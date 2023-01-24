Sorry but that's bollocks,out of all the older players (Virg and Ali aside),he is one that we absolutely should've wanted to strike a deal with.



Maybe so, but that's not a reason to throw good money after bad. We've made a series of bizarre contractual decisions in the past few years but we should be looking to break the cycle, not perpetuate it. Particularly since these things do not exist in a vacuum. The antidote to renewing too many old players is not to.. renew even more old players.Ultimately:- We have an enormous wage bill that does not remotely correlate with our level on the pitch, and which is directly impacting upon our ability to refresh the squad- We have one of the oldest, slowest and least athletic squads in the league- We have already renewed a large number of players in the same age bracket who are past their best (which is not to say they are *finished*, but they are demonstrably below their peak level), for the most part on enormous wages relative to their current on-pitch level (Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, VVD)- We have a pretty bloated squad full of injury-prone players (some of these will leave soon)Bobby is a bonafide legend. But he's also 31, has lost the vast majority of any athleticism he once had (meaning he struggles to press anywhere near as effectively as he used to), is one of our highest paid players, has declined significantly from his peak, and has started to pick up a shitload of injuries. 35 games missed (and counting) since the start of last season - with at least 5 different injuries - if you were keeping tally by the way. Keita has a better injury record over the last 18 months and he missed the entire first half of this season... Keeping injury prone players around for squad depth is a false economy, because they're never actually available when you need them. Like now, for instance.He basically ticks every negative box on the "caution re: renewing players over 30" checklist. Does he still have a lot to offer the right team? Totally. If we kept him, would he contribute next season? I'm sure he would, to some extent. Does that mean it makes sense, financially or from a squad perspective? God no.