extension gives us more options in attack. It has no bearing on us bringing in players in the position we need which is midfield  and to a lesser extent defence.  Although it seems some think freeing up his wages means the Mbappe transfer is back on. It also has no detrimental impact on bedding in the likes of Doak.
So forgive me if I  Don't see a one year extension as a sign of the impending apocalypse.  Personally I see it as pretty sensible and nothing like giving Henderson a long term deal. I don't think long term deals for players in their 30s is ever a good idea. Also  using injury records in recent times against players might not be a great idea. Not sure if you've noticed but we're breaking up all our players.
Samie

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15361 on: Today at 01:49:09 am
I'm fine with it if he's happy to be 5th/6th choice or something.  :D
Dave McCoy

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15362 on: Today at 02:02:43 am
I really don't get how people don't understand that if FSG won't put in anything and therefore the pot of money LFC can spend is X then anything you do to continue to keep X where it's at means you can't therefore spend more money. It really is such a weird thing where somehow wages don't mean anything even though it's basically everything the club spends. 58%, 61%, whatever figure you want it's the majority of money and that's the same for every club, that's a fact.

The other thing is we just spent ~£120m on two forwards, why are we re-signing a 3rd one? Seemingly we didn't need two forwards then. If we need to spend money on midfield and we again have X money then not continuing to spend more of that money on forwards seems to be a good idea. If you're telling me the 3rd choice striker or 6th choice attacker needs to play a lot to matter then the season is probably lost anyway because that amount of injuries is unsustainable for actually winning things. Go look at any teams 3rd choice striker in the world and tell me that it's ok and they'll be fine if they have to play extended minutes. There's none. It's the same thing where we build some narrative that we really need 9 midfielders. We don't, nobody needs 9 midfielders and nobody else but us has 9 midfielders.

Notice how I'm not saying anything about Bobby? Because it's immaterial. Build him a statue or whatever but it's just another sign that the razor sharp decision making that got us where we are is seemingly gone.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15363 on: Today at 03:02:30 am
So much wrong with that post Dave,just you and yet another narrative.
Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15364 on: Today at 06:54:42 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
He has the poorest injury record in the entire squad over the past 18 months. Worse than Thiago, Matip, Jota, Ox, Keita or any other player generally considered unreliable, or who has spent entire chunks of this or last season out due to injury.
Not very long ago Virgil had the "poorest injury record in the entire squad, worse than Thiago, Matip, Jota, Ox, Keita, Mr Bump, Mr Glass, Pinky, Perky, Great Uncle Bulgaria and 12 of the 13 Doctor Whos". No-one responded by demanding he be 'got rid of' (though give it time, I'm sure).  It's called happenstance. It doesn't, by itself, prove what you think it proves.

Quote
[Disclaimer - post limited to factual statements only, since I got absolutely crucified for deigning to express an opinion last time]
Problem is* that you swan up and down the Via Dolorosa carrying your own wood and nails ;)






*(EDIT to add: You're by no means alone in this or even particularly marked; I just couldn't resist the gag. sorry :) )
Last Edit: Today at 07:01:50 am by Ghost Town
Knight

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15365 on: Today at 08:18:42 am
Good to see Ghost Town policing the thread for legitimate opinions. Always reassuring to see the scorn when posters fail to make the grade. 

That said, this is false equivalence. Van Dijk had one long term, impact injury. Firmino is getting consistent, different injuries when he used to be pretty bomb proof. It's not uncommon for players to get less robust as they age, there's enough evidence to warrant that discussion with Firmino now.

Assuming Firmino will be on the same wages (because what 31 year old takes a big pay cut) are people genuinely happy with our 2nd highest paid forward being 6th choice? It's not so long ago that consensus on this forum was we didn't need a 4th high quality attacker. Now we want 6 forwards, with the least played on the 2nd biggest wages when we're already carrying one very highly paid ageing forward? And if he is playing lots we've got a problem, because he can't press very much these days. 
Last Edit: Today at 08:21:33 am by Knight
Always_A_Red

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15366 on: Today at 08:32:16 am
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
I hope it is agent talk. if not and if he gets a new contract being injuried - beggars belief.. we are skint

We did the same with Ox 3 years ago - gave him a contract extension after coming back from a year long injury. That worked out well didnt it  :butt

Love Bobby, he's had a good purple patch for 7-8 games this season for the first time in about 18 months (arguably as he was pushing to get into the Brazil world cup squad) and now he's injured.

No doubt he'll be on a decent wage if he re-signs as he'll be able to move on a free elsewhere, so is it really necessary to do that when there are likely to be better 23-25 year old options out there?
Always_A_Red

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15367 on: Today at 08:40:05 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:15:00 pm
Good for 10 goals a season.
Good enough for me.

