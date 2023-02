Iím not sure, I love him to bits of course, we all do.



And if heís happy to 5th/6th choice on reduced terms it makes sense.



The problem for me is I keep reading weíre in a transitional phase. But moves like this suggest weíre in anything but.



I see it a different way. If we want to use the transition phase to play the kind of football that has been so successful for Klopp in the future, Bobby is exactly the type of player we need to keep about (so long as the terms and expectations are right from all sides). I can't think of a striker over the last 5 or 6 years apart from maybe Mane who presses from the front as effectively as Bobby. He was phenomenal at it. Losing that skill and know how would be detrimental to a transition in my view. And it's not like he offers nothing. He's had a bad run of injuries this season bit generally he keeps himself fit. If all of a sudden his wage went up and was a long deal that would be questionable, but we're a better squad with him in it than not