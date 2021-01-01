Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Roberto Firmino
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
352
353
354
355
356
[
357
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Roberto Firmino (Read 1628444 times)
Johnny Aldridge
Main Stander
Posts: 114
Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
«
Reply #14240 on:
Today
at 06:17:26 am »
He has to start. He has that energy and hunger that we need up front. Not saying Salahs playing bad, but theres a difference in energy between the two right now that has to be used.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Print
Pages:
1
...
352
353
354
355
356
[
357
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Roberto Firmino
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2