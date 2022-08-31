I expect him to start so it's a big game for Bobby tomorrow. Hope he doesn't go hiding as he did against Utd.



He had to drop deep though. He was all but hiding. If there is one player in our squad that one cannot level that accusation at, it would be Bobby.If we didn't have him doing that, btw- we'd have been walking out of there with more goals against us.It was a reasonably intelligent move to operate like that all throughout, a self-sacrificing move, considering. We'd have conceded more otherwise, because our midfield was non-existent, Trent had feck all protection and United were free to run straight through our midfield most of the game. One more extra body in midfield certainly helped at least the defensive side of our game.Also- he just came in from injury, so he was far from matchfit/sharp.