Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15120 on: December 10, 2022, 08:02:08 pm »
I think Bobby will get a new contract, which would be deserved but ultimately I agree with Al. Just let him finish this season playing the way he has and wish him good luck. :D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15121 on: December 10, 2022, 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 10, 2022, 07:57:13 pm
It isn't about standing around it is about having the speed and athleticism to press effectively. Bobby used to be able to hound defenders and force turnovers.

Lallana still played with industry towards the end of his time here. The issue is when the player who leads the press is a yard off then you get played around.

It's funny that Jurgen talks about pressing as a team. You, and a couple others, make it seem the pressing is just up to Bobby.

I would love to sit at a table when you explain to Jurgen what Bobby can't do anymore.  ;D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15122 on: December 10, 2022, 08:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 10, 2022, 06:37:01 pm
Ronaldo scored 18 League goals at United last season. He was shown the door because of his inability to press. Something that both Klopp and Ten Haag require from their central attacker.

Bobby could get a similar number to Ronaldo last season but it still compromises the way Jurgen wants to play the game.

That is the crucial thing. Bobby has been part of a central quartet of three centre mids and a false nine that have regularly been over run.

We have had to completely change the way we have played the game as well as change the formation. We desperately need to renew and refresh that area of the pitch.

Sentementality has to be replaced by a ruthless single mindedness. That allows us to get back to being a front footed athletic pressing side.

He was shown the door because he is a c*nt.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15123 on: December 10, 2022, 09:12:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 10, 2022, 08:07:06 pm
It's funny that Jurgen talks about pressing as a team. You, and a couple others, make it seem the pressing is just up to Bobby.

I would love to sit at a table when you explain to Jurgen what Bobby can't do anymore.  ;D

It is about who triggers the press and how confident the players who back him up are that he will get close enough to force an error. Once the players around the trigger lose confidence then you get passed around.

As for Jurgen he just spent a record fee on Darwin to play centrally as well as having Jota who press much better than Bobby now.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15124 on: December 10, 2022, 09:18:17 pm »
Why do we want to extend his contract then? ::)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15125 on: December 10, 2022, 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 10, 2022, 09:18:17 pm
Why do we want to extend his contract then? ::)

Because any transfer funds will go on fixing the midfield. The question should be if we had a spare 50 or 60 million to bring in a young attacker would Bobby be getting a new deal
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15126 on: December 10, 2022, 09:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 10, 2022, 09:26:37 pm
Because any transfer funds will go on fixing the midfield. The question should be if we had a spare 50 or 60 million to bring in a young attacker would Bobby be getting a new deal
A spare 50 or 60 million? So the only reason we are keeping Bobby (potentially) is because we can't afford not to?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15127 on: December 10, 2022, 09:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 10, 2022, 06:49:35 pm
Bobby dances as well, all the talk about Brazilians dancing is ridiculous, Brazilian like many African nations dance after goals, so what no wonder Vinicius had to come out and say this..

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/09/18/football/vinicius-jr-racism-dancing-goal-celebration-spt-intl/index.html

Thanks, I remember that at the time and the comments from the commentators criticising Vinicius Jr. And I love Firmino's celebration. I'm fairly comfortable however in thinking that choreographed dancing as a celebration is shit without believing myself to be a racist.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15128 on: December 10, 2022, 09:40:03 pm »
Same tiresome clowns posting the same tiresome shit.

I hope he does sign a new deal, he's still excellent.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15129 on: December 10, 2022, 09:47:09 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December 10, 2022, 09:40:03 pm
Same tiresome clowns posting the same tiresome shit.

I hope he does sign a new deal, he's still excellent.

:thumbup


'Brazil Fans Will Miss Firmino':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aP98eCWk7yM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aP98eCWk7yM</a>

^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP98eCWk7yM

(not too sure about the music, mind. Seems the Brazil fans certainly did miss Bobby.)

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15130 on: December 10, 2022, 10:03:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on December 10, 2022, 09:30:07 pm
A spare 50 or 60 million? So the only reason we are keeping Bobby (potentially) is because we can't afford not to?

We lost three forwards and only brought one in during the summer. We have had kids like Clark and Doak filling in.

Ideally for me we bring in a young quality attacker who can play centrally and cover the right flank so we can rest rotate Mo.

Without transfer funds then for me we have to keep Bobby until we either get a decent transfer kitty or the kids come through. That only works for me if Bobby takes a big pay cut and is happy being a squad player.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15131 on: December 10, 2022, 10:13:13 pm »
Can't believe Carvalho has been forgotten already
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15132 on: December 10, 2022, 10:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 10, 2022, 10:03:48 pm
We lost three forwards and only brought one in during the summer. We have had kids like Clark and Doak filling in.

