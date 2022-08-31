« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1708822 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14640 on: August 31, 2022, 11:20:57 pm »
Was quality again, great ball through to Diaz, amazing persistence to chase a Newcastle attacker into our half and win the ball back, some lovely touches from him and he made that goal look like a tap in when it was anything but
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,663
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14641 on: August 31, 2022, 11:21:41 pm »
Really nice finish.
Logged

Offline Nyx

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14642 on: August 31, 2022, 11:22:49 pm »
Goal was well taken. Not easy that.
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14643 on: August 31, 2022, 11:53:15 pm »
Did well for that goal but his intensity has dropped big time along with the cm's and fb's. You can never question his effort but something seems off. I hope the long WC break gives him the time to come back to his physical best.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,664
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14644 on: August 31, 2022, 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on August 31, 2022, 11:53:15 pm
Did well for that goal but his intensity has dropped big time along with the cm's and fb's. You can never question his effort but something seems off. I hope the long WC break gives him the time to come back to his physical best.
You dont think hell make Brazils squad for the WC?
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,656
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14645 on: Yesterday at 12:00:14 am »
Travel a million miles
For one of your smiles
Bobby
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,580
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14646 on: Yesterday at 12:44:24 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 31, 2022, 11:21:41 pm
Really nice finish.

He didn't look away, shocking lack of cultured technique...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14647 on: Yesterday at 12:52:34 am »
Quote from: keano7 on August 31, 2022, 11:54:19 pm
You dont think hell make Brazils squad for the WC?

I have not seen the brazil team play or how they are setup. Most of their fans seem to think that their forward line for the WC will be Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha, Richarlison, Jesus, Cunha, Antony. Looking at the depth, i highly doubt firmino will make it.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14648 on: Yesterday at 06:29:41 am »
The chaseback in the 80th minute when a Newcastle counter looked like was huge, prime Bobby that.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14649 on: Yesterday at 08:57:19 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:44:24 am
He didn't look away, shocking lack of cultured technique...

More evidence of Bobby's decline.  If you've got to look in the direction that you're shooting in, you're done.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,473
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14650 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 am »
Ecstatic to see this form from him - not just for us but for him personally. Written off far too early by so many people.

He is definitely not able to start every single game for us but I really hope we can manage his injuries and his minutes as he still has so much to offer the squad. There is no-one like him when he is playing like this.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,994
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14651 on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 12:52:34 am
I have not seen the brazil team play or how they are setup. Most of their fans seem to think that their forward line for the WC will be Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha, Richarlison, Jesus, Cunha, Antony. Looking at the depth, i highly doubt firmino will make it.

With that kind of talent bar Richarlison, it is no surprise at all. It would be disappointing for him but it would give him a good break while others are out there baking under the Qatari sun.
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14652 on: Yesterday at 04:04:47 pm »
is this a subtle hint that he's off to Juve...?

Logged

Offline Eddie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 603
  • Spirit Of Shankly Member 10410
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14653 on: Yesterday at 05:35:17 pm »
Just watched the full replay of the game again, without the full on 'white noise' of it being live. Bobby was really, really good again, In fact it was him and Harvey who kept us driving forward - I counted he lost possession 3 times all game. Two of them when there was nothing else on and was passed to when surrounded by 3-4 barcodes. His pass to Diaz in the 1st half was an absolute 'thing of beauty' and he took his goal sublimely. I'm happy we have Jurgen picking the team and not some of the usual 'Bobby's finished' suspects we have in here. To them, I suggest you watch the game again. 
https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united-31-08-2022/
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14654 on: Yesterday at 06:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Eddie on Yesterday at 05:35:17 pm
Just watched the full replay of the game again, without the full on 'white noise' of it being live. Bobby was really, really good again, In fact it was him and Harvey who kept us driving forward - I counted he lost possession 3 times all game. Two of them when there was nothing else on and was passed to when surrounded by 3-4 barcodes. His pass to Diaz in the 1st half was an absolute 'thing of beauty' and he took his goal sublimely. I'm happy we have Jurgen picking the team and not some of the usual 'Bobby's finished' suspects we have in here. To them, I suggest you watch the game again. 
https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united-31-08-2022/

yes, he looks sharp and hungry again. pretty much had lots of last season off, maybe fresh somewhat in the mind.
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,488
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14655 on: Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm »
Bobby has hit the ground running this season, hes been amazing so far. The work that he does is irreplaceable. I wonder if we would play with a diamond this weekend to utilize that, or 4-2-3-1. It seems that Nunez coming on as a sub would be a waste of both talents, unless Bobby is knackered.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 06:05:00 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm
Bobby has hit the ground running this season, hes been amazing so far. The work that he does is irreplaceable. I wonder if we would play with a diamond this weekend to utilize that, or 4-2-3-1. It seems that Nunez coming on as a sub would be a waste of both talents, unless Bobby is knackered.
Get Bobby to wear them out for 60 minutes then bring on Nunez at 60 with his pace and power vs tired defenses. I can see them playing together but I think Klopp may go more easing Nunez back in them starting him in a derby where team probably trying to get under his skin.
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 08:06:50 am »
I thought he looked pretty sharp at the end of last season when he came back from injury, like he had been rested and ready to go again. Seems like that rest and the summer preseason has done him well. Back to the Bobby of old
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 06:23:13 pm »
Agree, thought Bobby in his limited appearances last season was good. Very good at times.

They couldn't pick him up the other night in that midfield pocket. You do wonder if he could do a job in midfield as Darwin makes his way into the team, but would that blunt his effectiveness if that was more of a fixed position?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,642
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 07:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 06:23:13 pm
Agree, thought Bobby in his limited appearances last season was good. Very good at times.

They couldn't pick him up the other night in that midfield pocket. You do wonder if he could do a job in midfield as Darwin makes his way into the team, but would that blunt his effectiveness if that was more of a fixed position?

After watching his 100 goals again, I think he needs to play as a forward. He could probably play in midfield, but it would be a bit wasted and go against his instincts to get into the box.


Think the whole issue with him dropping deep has more to do with our midfield not functioning, than with how Bobby plays. If we had a decent midfield, he'd stay up front and make things happen there.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 07:46:11 pm »
I expect him to start so it's a big game for Bobby tomorrow. Hope he doesn't go hiding as he did against Utd.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,656
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 08:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:46:11 pm
I expect him to start so it's a big game for Bobby tomorrow. Hope he doesn't go hiding as he did against Utd.
He didn't go hiding. The set up meant he was isolated and needed to go looking for the ball as there was nothing coming to him if he stayed in is nominal position. Given that issue, he actually played quite well. Every intelligent analysis of that game has agreed on that point.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,560
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 10:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:46:11 pm
I expect him to start so it's a big game for Bobby tomorrow. Hope he doesn't go hiding as he did against Utd.
He had to drop deep though. He was all but hiding. If there is one player in our squad that one cannot level that accusation at, it would be Bobby.
If we didn't have him doing that, btw- we'd have been walking out of there with more goals against us.
It was a reasonably intelligent move to operate like that all throughout, a self-sacrificing move, considering. We'd have conceded more otherwise, because our midfield was non-existent, Trent had feck all protection and United were free to run straight through our midfield most of the game. One more extra body in midfield certainly helped at least the defensive side of our game.
Also- he just came in from injury, so he was far from matchfit/sharp.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:13 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Up
« previous next »
 