Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 12:18:53 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 18, 2022, 12:02:52 pm
Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita and Milner are all seemingly leaving in the summer. Thats allegedly £400k odd a week off the wage bill. 748 minutes between them, seven starts in total this season, no goals and one assist. I'd suggest they're probably ticking the box for losing players who are no longer key, to free up money, rather than bumping off someone who has played pretty much every game and is our second most productive player this season.

That makes it more palatable. However what I am nervous about is just the amount of players who are getting significant minutes who in most cases are diminishing in some way that are 30 and over 30. We have seen that the legs can drop off at any moment and if money is tight, then we almost have to take most opportunities to get them off the books.

In two years we will have Thiago, Matip, Henderson, Virgil, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, still probably on big money and at 32 - 35. Not sure thats ideal at all.

Another thing is the amount of injuries Jota is getting. If he was ever present, maybe a backup like Firmino isnt an issue. But he is playing a lot and what if he keeps regressing? His numbers are good but his off the ball performance is not.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 12:19:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November 18, 2022, 12:03:41 pm
Ultimately we have an annual player budget and wages factor into that as well as transfer fees.

Yeah but they do overlap.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 12:22:20 pm
Quote from: Knight on November 18, 2022, 11:38:51 am
A year extension isnt massively costly but 2 or 3 years at 180,000 per week adds up!
Even £10m a year cost is relatively good value when you look at the cost of alternatives. You'd have to potentially fid a new striker who's good enough, but would not expect to play every week. He'd then have to fit in and understand how we play. Take an average of Jota, Diaz and Nunez and you're looking at £45m conservatively, as well as at least a £5m per year contract, which is a £14m cost to our bottom line, and also comes with new transfer risk. If the new player was any good you'd be bumping him up a bit after the first couple of years too.

Having access to a top 20 all time goalscorer for us for £10m a year is a bargain. I hate to use a Manc example, but Sheringham was a good option for them either off the bench or for the odd start until around his mid 30's (15 in 29 in the league in the season he turned 35). He then did another 2 seasons with Spurs after that! - Bobby is now pretty much the age Sheringham was when he signed for them, and he went on to play 146 times in 4 seasons scoring 46 goals.

Oddly enough, Sheringhams goals per game for Utd is similar to Bobbys over his career with us. If we could get similar figures out of Bobby, we'd all be made up.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 12:29:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 18, 2022, 12:18:53 pm
That makes it more palatable. However what I am nervous about is just the amount of players who are getting significant minutes who in most cases are diminishing in some way that are 30 and over 30. We have seen that the legs can drop off at any moment and if money is tight, then we almost have to take most opportunities to get them off the books.

In two years we will have Thiago, Matip, Henderson, Virgil, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, still probably on big money and at 32 - 35. Not sure thats ideal at all.

Another thing is the amount of injuries Jota is getting. If he was ever present, maybe a backup like Firmino isnt an issue. But he is playing a lot and what if he keeps regressing? His numbers are good but his off the ball performance is not.

Seven players out of a squad of 22/23? :D

Its all a bit daft now. You're talking like we're struggling financially, that we can't afford to have certain players on big money, that there's this major drop off as soon as someone hits 30. If money is as tight as you seem to think, it surely makes more sense to extend players who are still contributing rather than having to pay more for a younger replacement?
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 01:03:52 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 18, 2022, 12:29:03 pm
Seven players out of a squad of 22/23? :D

Its all a bit daft now. You're talking like we're struggling financially, that we can't afford to have certain players on big money, that there's this major drop off as soon as someone hits 30. If money is as tight as you seem to think, it surely makes more sense to extend players who are still contributing rather than having to pay more for a younger replacement?

Thats only at that age, will be more in the 30 bracket. Its more the fact that we have so many key players at that age and its not like we are lacking experience in the front line even without them having to be older.

In terms of the money, again we have spoken about how a lot of our money has been invested in wages when questions around where the money has gone on the back of our success. So if thats the case, we have to look at whether the money is being spent wisely and whether its sustainable in terms of the rebuild (which is required) to keep players on that don't have a long term future.

In terms of him as a player, his numbers attacking wise have been good but his pressing hasnt. Considering our defensive numbers are absolutely shocking, not being able to press well is a big deal.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 01:20:00 pm
Quote from: Knight on November 18, 2022, 11:38:51 am
A year extension isnt massively costly but 2 or 3 years at 180,000 per week adds up!

