Author Topic: Roberto Firmino

LiamG

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15240 on: January 24, 2023, 06:54:59 pm
Quote from: markmywords on January 24, 2023, 11:29:29 am
During the last 6 yrs or so in the CL we have had 3, 4 at the most 5 big wage, big name forwards in the squad, going into the season.  Kinda strange that next yr likely with no CL funds or  CL games people are suggesting we need 6 big wage, starter quality forwards in the squad(plus the likes of elliot, fabio, Boak).  With likely no CL funds, we will need to tighten our belts,  the easiest place to start with that is not renewing certain stalwarts.  Especially considering jurgen talks alot about rhythm and doesn't like to rotate that much.



I mean even Klopp himself said we need two teams on the same level
markmywords

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15241 on: Yesterday at 10:58:26 am
Quote from: LiamG on January 24, 2023, 06:54:59 pm
I mean even Klopp himself said we need two teams on the same level


With our finances and no possibly no CL football next yr, 2 teams of the same level will mean 2 average to good teams, at best. We can't spread our small money that thin. and we can't go into nxt yr, paying much more on forwards players in wages than we ever have, with less money incoming than we have had under klopp and  fewer fixtures to play those players in.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:59:59 am by markmywords
GreatEx

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15242 on: Today at 05:58:21 am
LOL @ Man City's wage to turnover ratio. More revenue than Liverpool and lower wages. Of course! Their manager must be way better than ours.
spider-neil

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15243 on: Today at 07:04:33 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:58:21 am
LOL @ Man City's wage to turnover ratio. More revenue than Liverpool and lower wages. Of course! Their manager must be way better than ours.

There is so much cooking of Citys books the books most be brown crispy and well done by now.
Scottymuser

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15244 on: Today at 10:02:46 am
Quote from: decosabute on January 24, 2023, 04:58:42 pm
Absolutely no chance he gets anything like that wage. If he does get a deal, it'll probably be a pretty low basic wage with good incentives for goals/assists. Given his age and downturn in performance, there won't be big clubs queuing up to offer him a bumper deal. The club have all the power here and he wants to stay.

Why would he take a large pay cut just to stay with us?  He is currently on 180k before incentives - and with him being available for free, there are plenty of clubs who could justify spending close to 150k a week on a short term deal for him, hoping at a smaller club/slower league (if moving abroad, e.g. back to Germany) he could recover and play at a decent level for 2-3 years - as they wouldn't need to spend a dime on a transfer fee.  We see it all the time with free transfers - like when we got Milner and made him our best paid player overnight on 140k back in 2015 as we didn't need to spend anything on a transfer fee. 
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15245 on: Today at 10:41:52 am
Fuck knows,why not ask the hundreds that have done exactly that over the years.

I just think that he's really happy where he is and understands what his roll is going forward.
Logged
afc turkish

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15246 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:41:52 am
Fuck knows,why not ask the hundreds that have done exactly that over the years.

I just think that he's really happy where he is and understands what his roll is going forward.

Other players play roles.

Bobby plays rolls... ;D
CraigDS

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15247 on: Today at 01:31:02 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:02:46 am
Why would he take a large pay cut just to stay with us?  He is currently on 180k before incentives - and with him being available for free, there are plenty of clubs who could justify spending close to 150k a week on a short term deal for him, hoping at a smaller club/slower league (if moving abroad, e.g. back to Germany) he could recover and play at a decent level for 2-3 years - as they wouldn't need to spend a dime on a transfer fee.  We see it all the time with free transfers - like when we got Milner and made him our best paid player overnight on 140k back in 2015 as we didn't need to spend anything on a transfer fee.

What foreign club is signing him on £150k a week? Genuinely.

Plus he's made his fortune, he may just feel that he wants to spend a few more years (still earning a fortune, I'll add) in an area he loves, at a club he loves, under a manager he loves.
MD1990

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15248 on: Today at 03:17:21 pm
A new deal would really hammer home the sentimental issue with Klopp.

