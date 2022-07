Concern would be if he asks for a move to get a regular game to protect his World Cup place, as we wouldn't want let him go by choice.





Even if Firmino played week in and week out the Brazil manager doesnt seem to rate him highly. He has his favourites and Firmino is not oneHe hasnt been called up since July of 2021 which I am sure some of that is down to injuries I also think some if Tite has never been a fan, so I would say Firmino is 50/50 on whether he gets called up to the WC regardless of how much he is playing for us