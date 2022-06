When you see the likes of Modric, Kroos, Thomas Muller, Lewandowski and Benzema proving that real talent enables the modern player to flourish well into his 30s, it begs the question: why not Bobby?



An awful lot of supporters on this site have effectively written him off after his dips in fitness and form; I think that’s a huge mistake. Compared to the players mentioned above, he’s a mere youngster, and equally talented. My favourite Liverpool player I admit, so some undoubted bias on my part. But I think Klopp rates him as highly as I do, so here’s hoping some R&R sees him back to his imperious best this coming season.