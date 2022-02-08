« previous next »
I dont see Bobby Firmino moving into that LFC midfield. Not at this stage in his career, not given our style of play.

But if there is one player above all others who deserves to leave the club on his terms, its Bobby.

He was the one who turned Klopps vision of how he wanted the team to play, into reality.

What Iniesta was to tiki taka Barcelona, Bobby has been to Klopps LFC.
Quote from: lamonti on February  8, 2022, 08:07:48 am
Was surprised at all the positive reactions to him dropping into midfield - he gave the ball away for the goal!

So fucking what. You mean our other midfielders haven't given the ball away in midfield before?

Yes, his attempted pass to Millie was short because Bobby had two players hassling him at the time. Millie could have come towards Bobby to help out. Or, Millie should have tackled the lad and stopped the play. Millie didn't and was left behind because their player glided by him.
Quote from: 4pool on February  8, 2022, 04:23:27 pm
Millie could have come towards Bobby to help out. Or, Millie should have tackled the lad and stopped the play. Millie didn't and was left behind because their player glided by him.

Am i the only one who gets a pit in their stomach when Millie comes on nowadays? Hes such a liability in the midfield and I swear we concede more often than not once he comes on. Klopp puts him on to shore things up but my god does it feel like it does the opposite

I found it interesting that Bobby got slotted into an 8 but not out of this world. Bobby was a 10 before Klopp turned him into a false 9 press machine. Saying that I dont see him being an 8 here. If Klopp was going to be loyal to a player though and give him a retirement contract, it would be Bobby though.
There is no reason why Bobby could not drop back 10 yards in certain games when playing against 10 defenders even if its for 30 minutes chasing a goal or two. By the way he is not 31 until this October so has the legs to fulfill a slightly deeper role for another two or three years. Some people here think 30 is the death notice for players when we have one of the fittest squads in Europe.

....Mane....Jota...Salah
.......Diaz....Bobby
.............Fab

The perfect balance for a team playing against 11 guys behind the ball. ;)
He was very poor today. Lost it many times.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:02:57 pm
He was very poor today. Lost it many times.

 :lmao

Jurgen sees him as integral to our attack because he tries things. He's not supposed to be like Virgil and 95% pass rate.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:02:57 pm
He was very poor today. Lost it many times.

Love him but he is the elephant in the room now. Everytime he plays, his link up play is poor and the amount of time he lose the ball is alarming. The way he plays now, is like getting a legend who have retired to play a match for us.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:08:58 pm
:lmao

Jurgen sees him as integral to our attack because he tries things. He's not supposed to be like Virgil and 95% pass rate.

What are you laughing at? He was poor.
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 04:09:02 pm
Love him but he is the elephant in the room now. Everytime he plays, his link up play is poor and the amount of time he lose the ball is alarming. The way he plays now, is like getting a legend who have retired to play a match for us.
;D

Never any in-between or nuance for you guys is there?
Thought he was poor today. Hope he brings Jota in for Inter and Norwich.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:02:57 pm
He was very poor today. Lost it many times.

As were other players today.

Conditions were awful today against a team thats hard to play against and who actually have an OK defensive record. We got a win and a clean sheet!!
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:08:58 pm
:lmao

Jurgen sees him as integral to our attack because he tries things. He's not supposed to be like Virgil and 95% pass rate.
Losing possession trying a through ball or cross is one thing, but hes not even completing simple passes.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:02:57 pm
He was very poor today. Lost it many times.

Any other players you want to slag off after our win? Donut :D
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:10:29 pm
Thought he was poor today. Hope he brings Jota in for Inter and Norwich.
I don't think Bobby was poor. He tried to unlock the defense and kept them confused at the back. He was the better option for this game.Inter is another story though, Jota's game might be more suitable..
I enjoyed Firmino's performance today. Not his best, but I saw the positives. Took up some very good positions that pulled the Burnley players all over the place, and his buildup play was overall very decent. His final ball did let him down on quite a few occasions though, which led to some frustrating moments.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:10:22 pm
  ;D

Never any in-between or nuance for you guys is there?
He hasn't been great for a while and rightfully lost his place to Jota. He almost cost us a goal by losing the ball in extra time.
Love the guy to bits but how he stayed on for 90mins beggars belief. He stank the place out.
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Love the guy to bits but how he stayed on for 90mins beggars belief. He stank the place out.
This is not the Spurs thread, mate, you posted in the wrong place.
Quote from: Legoland on Today at 04:10:12 pm
What are you laughing at? He was poor.