Firmino is a legend & done well this season. But his legs are going & injuries are quite frequent now as well.
We need a reduction in age in the squad
Scottymuser

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15249 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:31:02 pm
What foreign club is signing him on £150k a week? Genuinely.

Plus he's made his fortune, he may just feel that he wants to spend a few more years (still earning a fortune, I'll add) in an area he loves, at a club he loves, under a manager he loves.

Leipzig - Werner is only on loan there, and hasn't been great for them, so Bobby could be a good one for them (and they have the money).  Or AC - given they have Giroud, they are clearly ok with an older ex-Prem player, and Origi (who they gave 100 grand a week to, lol) from a similar situation
HeartAndSoul

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15250 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm
Some minor injury he had back in December. Almost in February and still no sign of him
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15251 on: Today at 07:12:50 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:29:54 pm
Other players play roles.

Bobby plays rolls... ;D

 :P
Logged
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15252 on: Today at 07:14:32 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:17:21 pm
A new deal would really hammer home the sentimental issue with Klopp.

Firmino is a legend & done well this season. But his legs are going & injuries are quite frequent now as well.
We need a reduction in age in the squad

Sorry but that's bollocks,out of all the older players (Virg and Ali aside),he is one that we absolutely should've wanted to strike a deal with.
Logged
CraigDS

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15253 on: Today at 07:17:36 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:23:26 pm
Leipzig - Werner is only on loan there, and hasn't been great for them, so Bobby could be a good one for them (and they have the money).  Or AC - given they have Giroud, they are clearly ok with an older ex-Prem player, and Origi (who they gave 100 grand a week to, lol) from a similar situation

Do Leipzig have anyone on anywhere close to £150k a week other than Werner? AC were stupid enough to make Origi one of their highest paid, but even he is "only" on £90k a week - you think they'll give £60k more to Bobby?
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15254 on: Today at 07:36:15 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:29:54 pm
Other players play roles.

Bobby plays rolls... ;D

Bobby rocks his roles...

He Rocks and Rolls...

He's a Heavy Metal badass footballah!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15255 on: Today at 07:41:57 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:17:36 pm
Do Leipzig have anyone on anywhere close to £150k a week other than Werner? AC were stupid enough to make Origi one of their highest paid, but even he is "only" on £90k a week - you think they'll give £60k more to Bobby?

No but his signing on bonus would've bumped it up.

I'm buzzing that he's staying but I bet all the young lads right down to the kiddies are buzzing more.
Logged
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15256 on: Today at 08:07:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Sorry but that's bollocks,out of all the older players (Virg and Ali aside),he is one that we absolutely should've wanted to strike a deal with.

Maybe so, but that's not a reason to throw good money after bad. We've made a series of bizarre contractual decisions in the past few years but we should be looking to break the cycle, not perpetuate it. Particularly since these things do not exist in a vacuum. The antidote to renewing too many old players is not to.. renew even more old players.

Ultimately:
- We have an enormous wage bill that does not remotely correlate with our level on the pitch, and which is directly impacting upon our ability to refresh the squad
- We have one of the oldest, slowest and least athletic squads in the league
- We have already renewed a large number of players in the same age bracket who are past their best (which is not to say they are *finished*, but they are demonstrably below their peak level), for the most part on enormous wages relative to their current on-pitch level (Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, VVD)
- We have a pretty bloated squad full of injury-prone players (some of these will leave soon)

Bobby is a bonafide legend. But he's also 31, has lost the vast majority of any athleticism he once had (meaning he struggles to press anywhere near as effectively as he used to), is one of our highest paid players, has declined significantly from his peak, and has started to pick up a shitload of injuries. 35 games missed (and counting) since the start of last season - with at least 5 different injuries - if you were keeping tally by the way. Keita has a better injury record over the last 18 months and he missed the entire first half of this season... Keeping injury prone players around for squad depth is a false economy, because they're never actually available when you need them. Like now, for instance.

