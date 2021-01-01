« previous next »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
He has the poorest injury record in the entire squad over the past 18 months. Worse than Thiago, Matip, Jota, Ox, Keita or any other player generally considered unreliable, or who has spent entire chunks of this or last season out due to injury.

[Disclaimer - post limited to factual statements only, since I got absolutely crucified for deigning to express an opinion last time]

But in the past 18 months we won 2 trophies and narrowly missed out on the greatest season of all time.
What's  my point? 
Well nothing, except picking a random amount of time to prove a point about anything is nonsense . He's been really good this season. Him getting a one year extension gives us more options in attack. It has no bearing on us bringing in players in the position we need which is midfield  and to a lesser extent defence.  Although it seems some think freeing up his wages means the Mbappe transfer is back on. It also has no detrimental impact on bedding in the likes of Doak.
So forgive me if I  Don't see a one year extension as a sign of the impending apocalypse.  Personally I see it as pretty sensible and nothing like giving Henderson a long term deal. I don't think long term deals for players in their 30s is ever a good idea. Also  using injury records in recent times against players might not be a great idea. Not sure if you've noticed but we're breaking up all our players.
I'm fine with it if he's happy to be 5th/6th choice or something.  :D
I really don't get how people don't understand that if FSG won't put in anything and therefore the pot of money LFC can spend is X then anything you do to continue to keep X where it's at means you can't therefore spend more money. It really is such a weird thing where somehow wages don't mean anything even though it's basically everything the club spends. 58%, 61%, whatever figure you want it's the majority of money and that's the same for every club, that's a fact.

The other thing is we just spent ~£120m on two forwards, why are we re-signing a 3rd one? Seemingly we didn't need two forwards then. If we need to spend money on midfield and we again have X money then not continuing to spend more of that money on forwards seems to be a good idea. If you're telling me the 3rd choice striker or 6th choice attacker needs to play a lot to matter then the season is probably lost anyway because that amount of injuries is unsustainable for actually winning things. Go look at any teams 3rd choice striker in the world and tell me that it's ok and they'll be fine if they have to play extended minutes. There's none. It's the same thing where we build some narrative that we really need 9 midfielders. We don't, nobody needs 9 midfielders and nobody else but us has 9 midfielders.

Notice how I'm not saying anything about Bobby? Because it's immaterial. Build him a statue or whatever but it's just another sign that the razor sharp decision making that got us where we are is seemingly gone.