Ideally for me we bring in a young quality attacker who can play centrally and cover the right flank so we can rest rotate Mo.

Without transfer funds then for me we have to keep Bobby until we either get a decent transfer kitty or the kids come through. That only works for me if Bobby takes a big pay cut and is happy being a squad player.

Once more beyond parody ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15133 on: December 10, 2022, 10:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 10, 2022, 10:03:48 pm
We lost three forwards and only brought one in during the summer. We have had kids like Clark and Doak filling in.

Ideally for me we bring in a young quality attacker who can play centrally and cover the right flank so we can rest rotate Mo.

Without transfer funds then for me we have to keep Bobby until we either get a decent transfer kitty or the kids come through. That only works for me if Bobby takes a big pay cut and is happy being a squad player.

🤣

Jesus...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15134 on: December 10, 2022, 11:39:24 pm »
Firmino is staying. A very smart decision by the club, I must say ...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15135 on: Yesterday at 04:46:53 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on December 10, 2022, 10:13:13 pm
Can't believe Carvalho has been forgotten already
Ah, no, the medical ward is aware of him.   ;)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15136 on: Yesterday at 09:11:34 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 10, 2022, 10:03:48 pm
We lost three forwards and only brought one in during the summer. We have had kids like Clark and Doak filling in.

Ideally for me we bring in a young quality attacker who can play centrally and cover the right flank so we can rest rotate Mo.

Without transfer funds then for me we have to keep Bobby until we either get a decent transfer kitty or the kids come through. That only works for me if Bobby takes a big pay cut and is happy being a squad player.
You've lost me. Nevermind keep complaining.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15137 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 10, 2022, 10:03:48 pm
We lost three forwards and only brought one in during the summer. We have had kids like Clark and Doak filling in.

Ideally for me we bring in a young quality attacker who can play centrally and cover the right flank so we can rest rotate Mo.

Without transfer funds then for me we have to keep Bobby until we either get a decent transfer kitty or the kids come through. That only works for me if Bobby takes a big pay cut and is happy being a squad player.

"Filling in"? I don't know about you mate but one sub appearance each isn't "filling in".
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15138 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 am »
I do hope we extend his contract for a couple of more years.

He's one of those players that make you smile and you only fully appreciate their immense quality once they are gone.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15139 on: Yesterday at 09:43:10 pm »
From the Athletic.

Last season, pressures in the middle third and attacking third were higher than they currently are this season. In 2021-22, Liverpool pressured the ball 62 times on average in the middle third of the pitch. That number has dropped to 53.2 this season. As for pressures in the final third, Liverpool have recorded 35.7 on average per 90 minutes, which has also lowered from the 44.8 average they notched last term.

I think if you want to see the drop off in pressing from last season. Then watch the first half of the City semi final. The difference with Mane playing centrally and leading the press was stark.

We all love Bobby but he simply cannot press the way he used to do. So do we change our tactical approach to help Bobby when he is likely to be our 5th choice striker.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15140 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm »
Klopp mentioned our pressing today. Its not all Firminos fault but clearly we have been pressing shite.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15141 on: Today at 01:27:57 am »
Bobby doesn't press by himself. Go back and watch todays game v Lyon again. Bobby pressed. His head was on a swivel looking to see where Mo and Carvalho (or Nunez when he plays) were. He also checks the wide midfielders. If they aren't in position, he couldn't press alone and get out of position as a false #9.

Bobby does what he's told and been trained to do. And he knows when to press and when not to from his experience in our System. The when not to is when others aren't in a position to help and close down.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15142 on: Today at 01:29:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:27:57 am
Bobby doesn't press by himself. Go back and watch todays game v Lyon again. Bobby pressed. His head was on a swivel looking to see where Mo and Carvalho (or Nunez when he plays) were. He also checks the wide midfielders. If they aren't in position, he couldn't press alone and get out of position as a false #9.

Bobby does what he's told and been trained to do. And he knows when to press and when not to from his experience in our System. The when not to is when others aren't in a position to help and close down.

Exactly,you press as a team or not at all.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15143 on: Today at 02:08:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:29:14 am
Exactly,you press as a team or not at all.
I believe the term for one person pressing is "headless chicken run".
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #15144 on: Today at 02:35:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:29:14 am
Exactly,you press as a team or not at all.

That's it, one player closes down, a team presses...
