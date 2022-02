So… is there a drop back into midfield in the offing for him?



He takes too many chances on the ball to play in midfield for me. Today was a good example when he turned over possession for their goal. He has been a brilliant servant and absolutely pivotal to the way we used to play. He added masses of creativity to what was a brilliant but pretty functional team.I can see his importance diminishing as we evolve. We now have a lot more creativity throughout the team. I think there has been a sea change in our recruitment and evolution. We have gone from being pretty functional to having the likes of Trent, Elliott, Thiago, Diaz and potentially Carvalho as genuine creative players.