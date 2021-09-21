Bobby trained yesterday, so hopefully back soon
Took both goals well, but looks a little off the pace. Think he'll be on the bench this weekend.
The long-roll in! Longest ever?
I always think it is fair to give Bobby 3 or 4 games to get back up to speed after an injury. He just takes a bit of time.
The Test is obviously right
He comes in at the weekend. Hes looked in good nick when on the pitch this season, and Jota is so good off the bench
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