He basically ticks every negative box on the "caution re: renewing players over 30" checklist. Does he still have a lot to offer the right team? Totally. If we kept him, would he contribute next season? I'm sure he would, to some extent. Does that mean it makes sense, financially or from a squad perspective? God no.
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15257 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:07:13 pm
Maybe so, but that's not a reason to throw good money after bad. We've made a series of bizarre contractual decisions in the past few years but we should be looking to break the cycle, not perpetuate it. Particularly since these things do not exist in a vacuum. The antidote to renewing too many old players is not to.. renew even more old players.

Ultimately:
- We have an enormous wage bill that does not remotely correlate with our level on the pitch, and which is directly impacting upon our ability to refresh the squad
- We have one of the oldest, slowest and least athletic squads in the league
- We have already renewed a large number of players in the same age bracket who are past their best (which is not to say they are *finished*, but they are demonstrably below their peak level), for the most part on enormous wages relative to their current on-pitch level (Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, VVD)
- We have a pretty bloated squad full of injury-prone players (some of these will leave soon)

Bobby is a bonafide legend. But he's also 31, has lost the vast majority of any athleticism he once had (meaning he struggles to press anywhere near as effectively as he used to), is one of our highest paid players, has declined significantly from his peak, and has started to pick up a shitload of injuries. 35 games missed (and counting) since the start of last season - with at least 5 different injuries - if you were keeping tally by the way. Keita has a better injury record over the last 18 months and he missed the entire first half of this season... Keeping injury prone players around for squad depth is a false economy, because they're never actually available when you need them. Like now, for instance.

He basically ticks every negative box on the "caution re: renewing players over 30" checklist. Does he still have a lot to offer the right team? Totally. If we kept him, would he contribute next season? I'm sure he would, to some extent. Does that mean it makes sense, financially or from a squad perspective? God no.


I bet that if you laid that all out to Jurgen he'd have that big German laugh of his.

CraigDS

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15258 on: Today at 08:14:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:41:57 pm
No but his signing on bonus would've bumped it up.

You'd assume Bobby would also demand a signing on bonus too, no? So would equally bump his wage even more.
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15259 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:12:25 pm
I bet that if you laid that all out to Jurgen he'd have that big German laugh of his.

Maybe. But that's precisely why managers shouldn't have total control in situations like these. It needs someone to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. I've no doubt if you ask Jurgen a binary question of "would you like to have Bobby in the squad or not next season" the answer would obviously be yes. Like I'm sure it was with Henderson. Doesn't mean it was a good use of our finite resources though. Or that he always gets it right.
Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15260 on: Today at 08:29:22 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:07:13 pm
Maybe so, but that's not a reason to throw good money after bad. We've made a series of bizarre contractual decisions in the past few years but we should be looking to break the cycle, not perpetuate it. Particularly since these things do not exist in a vacuum. The antidote to renewing too many old players is not to.. renew even more old players.

Ultimately:
- We have an enormous wage bill that does not remotely correlate with our level on the pitch, and which is directly impacting upon our ability to refresh the squad
- We have one of the oldest, slowest and least athletic squads in the league
- We have already renewed a large number of players in the same age bracket who are past their best (which is not to say they are *finished*, but they are demonstrably below their peak level), for the most part on enormous wages relative to their current on-pitch level (Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, VVD)
- We have a pretty bloated squad full of injury-prone players (some of these will leave soon)

Bobby is a bonafide legend. But he's also 31, has lost the vast majority of any athleticism he once had (meaning he struggles to press anywhere near as effectively as he used to), is one of our highest paid players, has declined significantly from his peak, and has started to pick up a shitload of injuries. 35 games missed (and counting) since the start of last season - with at least 5 different injuries - if you were keeping tally by the way. Keita has a better injury record over the last 18 months and he missed the entire first half of this season... Keeping injury prone players around for squad depth is a false economy, because they're never actually available when you need them. Like now, for instance.

He basically ticks every negative box on the "caution re: renewing players over 30" checklist. Does he still have a lot to offer the right team? Totally. If we kept him, would he contribute next season? I'm sure he would, to some extent. Does that mean it makes sense, financially or from a squad perspective? God no.

