As we're seeing with Henderson this isn't done in a vacuum and it's not just about Bobby but the whole squad. If we want him to stay another year or two then sure, it's great. Why the fuck did we buy Gakpo then? We needed to jump on him now so in 2025 he's finally ready?



To anybody that says "Well Nunez can play on the left as well".



Oh really? Where are Jota or Diaz lining up then? Or are you suggesting we're now paying 400k+ a week to Salah to bench him?



Holy moly, this is bonkers.