He hasnt scored 10 PL goals in a season since 2018/19 season

19/20 - 38 appearances - 9 goals
20/21 - 36 appearances - 9 goals
21/22 - 20 appearances - 5 goals
22/23 - 13 appearances - 7 goals*

In relation to the last 3 years, his purple patch at the start of this season isn't a barometer to judge him on. Was it the idea of pushing for the world cup squad place that made him play well this season, or has he suddenly found a new lease of life that will continue for the next 2.5 years? I'm thinking it's more the former and when he returns from injury, we'll likely see the Bobby that we've seen over the past couple of seasons. 
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15368 on: Today at 08:41:56 am
I think a new deal would be a mistake. We have Diaz, Jota, Salah, Gapko and Nunez as senior forwards. Why spend the wages and a foreign player slot on another senior forward who is past his best? We have a load of kids it would be good to blood as well.

Poor squad planning yet again if true. We have to move on from the first great Klopp team.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15369 on: Today at 08:46:37 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm
Bobby is joint top scorer with 7 goals in 13 matches.
Mo has 7 in 19.
Darwin 5 in 14.
Lucho 3 in 8.
Jota 0 in 4.

When he scores its a reason to keep him. When he doesnt score hes not a goal scorer. Thats not his job.

Hes a Liverpool legend but so is Ian Rush. I dont want him to be given a playing contract either.
AndyMuller

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15370 on: Today at 09:02:28 am
Baffling decision.
Draex

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15371 on: Today at 09:11:35 am
Bobby is one of my favourite players of this era but renewing seems a complete backwards step, especially after the comments from Klopp that he isn't too loyal.



He's now been out for 2 months, with no return date set. At a time we couldn't half do with him being available.

There has been a visbile decline in his play, he doesn't press nowhere near as well as he used to, combine that with the increasing amount of injuries (and long ones at that) he's picking up regularly it doesn't make sense. Someone mentioned Sheringham at Utd, sorry but how is that comparable bar age? We have built a team based on energy and pressing, Sheringham played in a 442 where the pace was in the wings.. He wasn't being asked to be the trigger point for an all round press.

We'd basically have Bobby, Jota and Diaz all coming back from long term injuries and with Jota he picks them up quite regularly as well. Seems a huge risk to have half of your forward line prone to being unavailable for long periods of time.

I'd much rather Doak got more minutes.
Last Edit: Today at 09:15:12 am by Draex
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15372 on: Today at 09:14:47 am
Yep. People say he will reduce his wages but i will be amazed if he is earning anywhere under £100k a week. He is getting injured frequently, getting older and Klopp is again showing too much loyalty to players.

Then when there is discussions about where the money is in transfers, we are told its been invested in wages. How can a club thats supposed to be self sustainable carry players on big contracts?
Last Edit: Today at 09:16:46 am by killer-heels
tubby

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15373 on: Today at 09:28:30 am
It's mad.  If another player had Bobby's injury record, career goal record, age, and obvious physical decline but crucially wasn't as loveable a character as he is, then there would be way less people wanting a new contract for him.

I get why folks want him to stick around, he was part of a great team and is full of personality, but dishing out contracts to players way past their best was bad enough - with Bobby you're doing the same thing AND he's got 3 players in front of him for his position.  Just makes no sense.
AndyMuller

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15374 on: Today at 09:29:54 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:28:30 am
It's mad.  If another player had Bobby's injury record, career goal record, age, and obvious physical decline but crucially wasn't as loveable a character as he is, then there would be way less people wanting a new contract for him.

I get why folks want him to stick around, he was part of a great team and is full of personality, but dishing out contracts to players way past their best was bad enough - with Bobby you're doing the same thing AND he's got 3 players in front of him for his position.  Just makes no sense.

But LOYALTY.


Or something.
JackWard33

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15375 on: Today at 09:33:31 am
Theres a simple test you can use when a player might be extending - if they were available on a free from another club would you want us to sign them for next seaosn?

If yes then thats cool - root for the relevant players extension but if its not, as soon as other factors beyond their ability and - critically - likely future ability on the pitch enter the conversation youre confusing club status with current and future footballing performance 
harryc

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15376 on: Today at 09:42:23 am
Another odd decision if true but that is something we are consistent with these days!
amir87

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15377 on: Today at 09:48:49 am
Love Bobby but I'm also in the camp of not really understanding the logic of extending his contract.

We're not really learning if we keep holding onto players past their peak.
Machae

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15378 on: Today at 11:19:20 am
Yeah love Bobby, but this is the exact argument people have been having in the transfer forum I.e. be more ruthless and sell players rather than extending contracts for older players on a decent wedge
Nobby Reserve

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15379 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:48:49 am
Love Bobby but I'm also in the camp of not really understanding the logic of extending his contract.

We're not really learning if we keep holding onto players past their peak.


So many posts I agree with, but this succinctly sums it up perfectly.
MD1990

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15380 on: Today at 12:47:17 pm
Sentimental FC we should be called.
Firmino a legend & IF he had no injuries an extension would be ok.

