People's strengths are often also their "weaknesses" on the flip side. Jurgen is an emotional, loyal person. He creates groups that run through walls for him and each other. It's not ludicrous to suggest that he might also retain players past the optimum moment because of those bonds and his beliefs. And it would always be useful to have a person or persons who act as a foil for that. We've retained several players quite clearly beyond their best years, for whatever reasons - and it needs to change. Otherwise we'll carry on having a declining, aging squad on massive wages and no ability to renew ourselves.



He's a brilliant man and manager, but it doesn't mean every decision he would make is perfect - he'd be the very first to say that. Someone less invested in the individuals needs to have a strong voice over contract extensions.



Nah, the problem is that many (no idea if you do, so not aimed at you) are implying that he keeps players out of loyalty because he's too much of a dumbfuck to see that that's a problem, whereas scrotes on forums can see it easily, and the poor fool needs someone else above him to tell him what every biff on twitter can see but he, Jurgen Klopp, apparently can't.And that is grade A bollocks.For starters there are plenty of people around him to tell him already if he's making a universe grade cock-up. It doesn't need a RAWK-approved shill parachuted in to make him aware of things. He's talked often about the discussions they have, the advice he is given, how he values and takes on board input fom many sources. So all this guff by so many here, supposedly diagnosing what's wrong and promulgating solutions is just fannying around trying to sound self-important.Then, it's true that Klopp has an emotional nature and values loyalty. But in those instances where he decides to show loyalty to a player he'll do it after advice and with his eyes open for reasons which we with limited info cannot always know, even if we try and pretend we know everything. He'll do it even if he knows that player is on a downward curve. And he's cool with that. He does it anyway. Not because he fails to see what every whinger on Twitter and RAWK can see, yet he can't, but because even seeing whatever there is to see (which let's remember need not be what people claim there is to see) he chooses to go ahead anyway.He's cool with it. And so we have to be cool with it too. Because that's what comes from having him as manager. It's part of the package. Anyone who wants a different type of manager, a "ruthless" and "there's no place for sentiment" and "do what RAWK tells him to" manager will have to wait. Maybe the next geezer will be like that and some of you can revel in it.But it ain't Klopp. So can we not shut the fuck up about it? I mean his seeming imbelicility in this regard is already mentioned 47,000 times a day here. It doesn't need yet another airing in every single fucking thread.Put the kettle on!