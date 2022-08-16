« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

Quote from: y2w902 on August 16, 2022, 05:16:45 pm
What's the injury he has now? He has become increasingly unreliable the last couple of years.

it was a precaution - but yes - he's become injury prone.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man...

Personally, it's great to see him back - we all need a smile at the mo and it would be especially sweet if he comes out and is the unplayable mad bastard that we all know he can be.

C'mon Bobby lad - time to show those pearly whites and the kung-fu kick tomorrow against them twats.

Much more confident for the upcoming matches now that Bobby's back!
Irreplaceable!
A 300 million dollar machine and all you need is a lil bit of grease to make it work to its full potential.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on August 21, 2022, 09:35:09 pm
Cometh the hour, cometh the man...

Personally, it's great to see him back - we all need a smile at the mo and it would be especially sweet if he comes out and is the unplayable mad bastard that we all know he can be.

C'mon Bobby lad - time to show those pearly whites and the kung-fu kick tomorrow against them twats.



to be honest Taki and Origi would've been more effective for us at the moment and I'm a Bobby fan.
The decline is so sad to see
He's a backup and has been for the past 2 seasons. The quicker Nunez and Jota come back the quicker he can come on for cameos.
Were allowing at least 3 starters to lose their legs in our kit and Firmino is one of them.
Heartbreakingly past it. 😕
Incredible that this is the same player from 3-4 years ago. Not even a shadow of himself these days, may as well start with 10 men.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm
The decline is so sad to see
It really is.  Love the guy but he's completely gone for whatever reason..
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm
The decline is so sad to see

It really is. That 20 mil Juve offer looks pretty good now for all parties.
We'd have been better selling and keeping Origi to be honest.

He ran himself into the ground every game for 5 years. Just nothing left in the legs. The lad needs a move to a less demanding team and league. Still got the quality if not the physicality.
Writing obituaries during the third game of the season.have a word lads, not good.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:37:54 pm
Writing obituaries during the third game of the season.have a word lads, not good.

It not just this season though, he has not been himself for sometime now.
He's still decent as a squad player, option from the bench.
Not his fault our almost record signing supposed to be his successor got sent off and received a 3 match ban as a result
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:50:01 pm
Not his fault our almost record signing supposed to be his successor got sent off and received a 3 match ban as a result

Hes our fifth choice striker. Jota being out is a big blow aswell.
Struggled tonight, but he doesn't look anywhere near match fit yet.  Amazed he stayed on the pitch, but when there are no other options, what can you do.
Doesnt bring anything to the table anymore.
Clear to see he is unfortunately done he brought nothing to the game
Dunno if he's finished or not but the "drop deep and drag defenders out" stuff hasn't worked for ages, it's basically he drops deep, no oppo player follows him, clogs midfield, lays it off 5 yards and leaves us light in attack against a 4 or 5 man defence and 2 dm's. We are just far more threatening with someone there who wants to score goals. Needs to reinvent himself but don't see him getting renewed anyway so just gotta hope he can roll back the years a few times.
Sadly had to laugh at someone in the halftime thread who said he's not looking like the same player at the moment. He's just been off it for two years. Poor unfortunately but I think it was always going to happen given the football played and the effort put in.
Like a few others should have got rid a few seasons ago.
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 09:55:39 pm
Like a few others should have got rid a few seasons ago.
I feel he's a useful squad player but he shouldn't be starting for us.
My view on a player has never been further apart from the consensus than it is on Firmino.

I make it almost three years since he was consistently good. And he was really bloody good at that point it has to be said - some dazzling performances and big goals away from home really drove us on early in our title-winning season. For that, and so much more, he'll forever be a legend for us.

However, his form dipped at a certain point during that season, and he got worse after COVID. He'll be fine once the crowds are back, everyone said. Well the crowds have been back a year now and his form is yet to improve.

I think he can still offer us something in Europe - goals against Inter and Benfica last season show that - but everything domestically feels too quick and physical for him now. His lack of goal threat has always frustrated me but its almost non-existent these days. He rarely attacks the box even when the ball is wide. His link-up play still ranges from the sublime to the ridiculous with a larger proportion of the latter than before, even though at his best his passing could still be bafflingly horrific at times.

Watching him centrally compared to Mane in the second half of last season is night and day it really is. Please stop getting excited when he comes back from yet another muscle injury because the player from 2016-19 is gone and he's never coming back.
He is well and truly done. Even as 5th choice hes done. Needs to move to a slower league
My favourite player at the club. Unfortunately it looks like its game over.
Hes ran himself into the ground . Feels like that with quite a few of our lads to be honest

What a player but yes very much a stand in now. A move to Serie A awaits
Looks bereft of any confidence or joy. You need a happy Bobby on the pitch with some swagger to be brilliant. Just isnt happening for him right now. Also the pressing, thats just gone. We had Milner and Harvey pressing higher than him.
Even leaving aside the marked decline in his levels over the past few years, he just doesn't really suit the way we play anymore? He has always dropped deep to receive the ball but that was when we had two wide forwards who bagged tons of goals and midfielders capable of running beyond him. Bar Salah, we have none of those things now.

He doesn't score very often, he doesn't quite have the legs to press anymore (and our team is struggling to do that anyway), he's no longer particularly effective at linking play, he's visibly struggling with the pace of the game. He still has the odd effective half and he's still a very good footballer, but he looks badly ill-suited to this team now, and it's being compounded by the lack of legs elsewhere on the pitch.
Always a sad sight when a club legend declines. Relying on him for a lengthy period will undoubtedly blunt our attack.

Have to hope Nunez had had his one moment of madness and Jota recovers very soon.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
Even leaving aside the marked decline in his levels over the past few years, he just doesn't really suit the way we play anymore? He has always dropped deep to receive the ball but that was when we had two wide forwards who bagged tons of goals and midfielders capable of running beyond him. Bar Salah, we have none of those things now.

He doesn't score very often, he doesn't quite have the legs to press anymore (and our team is struggling to do that anyway), he's no longer particularly effective at linking play, he's visibly struggling with the pace of the game. He still has the odd effective half and he's still a very good footballer, but he looks badly ill-suited to this team now, and it's being compounded by the lack of legs elsewhere on the pitch.
He's still useful in Europe and the cups but it's clear that he's a shadow of the player he used to be.
Teams seem happy to let him drop deep and have the ball because there's either not much movement around him or he's not doing anything dangerous with it. Tough one to see to be honest. He's a fine 3rd choice #9 but he doesn't look like he can change a game anymore
I posted a few weeks ago that he has been off it for a good while (as in years) Everyone disagreed.

Well who's laughing now? Still not me.

He's one of a growing list of players who are "great to have around" just preferably not on the actual pitch.
I think we've squeezed every last drop out of him in all honesty and has nothing really left in his last 9 months as an LFC player.

It's sad because he was truly world class once but I don't think he's played at that level since 2019. His decline has been apparent.
I love Bobby but unfortunately he played like a 50 year old now. I rather have a youngster who can run all the time in the team at the moment.
Bobby isn't match fit.

The demise of Roberto Firmino is not upon us.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:01:44 am
Bobby isn't match fit.

The demise of Roberto Firmino is not upon us.

Sir, speaking sense is not allowed. Only knee jerk shite is