Lol

Things you don't like or, more likely, do not understand, do not equal "bizarre decisions"

And while Klopp may or may not always get things right neither you, nor anyone else here, saying he's 'wrong' makes it true
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15261 on: Today at 08:38:18 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:29:22 pm
Lol

Things you don't like or, more likely, do not understand, do not equal "bizarre decisions"

And while Klopp may or may not always get things right neither you, nor anyone else here, saying he's 'wrong' makes it true

Cool. Does our worst start to a league campaign in 7 years and languishing in midtable, in no small part due to choices made in the summer regarding recruitment and retention, equal "bizarre decisions"? Or should we all just cease any discussion and close the forum because there's no point, cos even if Klopp can get things wrong you're not allowed to SAY he sometimes gets things wrong, and our players are all amazing, and there is no possible way to explain how an old squad can't run or sprint or press like it used to.
Last Edit: Today at 08:41:22 pm by Haggis36
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15262 on: Today at 08:41:14 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:21:11 pm
Maybe. But that's precisely why managers shouldn't have total control in situations like these. It needs someone to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. I've no doubt if you ask Jurgen a binary question of "would you like to have Bobby in the squad or not next season" the answer would obviously be yes. Like I'm sure it was with Henderson. Doesn't mean it was a good use of our finite resources though. Or that he always gets it right.

Managers shouldn't have total control, eh.

Owners should back the manager is no. 1 mantra.

Those two points of view can't co-exist.


However, after 7 seasons of Jurgen if you can't trust the manager, a manager of 1,000 matches, a manager who has an idea of what a player can and can't contribute as a youngster or senior member of the squad...
Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15263 on: Today at 08:42:44 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:38:18 pm
Cool. Does our worst start to a league campaign in 7 years and languishing in midtable, in no small part due to choices made in the summer regarding recruitment and retention, equal "bizarre decisions"? Or should we all just cease any discussion and close the forum because there's no point, cos even if Klopp can get things wrong you're not allowed to SAY he sometimes gets things wrong, and our players are all amazing, and there is no possible way to explain how an old squad can't run or sprint or press like it used to.

Heh heh it's like whinger Bingo!

House!! ;D

Though you forgot to call me a 'Top Red' ;)
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15264 on: Today at 08:44:19 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:41:14 pm
Managers shouldn't have total control, eh.

Owners should back the manager is no. 1 mantra.

Those two points of view can't co-exist.


However, after 7 seasons of Jurgen if you can't trust the manager, a manager of 1,000 matches, a manager who has an idea of what a player can and can't contribute as a youngster or senior member of the squad...

I mean obviously they can, as they are not mutually exclusive. Point me to the list of clubs where the manager has complete and absolute control over all sporting and financial decisions.

Boehly has backed Potter a fair bit, but you'll not convince me Potter has an ounce of control. On the flipside, I daresay even City's owners say no to Pep, from time to time.
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15265 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:42:44 pm
Heh heh it's like whinger Bingo!

House!! ;D

Though you forgot to call me a 'Top Red' ;)

There's a few things I could call you, but "Top Red" wasn't at the top of my list I confess. Not that I've ever used that term in my life, but go off I guess. Hiding behind the "don't you think Klopp knows better!!!!" defence and chucking in emojis to be "cute" rather than any attempt to debate the points, is it? Ah, a tale as old time.

4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15266 on: Today at 08:49:45 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:44:19 pm
I mean obviously they can, as they are not mutually exclusive. Point me to the list of clubs where the manager has complete and absolute control over all sporting and financial decisions.

Boehly has backed Potter a fair bit, but you'll not convince me Potter has an ounce of control. On the flipside, I daresay even City's owners say no to Pep, from time to time.

Look bright spark...at what point should the owners TELL the manager what to do with existing players and still be "backing the manager".

I can imagine the outrage if John Henry told Jurgen what to do with players and Jurgen mentions it in some press conference. God, twitter would go into meltdown.