How much per week would it cost us to bring in a player of Bobbys ability and who are we going to get that is prepared to play the role that Bobby has? Once Jota and Diaz are fit, Bobby is looking at more time on the bench than on the pitch.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 02:00:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2022, 01:20:00 pm
How much per week would it cost us to bring in a player of Bobbys ability and who are we going to get that is prepared to play the role that Bobby has? Once Jota and Diaz are fit, Bobby is looking at more time on the bench than on the pitch.

So why sign him then, we wouldnt sign him if he was on the open market - far better to develop a young player with his minutes over the next 2 years
Extending would be a decision that makes us older generally and commits more of our wage bill to older players
Every decision we should make now should be building the next team that can win titles not hanging on to the last one that did
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 02:05:41 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 18, 2022, 12:29:03 pm
Seven players out of a squad of 22/23? :D

Its all a bit daft now. You're talking like we're struggling financially, that we can't afford to have certain players on big money, that there's this major drop off as soon as someone hits 30. If money is as tight as you seem to think, it surely makes more sense to extend players who are still contributing rather than having to pay more for a younger replacement?

Using this logic we will never get rid of anyone ever untill they decide to retire.

You are commiting a large amount of money to a rapidly depreciating asset, far better to spend more money on a asset that is appreciating in value, they will probably command less wages as well.


Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 02:13:41 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 18, 2022, 02:00:17 pm
So why sign him then, we wouldnt sign him if he was on the open market - far better to develop a young player with his minutes over the next 2 years
Extending would be a decision that makes us older generally and commits more of our wage bill to older players
Every decision we should make now should be building the next team that can win titles not hanging on to the last one that did

A little disengenous.

Since 16/17 we've signed 29 first team players (from what I can see) and 5 of them were 27 or over. And three of them were Manninger, Adrian and Andy Lonergan. So practically, since Klopp was hired the only two first team players we've signed over 27 were Thiago and Klavan. That suggests that its very rare that we'd sign someone of that age, so are you suggesting that we just dont extend contracts of anyone over 27? I'm pretty sure we wouldn't have signed a 30 year old Van Dijk on the open market, or a 30 year old Mo Salah, or a 29 year old Alisson.

Quote from: Simplexity on November 18, 2022, 02:05:41 pm
Using this logic we will never get rid of anyone ever untill they decide to retire.

You are commiting a large amount of money to a rapidly depreciating asset, far better to spend more money on a asset that is appreciating in value, they will probably command less wages as well.

Well no, using this logic we'd get rid of quite a few people before they retire. Like for example....Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita, or Sadio Mane, or Gini Wijnaldum. The 'asset' is having his best season for ages btw.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 02:15:40 pm
I dont know why we do renewals. When we sign somebody we should just give a career long contract because players can stay here for as long as they want and well be happy with that. Nothing against Firmino but this is yet more evidence of us having the date on the computers set to 18/05/2018. Not only is this a poor use of resources moving forwards, itll be seen as reason to not touch the attack for another 2 years kicking another can down the road and store up another problem. Its not what smart teams do.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 02:39:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 18, 2022, 02:13:41 pm
The 'asset' is having his best season for ages btw.

You are not paying him based on what he is doing this season. You are paying him for what you think he will bring for the next 2-3 seasons. Frankly it is unlikely that he will be good enough at the top level for that long.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 02:40:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 18, 2022, 02:13:41 pm
A little disengenous.

Since 16/17 we've signed 29 first team players (from what I can see) and 5 of them were 27 or over. And three of them were Manninger, Adrian and Andy Lonergan. So practically, since Klopp was hired the only two first team players we've signed over 27 were Thiago and Klavan. That suggests that its very rare that we'd sign someone of that age, so are you suggesting that we just dont extend contracts of anyone over 27? I'm pretty sure we wouldn't have signed a 30 year old Van Dijk on the open market, or a 30 year old Mo Salah, or a 29 year old Alisson.

Well no, using this logic we'd get rid of quite a few people before they retire. Like for example....Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita, or Sadio Mane, or Gini Wijnaldum. The 'asset' is having his best season for ages btw.