Laughing at the usual suspect coming in to post because Bobby gave a few passes away.

Never taking in the conditions. None of the lads had great passing numbers. Hendo gave the ball away for their first attack that Ali made the save on. The ball was in the air all the time.

There are those in the prematch threads always taking Bobby out of the lineup. Obviously Jurgen sees every damn thing Bobby does. Has all the analysis breakdowns after the match. And Jurgen still picks Bobby. Is it possible Jurgen may just know a bit more than those who watch on the telly? Apparently not.
Awful today, kept giving the ball away and offered little to no threat in attack. The frequency of these performances is getting more and more - his days of being a first choice attacker are looking increasingly numbered
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:24:46 pm
This is not the Spurs thread, mate, you posted in the wrong place.

What?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:15:40 pm
He hasn't been great for a while and rightfully lost his place to Jota. He almost cost us a goal by losing the ball in extra time.
Has he "lost his place" to Jota? Or does Klopp finally have the luxury of rotating his attacking players and is using that facility to the full?

Only Klopp knows the truth of that, so you'll excuse me if I don't believe you, and all the others, who relentlessly invent your/their own negative scenarios and then propound them.

I notice that another of your write-offs also got 90 mins today. Not a great track record of calling it, have you?
Man City...if you listen to the pundits, they're not as good because they don't have a recognized striker.
Played 25 -- scored 61 goals.

Liverpool.. whigners constantly take Bobby out of the team, we should have a goal scorer as the #9, and post he's poor.
Played 24 -- scored 61 goals.

And let's give it to Chelsea with their recognized #9 in Lukaku leading their line and their abundance of riches in the attacking area. Played 24 -- scored 48.


We're obviously worse off with Bobby in the team leading the line.  :lmao

It is like some sort of disconnect between some and what we are doing. It's like when Rafa was in charge and we had all that nonsense about Zonal Marking. All led by pundits on tv who droned on about Man v Man marking is how to go.  Now it's pundits ( and a few ex-players who only remember their day) banging on about a true #9 in the middle. And we get the same in here. Bobby doesn't score enough goals, misplaces passes, is poor, and on and on. Yet, the team succeeds. 2 losses in our last 49. But never good enough for the pedant micro managers.

Glad Jurgen is in charge and does things his way.  :scarf

Thought he kept the ball well under pressure many many times - but then just wasn't able to do much otherwise.
Love him.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:54:17 pm
Has he "lost his place" to Jota? Or does Klopp finally have the luxury of rotating his attacking players and is using that facility to the full?

Only Klopp knows the truth of that, so you'll excuse me if I don't believe you, and all the others, who relentlessly invent your/their own negative scenarios and then propound them.

I notice that another of your write-offs also got 90 mins today. Not a great track record of calling it, have you?
Lol.
Stank the place out? Dreary me!
He was alright, nothing noteworthy certainly no complaints here, everybody has a quiet game or two.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:28:40 pm
Is it possible Jurgen may just know a bit more than those who watch on the telly?
heretic!
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:45:38 pm
He was alright, nothing noteworthy certainly no complaints here, everybody has a quiet game or two.

Exactly. He was alright, that's the point. Nobody said he was great today either, but there are some absolute shockers in this page, just like a few in the Naby thread as well.

I don't think any player had a poor game - some subdued maybe, but poor, nah.. We played plenty of slick passing moves, the final ball didn't come through that often and they picked us off with their runners on to second balls and winning in the air, but most of them were offside anyway, barring one or two chances where we needed Alisson. I thought it was a decent win and Bobby's hold up play was important in game management in the second half.
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 04:40:23 pm
What?
You posted about "stinking the place out". Got to be the Spurs thread, not Bobby's.
