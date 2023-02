he scored 12 goals in 2018/2019 when he played 34 games.. he scored 5 in 20 last season. he hasnt played since november but lets give him a new contract - moneyball in reverse

Itís not even about individuality, itís about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.