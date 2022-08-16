My view on a player has never been further apart from the consensus than it is on Firmino.



I make it almost three years since he was consistently good. And he was really bloody good at that point it has to be said - some dazzling performances and big goals away from home really drove us on early in our title-winning season. For that, and so much more, he'll forever be a legend for us.



However, his form dipped at a certain point during that season, and he got worse after COVID. He'll be fine once the crowds are back, everyone said. Well the crowds have been back a year now and his form is yet to improve.



I think he can still offer us something in Europe - goals against Inter and Benfica last season show that - but everything domestically feels too quick and physical for him now. His lack of goal threat has always frustrated me but its almost non-existent these days. He rarely attacks the box even when the ball is wide. His link-up play still ranges from the sublime to the ridiculous with a larger proportion of the latter than before, even though at his best his passing could still be bafflingly horrific at times.



Watching him centrally compared to Mane in the second half of last season is night and day it really is. Please stop getting excited when he comes back from yet another muscle injury because the player from 2016-19 is gone and he's never coming back.