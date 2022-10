Bobby has been criticized for not scoring goals. Those that did that wouldn't hear about what Bobby brings to the team.



Bobby is now scoring goals. So, to find the negative, they point to loss of pace, not pressing.



Bobby can't win with some of his critics.



He just impresses Jurgen and his teammates. Those are the ones who count.



I think any lad that played the game knows what Bobby does for a team. He’s sacrificed himself of goals and that position to make sure the goals are scored. He works hard with and off the ball. He ran past Thiago at the weekend to try and get back for one of the goals. Solid Player. He’s cemented himself in the hearts of Liverpool fans, whatever the critics say.