Im not into hard and fast rules - but in general if were trying to beat teams with bigger budgets then extending players into their 30s is something we should only be doing rarely
Every case is different obv as footballers are individual but its hard to make a case for 2 more years of Firmino beyond sentimentality or to be kinder attachment to what hes achieved
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 02:49:17 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on November 18, 2022, 02:39:21 pm
You are not paying him based on what he is doing this season. You are paying him for what you think he will bring for the next 2-3 seasons. Frankly it is unlikely that he will be good enough at the top level for that long.

Well then there's not much debate to be had if you think that :)
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 03:29:53 pm
This conversation is going around in circles.

We have Nunez and Mo, whom I would think a certain starter. Then Diaz on the left.  With Jota and Firmino as backups.

The discussion is Firmino should go and get someone younger in.

My question is, what striker are we going to get for how much money + wages to be 5th choice?

Bobby only costs us his wages. His transfer fee has been amortized out and well paid for with the trophies he's helped bring.

So. for those penny pinchers, take Bobby's salary and go find a young 5th choice striker and pay that transfer fee + wages.

Or do we have that in Ben Doak or Fabio Carvalho and Jurgen has already future planned for it.

Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 03:32:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 18, 2022, 02:40:50 pm
Im not into hard and fast rules - but in general if were trying to beat teams with bigger budgets then extending players into their 30s is something we should only be doing rarely
Every case is different obv as footballers are individual but its hard to make a case for 2 more years of Firmino beyond sentimentality or to be kinder attachment to what hes achieved

I dont really get the issue to be honest.

Its guesswork that it becomes a problem. In two and a half years he'll be 33, Mo will be 32, Diogo will be 28, Diaz will be 28, Nunez will be 25, Carvalho 22, Gordon and Cannonier 20, Doak 19 etc. Considering how he plays, there's a good chance that in two and a half years he'll still be a very good footballer. If in two years our first choice XI is Alisson, Trent, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Diaz, Firmino, Salah then thats a problem but...its extremely unlikely, and this is just extending the contract of someone who is predominantly still a very good footballer and secondly a legend and good to have around the place whilst bringing through the next phase of the team.

People are extrapolating the midfield problems into the rest of the team, as if our problem is all over the park with older players. In goal, in defence and in attack we've done an excellent job with our succession planning. Three years ago our attack was Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi and Minamino and now its Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Firmino. Three years ago our defence was Trent, Clyne, Lovren, VVD, Matip, Gomez, Robbo and probably Millie and now its Trent, Ramsay, Konate, VVD, Matip, Gomez, Robbo and Tsimikas. We've bought through Kelleher and Daviesin goal. There's no doubt that we should have done better in midfield but we really shouldn't start bemoaning extending certain players contracts just because we've done a couple in midfield that we probably shouldn't have with hindsight (or not as long anyway).

Two years as well is neither here nor there, more than happy moving forward if two year extensions with an option for a third becomes the form for players going into their 30s. Its a sensible position.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 04:05:33 pm
Quote from: 4pool on November 18, 2022, 03:29:53 pm
This conversation is going around in circles.

We have Nunez and Mo, whom I would think a certain starter. Then Diaz on the left.  With Jota and Firmino as backups.

The discussion is Firmino should go and get someone younger in.

My question is, what striker are we going to get for how much money + wages to be 5th choice?

Bobby only costs us his wages. His transfer fee has been amortized out and well paid for with the trophies he's helped bring.

So. for those penny pinchers, take Bobby's salary and go find a young 5th choice striker and pay that transfer fee + wages.

Or do we have that in Ben Doak or Fabio Carvalho and Jurgen has already future planned for it.
Also, what quality strikers are willing to have such a backup role? A young, ambitious striker takes a look at Nunez and Salah and then he looks elsewhere for playing time
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 05:25:36 pm
Quote from: 4pool on November 18, 2022, 03:29:53 pm
This conversation is going around in circles.

We have Nunez and Mo, whom I would think a certain starter. Then Diaz on the left.  With Jota and Firmino as backups.

The discussion is Firmino should go and get someone younger in.

My question is, what striker are we going to get for how much money + wages to be 5th choice?

Bobby only costs us his wages. His transfer fee has been amortized out and well paid for with the trophies he's helped bring.

So. for those penny pinchers, take Bobby's salary and go find a young 5th choice striker and pay that transfer fee + wages.

Or do we have that in Ben Doak or Fabio Carvalho and Jurgen has already future planned for it.



