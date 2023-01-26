« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 09:05:12 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on January 26, 2023, 08:07:13 pm
Maybe so, but that's not a reason to throw good money after bad. We've made a series of bizarre contractual decisions in the past few years but we should be looking to break the cycle, not perpetuate it. Particularly since these things do not exist in a vacuum. The antidote to renewing too many old players is not to.. renew even more old players.

Ultimately:
- We have an enormous wage bill that does not remotely correlate with our level on the pitch, and which is directly impacting upon our ability to refresh the squad
- We have one of the oldest, slowest and least athletic squads in the league
- We have already renewed a large number of players in the same age bracket who are past their best (which is not to say they are *finished*, but they are demonstrably below their peak level), for the most part on enormous wages relative to their current on-pitch level (Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, VVD)
- We have a pretty bloated squad full of injury-prone players (some of these will leave soon)

Bobby is a bonafide legend. But he's also 31, has lost the vast majority of any athleticism he once had (meaning he struggles to press anywhere near as effectively as he used to), is one of our highest paid players, has declined significantly from his peak, and has started to pick up a shitload of injuries. 35 games missed (and counting) since the start of last season - with at least 5 different injuries - if you were keeping tally by the way. Keita has a better injury record over the last 18 months and he missed the entire first half of this season... Keeping injury prone players around for squad depth is a false economy, because they're never actually available when you need them. Like now, for instance.

He basically ticks every negative box on the "caution re: renewing players over 30" checklist. Does he still have a lot to offer the right team? Totally. If we kept him, would he contribute next season? I'm sure he would, to some extent. Does that mean it makes sense, financially or from a squad perspective? God no.

Great post and the strength of the pushback is very odd.

At a certain point our colossal drop off needs to be allowed to shape how we view decisions the club have made in the past few years. Calling them bizarre decisions in light of our on pitch performances and points total  doesn't feel especially brazen or wrongheaded even if you think it's wrong. And if you do think it's wrong give some thought through reasons rather than responding like we've seen in this thread.

As for the idea that it's belittling Klopp to point out the value of a director of football who can make decisions over his head. Either we believe in a director of football role or we don't. If we don't, Klopp has final say and that's a good thing because he's Klopp. Or we think that the structure which brought us so much success, a structure which limits Klopp's authority and ability to make decisions on transfers, contracts and wages, is a good thing. People asking for that aren't belittling Klopp, they're just asking for the structure that so clearly worked, rather than what we've currently got, which if we believe the briefings, is different.
Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 09:24:43 am
No issues with Bobby signing for an extension

Issues with other players because they make less sense but this makes sense to me. Our attack is  in good shape now and needs no work for a while
Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 09:31:50 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:34:51 am
So you'd get rid of our joint top scorer in the league? he definitely deserves a one year extension

He's getting on in age, he's injured a lot these days, and he's just as likely to go 10 games without scoring.
Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:05:12 am
Great post and the strength of the pushback is very odd.

Indeed.... a well reasoned POV....... some very odd, overly sensitive cats on here
Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 am
Will be out for another couple of weeks. Who's the fella who said he'd be back for boxing day fixture?  ;D
Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 am
Heading for 2 months out then and has to get through our training on his return or it'll be longer. 25 games missed last season.

Let's renew his contract as a reliable back up option  :D
Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 10:23:36 am
Easy decision not to renew. We've got Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo with Elliott, Carvalho and Doak as back up for the front three. I'd rather spend what would probably be a fraction of the money on reviewing and fixing our training and fitness methods so the players aren't getting injured so often.
Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 am
One year deal with the option of another year would be fine, even if I don't agree with it really.

A long term contract would be insanity but then we do have form in giving out unmerited contracts to players.
Reply #15288 on: Yesterday at 09:39:00 pm
Shouldnt be renewed. Mad if we do. Injured a lot now.
Reply #15289 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:21:42 am
Heading for 2 months out then and has to get through our training on his return or it'll be longer. 25 games missed last season.

