Bobby is one of my favourite players of this era but renewing seems a complete backwards step, especially after the comments from Klopp that he isn't too loyal.
He's now been out for 2 months, with no return date set. At a time we couldn't half do with him being available.
There has been a visbile decline in his play, he doesn't press nowhere near as well as he used to, combine that with the increasing amount of injuries (and long ones at that) he's picking up regularly it doesn't make sense. Someone mentioned Sheringham at Utd, sorry but how is that comparable bar age? We have built a team based on energy and pressing, Sheringham played in a 442 where the pace was in the wings.. He wasn't being asked to be the trigger point for an all round press.
We'd basically have Bobby, Jota and Diaz all coming back from long term injuries and with Jota he picks them up quite regularly as well. Seems a huge risk to have half of your forward line prone to being unavailable for long periods of time.
I'd much rather Doak got more minutes.