It is another awful decision considering he cannot stay fit as his legs are going
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15381 on: Today at 12:54:18 pm
We've already refreshed the attack with Jota, Diaz, Nunez, and Gakpo. As long as it's 1/2 year contract on a wage that reflects that he's 5/6 choice, it's a no brainer to keep Bobby as squad depth and use our funds to freshen up other areas of the squad.
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15382 on: Today at 01:00:35 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:54:18 pm
We've already refreshed the attack with Jota, Diaz, Nunez, and Gakpo. As long as it's 1/2 year contract on a wage that reflects that he's 5/6 choice, it's a no brainer to keep Bobby as squad depth and use our funds to freshen up other areas of the squad.

One thing stopping us, or at least hindering us, in refreshing the squad is the sheer amount we are paying in wages. Let Ox, Firmino, Keita, Milner go and you are removing what, probably close to £500k a week on wages.

More money gives us more scope to invest in those other areas, especially a club like ours which is self sufficient. We have Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Salah and Gakpo. Thats a good number of options and then we can use Carvalho, Elliott and Doak to back those players up.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15383 on: Today at 01:11:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:00:35 pm
One thing stopping us, or at least hindering us, in refreshing the squad is the sheer amount we are paying in wages. Let Ox, Firmino, Keita, Milner go and you are removing what, probably close to £500k a week on wages.

More money gives us more scope to invest in those other areas, especially a club like ours which is self sufficient. We have Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Salah and Gakpo. Thats a good number of options and then we can use Carvalho, Elliott and Doak to back those players up.

Agree on Ox and Keita. In all honesty I doubt Milner hanging around has hindered us much in refreshing the squad. He isn't taking up a non-home grown spot and by now he's probably on a fairly modest basic wage. Like I said, as long as Firmino's wage reflects his place in the squad, no issue with him staying for another year or two.
killer-heels

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15384 on: Today at 01:14:28 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:11:57 pm
Agree on Ox and Keita. In all honesty I doubt Milner hanging around has hindered us much in refreshing the squad. He isn't taking up a non-home grown spot and by now he's probably on a fairly modest basic wage. Like I said, as long as Firmino's wage reflects his place in the squad, no issue with him staying for another year or two.

How modest a wage?

People are saying Bobby will have reduced wages and I am sure he will, but I will be amazed if the contract offer will be under £100k a week, considering he earns close to £200k.

That would put him on even more than the likes of Diaz, Nunez etc. Thats not good planning in terms of wages.
redbyrdz

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15385 on: Today at 01:21:12 pm
Hope he sticks around, so the likes of Gakpo can learn from him.
Dim Glas

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15386 on: Today at 01:22:15 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
Don't have a problem with it. Least of our problems and some needed depth.

yeah, no issue with Bobby re-signing, not that we should care about the mad wages I spose, but youd hope it isnt a Henderson situation of getting a massive contract money wise, and itd be lower and more insentive driven at this stage.

Our forward group has got a lot younger anyway.

The summer should be about sorting out the mess in midfield, the forward group is fine - well, sort out the medical department as well, because theyll be fine if they can stay a bit more fit!
Suareznumber7

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15387 on: Today at 01:32:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:02:30 am
So much wrong with that post Dave,just you and yet another narrative.

What exactly is wrong with it?  It seems pretty spot on to me. 
Suareznumber7

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15388 on: Today at 01:37:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:14:47 am
Yep. People say he will reduce his wages but i will be amazed if he is earning anywhere under £100k a week. He is getting injured frequently, getting older and Klopp is again showing too much loyalty to players.

Then when there is discussions about where the money is in transfers, we are told its been invested in wages. How can a club thats supposed to be self sustainable carry players on big contracts?

Especially players who are going to be 5/6 choice.  His minutes really should be going to Doak and/or Carvalho and his wages should be going to help refresh the parts of the squad that are in dire need of refreshing.  This really is a terrible decision by Klopp/Ward
Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15389 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:18:42 am
Good to see Ghost Town policing the thread for legitimate opinions. Always reassuring to see the scorn when posters fail to make the grade. 
You'll be pleased to hear that I've just been offered a new contract, for the next decade. ;)

[HOLLOW VOICE] "There is no escape !"

In all seriousness, ulimately it's Klopp's decision. If he wants Bobby to stay, and we already know that Bobby wants to stay, then he will. No matter how much we moan about it.

In which case I'm sure we'll all gve him our famous and legendary support, right?

[HOLLOW LAUGHTER]
Last Edit: Today at 01:52:06 pm by Ghost Town
A-Bomb

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15390 on: Today at 03:40:52 pm
I'd prefer to release him in the summer, save the wages and give minutes to Doak, obviously not through the middle but across the forward line.

We have enough central options in Nunez, Jota and Gakpo.