Who is running the team then? John Henry or Jurgen?
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15267 on: Today at 08:54:13 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:49:45 pm
Look bright spark...at what point should the owners TELL the manager what to do with existing players and still be "backing the manager".

I can imagine the outrage if John Henry told Jurgen what to do with players and Jurgen mentions it in some press conference. God, twitter would go into meltdown.

Who is running the team then? John Henry or Jurgen?

Where did I say John Henry should be telling Klopp what to do? I was actually referring to a sporting director or similar structure. Pretty much every successful organisation, in any industry, makes their decisions by way of committees of knowledgeable people who bring different points of view, rather than having a model where a single person (be it an owner or manager) who makes all the decisions unilaterally. Football clubs included.
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15268 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:54:13 pm
Where did I say John Henry should be telling Klopp what to do? I was actually referring to a sporting director or similar structure. Pretty much every successful organisation, in any industry, makes their decisions by way of committees of knowledgeable people who bring different points of view, rather than having a model where a single person (be it an owner or manager) who makes all the decisions unilaterally. Football clubs included.

A sporting director is there to help recruit new players based on the managers desires.

A sporting director doesn't sit there and TELL the manager Bobby is getting old get rid. At that point the sporting director is infringing on the managers expertise and job area of responsibility. And the manager would tell the sporting director to do one.
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15269 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:58:40 pm
A sporting director is there to help recruit new players based on the managers desires.

A sporting director doesn't sit there and TELL the manager Bobby is getting old get rid. At that point the sporting director is infringing on the managers expertise and job area of responsibility. And the manager would tell the sporting director to do one.

Well that ultimately depends doesn't it, at some clubs that's exactly what a sporting director might do, at others maybe not. We're getting bogged down in the terminology "sports director" as if that position means the same thing at every club or always has the same defined role.

At the end of the day, there should be ideally people (plural) in senior positions at all football clubs who can say no to, or challenge the opinion of a manager. Not on team selections, or tactics, no. But on transfers and contracts? Absolutely. Most successful clubs have this, because individuals and individual decisions are not infallible, and it's a way to try and mitigate any individual biases (on the part of anyone in that decision making group, not only the manager) as well as ensure there is some semblance of continuity if a manager were to leave. No point in giving a manager total control for them to bring in all their favourite players, and then they get sacked, and the next manager doesn't want half of them? I mean I'm not suggesting that's an issue we have to consider, and if I had to pick any manager in the world to have total control over recruitment and contract decisions Klopp would be pretty near the top of the list, but it's not how things work (nor should they).

Call it a committee, sporting director, it's all the same idea. I promise you, whilst Klopp may have the final say, he has never had (and has previously expressed that he has no desire for) complete and unopposed control of all transfers and spending.
Last Edit: Today at 09:19:50 pm by Haggis36
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15270 on: Today at 09:27:32 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:14:47 pm
Well that ultimately depends doesn't it, at some clubs that's exactly what a sporting director might do, at others maybe not. We're getting bogged down in the terminology "sports director" as if that position means the same thing at every club or always has the same defined role.

At the end of the day, there should be ideally people (plural) in senior positions at all football clubs who can say no to, or challenge the opinion of a manager. Not on team selections, or tactics, no. But on transfers and contracts? Absolutely. Most successful clubs have this, because individuals and individual decisions are not infallible, and it's a way to try and mitigate any individual biases (on the part of anyone in that decision making group, not only the manager) as well as ensure there is some semblance of continuity if a manager were to leave. No point in giving a manager total control for them to bring in all their favourite players, and then they get sacked, and the next manager doesn't want half of them? I mean I'm not suggesting that's an issue we have to consider, and if I had to pick any manager in the world to have total control over recruitment and contract decisions Klopp would be pretty near the top of the list, but it's not how things work (nor should they).

Call it a committee, sporting director, it's all the same idea. I promise you, whilst Klopp may have the final say, he has never had (and has previously expressed that he has no desire for) complete and unopposed control of all transfers and spending.