Let's renew his contract as a reliable back up option  :D

He can't be first pick playing as many games as he was asked to. Being a back up should see him be less injury prone.
Reply #15290 on: Yesterday at 09:46:19 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
He can't be first pick playing as many games as he was asked to. Being a back up should see him be less injury prone.

He got injured in training didnt he?
Reply #15291 on: Yesterday at 09:49:20 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
He can't be first pick playing as many games as he was asked to. Being a back up should see him be less injury prone.

You're right about him being a backup. He'll be 6th choice. He might struggle to get on the bench.
Reply #15292 on: Yesterday at 09:54:49 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on January 26, 2023, 08:07:13 pm
Maybe so, but that's not a reason to throw good money after bad. We've made a series of bizarre contractual decisions in the past few years but we should be looking to break the cycle, not perpetuate it. Particularly since these things do not exist in a vacuum. The antidote to renewing too many old players is not to.. renew even more old players.

Ultimately:
- We have an enormous wage bill that does not remotely correlate with our level on the pitch, and which is directly impacting upon our ability to refresh the squad
- We have one of the oldest, slowest and least athletic squads in the league
- We have already renewed a large number of players in the same age bracket who are past their best (which is not to say they are *finished*, but they are demonstrably below their peak level), for the most part on enormous wages relative to their current on-pitch level (Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, VVD)
- We have a pretty bloated squad full of injury-prone players (some of these will leave soon)

Bobby is a bonafide legend. But he's also 31, has lost the vast majority of any athleticism he once had (meaning he struggles to press anywhere near as effectively as he used to), is one of our highest paid players, has declined significantly from his peak, and has started to pick up a shitload of injuries. 35 games missed (and counting) since the start of last season - with at least 5 different injuries - if you were keeping tally by the way. Keita has a better injury record over the last 18 months and he missed the entire first half of this season... Keeping injury prone players around for squad depth is a false economy, because they're never actually available when you need them. Like now, for instance.

He basically ticks every negative box on the "caution re: renewing players over 30" checklist. Does he still have a lot to offer the right team? Totally. If we kept him, would he contribute next season? I'm sure he would, to some extent. Does that mean it makes sense, financially or from a squad perspective? God no.


Good post.
Yup the mentality has to change
Its not transition if you dont move on from post peak players
Reply #15293 on: Yesterday at 09:56:55 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:54:49 pm
Good post.
Yup the mentality has to change
Its not transition if you dont move on from post peak players

What I dont get is this idea that its fine to have him when you have loads of other younger attackers. He still takes a place in the squad, he still costs a relatively big amount of wages. Then when there is a discussion around where the money is, you have people saying we invested it in wages.

No shit.
Reply #15294 on: Today at 12:08:16 am
I dont think we should keep him , but we are more suited to his type than a proper 9. Nunez Salah Gakpo diaz and Jota all very useful from wide positions and our ageing midfield needs a pressing monster false 9 who is good at link up play .
Reply #15295 on: Today at 12:15:49 am
There's a reason why clubs have held onto and in some cases even bought the more skilful and experienced older players and it has fuck all about sentiment or blind loyalty.

He's going to bring the young'uns on no end and I'd bet my left bollock that he'll score many a winner coming off the bench.

Reply #15296 on: Today at 02:00:00 am
How long was he originally estimated to be out for?. Would have thought its something serious if he still isnt back...
Reply #15297 on: Today at 02:43:16 am
His Instagram is like Christian TV lately
Reply #15298 on: Today at 03:01:10 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 02:43:16 am
His Instagram is like Christian TV lately

And?
Reply #15299 on: Today at 03:04:10 am
I can understand the logic in giving him an extension of a year and also of releasing him on a free. You release him on a free and and you free up some wages. If you keep him for another year you have experience in back and you also have someone in training to pass on their experience to the younger players. Im fine with whatever the club wants to do.
