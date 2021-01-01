I can almost guarantee Bobby starts on Sunday, Jota might start on the left but Bobby will be the number 9 and rightly so, he bring qualities that no other player in our front line offers qualities that are needed in big games especially.



You may well be right. But hes barely played this season. Hes a squad player at this point. And typically you expect your first choices to start in the biggest games. And I definitely dont want to leave Mane or Diaz out to get Firmino in the team. If Firmino starts Jota doesnt I suspect.