The thing is we dont actually need him, were extremely well stocked with attackers who want to be in the middle of the pitch - squad composition wise swapping him for a wide forward makes a ton more sense
We dont need a 5th choice forward we need a young wide forward who would be second choice behind Salah   
Ideally Firmino wouldnt start a single league game next season (Nunez and Jota are both significantly better players) so its an extension thats almost immediately redundant but also has an opportunity costs as hell take a squad slot, minutes (because as weve seen with Milner senior players need to be given game time) and wages that should be better used elsewhere
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 05:47:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 18, 2022, 12:29:03 pm
Seven players out of a squad of 22/23? :D

Its all a bit daft now. You're talking like we're struggling financially, that we can't afford to have certain players on big money, that there's this major drop off as soon as someone hits 30. If money is as tight as you seem to think, it surely makes more sense to extend players who are still contributing rather than having to pay more for a younger replacement?

The problem is if you keep on renewing deals for players on big wages then you end up being unable to bring in players to replace them. You end up spending your budget on wages and then end up with an aging squad. We have already seen that with the midfield.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 06:36:41 pm
His teeth are boss. This felt an appropriate 100th post.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 07:27:08 pm
Another thing is Bobby is a lot of brilliant things and has been for yrs, but I'm not sure bobby is false 9 anymore, he seems more of a no.10, a position we don't even play generally

Our 1st choice forward players are completely different in style(faster looking to run in behind), in theory having a sub that is different can be useful, but usually isn't.  Bobby is like having a 31 yr old carra deputising, for robbo at left back, we would have to change our team shape to bring the best out of him and you would rather build your team around your starters and have your squad players that can 1 for 1 replace them.  It was like when we had an older sturridge as an understudy for bobby a few yrs back, it never really suited us.
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 08:08:14 pm
Diarrhea levels of excreta in this thread.

The guy deserves a new contract, because people far more qualified and clued in think so.

"Discuss" all you want. The managers gotta do what the managers gotta do.

If experts on RAWK say he is not worth a new contract, the opposite must be true.  :wave
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 08:11:57 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on November 18, 2022, 05:47:02 pm
The problem is if you keep on renewing deals for players on big wages then you end up being unable to bring in players to replace them. You end up spending your budget on wages and then end up with an aging squad. We have already seen that with the midfield.

So we shouldnt renew players who are on big wages?
Re: Roberto Firmino
November 18, 2022, 08:16:58 pm
He won't be offered anything near to what he's on now.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 09:16:52 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 18, 2022, 08:16:58 pm
He won't be offered anything near to what he's on now.

Agreed, then it's up to him to decide whether he wants to be a squad player/4th or 5th choice or go off and look else where.  I'd be fine with both situations, if was to leave I'd be happy with what he's done for us and wish him well, if he stayed, I'd be happy as he can still bring something to the team/squad.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 10:57:48 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 18, 2022, 08:16:58 pm
He won't be offered anything near to what he's on now.

His pension goes up in line with inflation though...
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:00:58 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November 18, 2022, 08:08:14 pm
Diarrhea levels of excreta in this thread.

The guy deserves a new contract, because people far more qualified and clued in think so.

"Discuss" all you want. The managers gotta do what the managers gotta do.

If experts on RAWK say he is not worth a new contract, the opposite must be true.  :wave

no excreta here. but some rather decent argument for and against the extension.

the people far more qualified and clued in are the one that got us arthur and the mess in midfield. they are not beyond criticism and i guess that the firmino conundrum is a rather good talking point about the squad moving forward

im in the boat of rather letting his contract run down while we try to get a younger and more valuable asset in. Surely the "qualified" staff at looking at the data have some targets that is worth taking a punt on or if not are they even "qualified" to bring the team moving forward. We have already taken some steps back any more mistakes and we will be an afterthought in the league

He will still be a club legend and one of the best players as a false 9 that have graced anfield even if he doesn't have his contract renewed.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:18:09 am
Would let him go and bring in a younger wide player for a better balance in attack. Given Mo plays all the time any Bobby minutes will usually come with Mo on the pitch too so don't really want another year in the legs and ending up with them playing together lots. We saw a worrying glimpse at Forest without the energy of Diogo, Darwin or Luis to help. One older bloke up top is enough and it's a no contest between the two. Think his numbers flatter his performances this season too, some lovely stuff but quite a few stinkers too and doesn't seem physically what he was.