Your problem is you don't rate Bobby anymore and are trying to use every justification to get your way.

Jurgen doesn't make decisions in isolation. He doesn't have to justify them to you. Nor does he have to justify them to anyone else.

He has Pep, Peter, and the entire coaching staff to advise him. They are there every training session and every match. They are Jurgens eyes and brain as he says.

Jurgen doesn't need someone who isn't there every day analyzing every training session and match to tell him what to do with existing players such as a sporting director or owner.

What you are saying is that the entire staff is blind and stupid because they can't see Bobby doesn't cut it anymore. In spite of all the information and data the coaching staff has.

Which is why Jurgen would give you the big German laugh.
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15271 on: Today at 09:38:09 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:27:32 pm
Your problem is you don't rate Bobby anymore and are trying to use every justification to get your way.

Jurgen doesn't make decisions in isolation. He doesn't have to justify them to you. Nor does he have to justify them to anyone else.

He has Pep, Peter, and the entire coaching staff to advise him. They are there every training session and every match. They are Jurgens eyes and brain as he says.

Jurgen doesn't need someone who isn't there every day analyzing every training session and match to tell him what to do with existing players such as a sporting director or owner.

What you are saying is that the entire staff is blind and stupid because they can't see Bobby doesn't cut it anymore. In spite of all the information and data the coaching staff has.

Which is why Jurgen would give you the big German laugh.

Not sure I said (or remotely implied) that "the entire staff is blind and stupid" just because I disagree with a decision. Also, was this the same information and data we used when handing out Fabinho's lengthy contract extension promptly before his legs fell off? We're talking about multi-million pound, multi-year financial commitments here, and I think you are misunderstanding the nature of how top level football operations work if you think these types of things are (or should be) solely down to the manager (which I see you've now extended to include the coaching team, so a bit like a committee....?).

Look we can disagree - that's fine. I love Bobby but I think we'd be folly to extend him, and I'm allowed to have that opinion, and I've backed up why I have that opinion pretty respectfully and with thought-out reasons. That is after all, the purpose of online forums right - discussion? You didn't need to get narky with me over it.
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15272 on: Today at 09:49:32 pm
Oh, so now it's Fabinho as well.

Who next?

Be sure and email the club and Jurgen to let him know who will be on the slide next before it actually happens. We don't want to make any more mistakes.
Haggis36

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15273 on: Today at 09:56:12 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:49:32 pm
Oh, so now it's Fabinho as well.

Who next?

Be sure and email the club and Jurgen to let him know who will be on the slide next before it actually happens. We don't want to make any more mistakes.

Well Klopp has already noticed since he's taken him out of the team and replaced him with a teenager, so I can probably spare myself an email on this occasion.

Tongue and cheek aside, you clearly have no intention to actually engage in any discussion and you just want to shout and snark into the ether, so I'll just leave you to it I think. Toodles.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15274 on: Today at 09:58:00 pm
People's strengths are often also their "weaknesses" on the flip side. Jurgen is an emotional, loyal person. He creates groups that run through walls for him and each other. It's not ludicrous to suggest that he might also retain players past the optimum moment because of those bonds and his beliefs. And it would always be useful to have a person or persons who act as a foil for that. We've retained several players quite clearly beyond their best years, for whatever reasons - and it needs to change. Otherwise we'll carry on having a declining, aging squad on massive wages and no ability to renew ourselves.

He's a brilliant man and manager, but it doesn't mean every decision he would make is perfect - he'd be the very first to say that. Someone less invested in the individuals needs to have a strong voice over contract extensions.
Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #15275 on: Today at 09:59:42 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:49:03 pm
There's a few things I could call you, but "Top Red" wasn't at the top of my list I confess. Not that I've ever used that term in my life, but go off I guess. Hiding behind the "don't you think Klopp knows better!!!!" defence and chucking in emojis to be "cute" rather than any attempt to debate the points, is it? Ah, a tale as old time.
SISO ;)
