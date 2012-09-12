« previous next »
Quote from: Knight on April  3, 2022, 03:53:56 pm
I dunno, Jota is our most lethal attacker at the minute, be a big call not to start the best no. 9 in the Premier league.

I can almost guarantee Bobby starts on Sunday, Jota might start on the left but Bobby will be the number 9 and rightly so, he bring qualities that no other player in our front line offers qualities that are needed in big games especially.
Quote from: Coolie High on April  5, 2022, 01:11:35 am
I can almost guarantee Bobby starts on Sunday, Jota might start on the left but Bobby will be the number 9 and rightly so, he bring qualities that no other player in our front line offers qualities that are needed in big games especially.

You may well be right. But hes barely played this season. Hes a squad player at this point. And typically you expect your first choices to start in the biggest games. And I definitely dont want to leave Mane or Diaz out to get Firmino in the team. If Firmino starts Jota doesnt I suspect.
Quote from: Knight on April  5, 2022, 07:09:36 am
You may well be right. But hes barely played this season. Hes a squad player at this point. And typically you expect your first choices to start in the biggest games. And I definitely dont want to leave Mane or Diaz out to get Firmino in the team. If Firmino starts Jota doesnt I suspect.

I think thats jumping the gun, to be honest.

You patently dont rate Fabinho as highly as the manager. And I wouldnt read too much into his appearance numbers this season - loss of form and fitness dont mean hes over the hill. And as the old adage goes, form is temporary, class is permanent.
Quote from: Robinred on April  5, 2022, 06:34:28 pm
I think thats jumping the gun, to be honest.

You patently dont rate Fabinho as highly as the manager. And I wouldnt read too much into his appearance numbers this season - loss of form and fitness dont mean hes over the hill. And as the old adage goes, form is temporary, class is permanent.
Firmino!
I think Bobby will play a part.

He has the priceless ability to link up and release the pass at just the right time, without hogging the ball, and killing the timing and momentum of the move.

This is something that Sadio and Mo cannot do.  In fairness, most players can't do it.

Jurgen nailed it a while back - "He's the most underrated player in world football".
Quote from: SamLad on April  6, 2022, 04:49:04 pm
Jurgen nailed it a while back - "He's the most underrated player in world football".

It's a shame his last full game was against Watford because it was almost flawless. Watford found him unplayable, but perhaps people will say "Yes, he was great but it's only Watford."

I wonder if Jurgen will think like that though, when it comes to picking the team for Manchester City. We have an embarrassment of riches up front of course. But Bobby's ability to link the wings and the midfield with the attack might be priceless. For all the domination last night there were still too many balls bouncing off the shins of our forwards. We can't be having that at the Emptihad. I'd definitely start with Firmino (and any two others). 
Quote from: SamLad on April  6, 2022, 04:49:04 pm
Jurgen nailed it a while back - "He's the most underrated player in world football".
Absolutely, still criminally underrated by our own fans
Our attack looks disconnected without him.
Thought he would have got more minutes yesterday.
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 11, 2022, 07:22:55 am
Thought he would have got more minutes yesterday.

All our subs happened a bit later than I would've thought, but to be fair the 20 minutes after Sadio's goal were our best spell of the match, so it makes sense that Jürgen would want to wait a bit before making changes, given that we seemed to have found a balance.
He'll start next Saturday. He's usually been crucial whenever we've had great results against City. He presses tremendously well against whoever their deepest midfielder is and usually harries them.

If Guardiola goes 4231 again next weekend wonder if we might double pivot it too with Thiago and Fabinho and have 4 out of the front 5 out there from the start.
I thought it would have made more sense bringing Bobby on instead of Diaz. Jota was struggling with the stuff Bobby excels at. His tendency to drop back in to midfield and provide an extra body would have been handy. When he did come on, our attack had already lost momentum and we were using him as a target man for some reason.

I imagine Jurgen knows better than I do. Maybe he'll start in the cup, it will give them something different to deal with.
We need Bobby to start the cup semi. First half yesterday our ball retention and pressing were quite poor, and there was a disconnect between our midfield and attack.  Bobby knits it all together, slows it down when needed, brings runners from midfield into the game, and is still the best presser out of our front 3. We were outnumbered in the middle of the park and won approximately zero second balls there the whole game. That's where Bob's galaxy brain works for us. We got some joy down the right side of our attack yesterday, but the middle was a no go zone.  I think if you asked Guardiola which Liverpool attacker he wouldn't want to see start at Wembley, he'd say Bobby.

I'd also start Naby ahead of Hendo, and bring Hendo on to close the game out, but I understand why he started Hendo yesterday.
Quote from: Ray K on April 11, 2022, 01:17:01 pm
We need Bobby to start the cup semi. First half yesterday our ball retention and pressing were quite poor, and there was a disconnect between our midfield and attack.  Bobby knits it all together, slows it down when needed, brings runners from midfield into the game, and is still the best presser out of our front 3. We were outnumbered in the middle of the park and won approximately zero second balls there the whole game. That's where Bob's galaxy brain works for us. We got some joy down the right side of our attack yesterday, but the middle was a no go zone.  I think if you asked Guardiola which Liverpool attacker he wouldn't want to see start at Wembley, he'd say Bobby.

I'd also start Naby ahead of Hendo, and bring Hendo on to close the game out, but I understand why he started Hendo yesterday.

I wouldn't argue against any of that. We have many options and Bobby is in the mix big time.  The beauty of our next two games are the 5 subs. If Bobby is to play on Satdee, he needs some minutes against Benfica whether from the bench or as a starter.
He might be my favourite player from this era. Certainly nobody else has given me that combination of pure joy and laugh out loud moments of the sheer audacity of his talent.
2 more goals needed for a century for us.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:55:28 pm
He might be my favourite player from this era. Certainly nobody else has given me that combination of pure joy and laugh out loud moments of the sheer audacity of his talent.
Unique player.
He also has an unusal combination of amazing skills and selfishness. With a touch like that he could try to dribble and score at every little chance, and be quite relaxed in defense, but he's the opposite.
I love the reborn tap-in Firmino too though  :D
 8)
His goals to minutes ratio this season is incredible, isn't it?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:56:42 pm
2 more goals needed for a century for us.

Yes! Desperate for it to happen with winners in the next two games :D
He's truly fabulous.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:56:42 pm
2 more goals needed for a century for us.
Not bad for a "defensive" striker.
Sometimes we forget how special Bobby is. So glad he scored.