It's all well and good suggesting keep every player 30 + because they are still good and Modric, Lewandowski etc but a tiny decline in just a few ends up being a big problem for the team and then our points tally! We are amazing at finding attackers, let's save some wages here and get our next god.

And let Matip and one or two of our starting midfielders go as well.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 05:28:59 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 11:00:58 am
no excreta here. but some rather decent argument for and against the extension.

the people far more qualified and clued in are the one that got us arthur and the mess in midfield. they are not beyond criticism and i guess that the firmino conundrum is a rather good talking point about the squad moving forward]
We keep seeing this but what makes you qualified to criticise them? None of us have a clue what's going on in the backround so you end up fulminating at length about something that might not even be happening or wherein the facts are very different. We don't even know of he's going to sign a new contract. And if he is we don't know the term of it or the cost of it, or whether it's going to happen or not contingent on something else happening etc etc

So yeah, Klopp and co aren't "beyond criticism" - by people who know the facts and details and so are criticising from a position of knowledge not neurosis. The rest is just pissing and moaning.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm
never ceases to amaze me, the number of people who get themselves whipped into a frenzy for weeks / months on end because of something that might happen at LFC that they disagree with.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:28:59 pm


So yeah, Klopp and co aren't "beyond criticism" - by people who know the facts and details and so are criticising from a position of knowledge not neurosis. The rest is just pissing and moaning.

Fair enough, I expect you have Nothing but fulsome praise for the current governments of the world in the news and politics forum  ;)

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 06:38:51 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm
Fair enough, I expect you have Nothing but fulsome praise for the current governments of the world in the news and politics forum  ;)

Oh fuck off with that,if you want to talk Politics then head over there,you posted this shite for a reaction.

0/10
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 07:02:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:38:51 pm
Oh fuck off with that,if you want to talk Politics then head over there,you posted this shite for a reaction.

0/10

You missed the point, no one should be heading to the politics forum unless they are qualified or intend to offer nothing but praise according to some on here. Not sure this is a helpful way of looking at things. bobby has been a fine servant, I don't think speculating if he should get an extension or not, is a frenzy or requires someone to have special qualifications
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 07:58:05 pm
You don't really want a 5th choice forward on £180000 a week and you don't really need another forward who plays centrally given Nunez, Jota and, probably, Salah as he gets older. Given those 2 facts it's pretty reasonable to question the wisdom of a new contract. And you can understand the alternative points of view, even if I disagree with them. We probably don't need to polarise on this one.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 09:02:16 pm
He's got another baby on the way so he needs all the money he can get. :P
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 09:13:31 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:02:33 pm
You missed the point, no one should be heading to the politics forum unless they are qualified or intend to offer nothing but praise according to some on here. Not sure this is a helpful way of looking at things. bobby has been a fine servant, I don't think speculating if he should get an extension or not, is a frenzy or requires someone to have special qualifications

What an utterly fucking ridiculous comparison. For starters, Klopp is arguably the best manager in the world and his achievements at both Dortmund and Liverpool prove this. He's elevated Liverpool from mediocrity to the best team in the world, the less said about the Tories impact on Britain, the better.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm
Some dreadful ill-informed shite being posted here. I love Bobby, but leaving that aside, from a footballing perspective it makes sense to give him a new contract. He will more than pay back his salary. His skill set fits well with the newer formation we will now play.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:25:40 am
Quote from: Oscarmac on Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm
Some dreadful ill-informed shite being posted here. I love Bobby, but leaving that aside, from a footballing perspective it makes sense to give him a new contract. He will more than pay back his salary. His skill set fits well with the newer formation we will now play.

Which formation is that then?
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 08:23:19 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:13:31 pm
What an utterly fucking ridiculous comparison. For starters, Klopp is arguably the best manager in the world and his achievements at both Dortmund and Liverpool prove this. He's elevated Liverpool from mediocrity to the best team in the world, the less said about the Tories impact on Britain, the better.

If we had MPs with the same ability to do their jobs as our staff across the club, the country wouldn't be fucked.

If Jurgen wants to keep Bobby, then that's all that matters
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 10:15:05 am
Funny thread this. Seems like the extreme responses are from those who believe he should say. I wouldnt call it a shite decision that deserves everything burning down. Yet you take the opposition position, you are talking shite, dont ever question anybody.
