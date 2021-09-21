« previous next »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 21, 2021, 10:46:56 pm
Bobby trained yesterday, so hopefully back soon  8)

Back for city I reckon  8)
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 21, 2021, 10:46:56 pm
Bobby trained yesterday, so hopefully back soon  8)
Probably get some minutes against Brentford. Glad to have him back.
He's put a Brentford video thing on his insta stories so hopefully that means he's back.
Looked sharp. Beware, City! (save him from Porto)
Love seeing Bobby just casually coming on as sub and slotting away two lovely finishes  ;D

Gotta love Bobby. Even without the goals this was a wonderful cameo started with a little scooped backheel as soon as he came on
He's looked sharp every time we've seen him this season.
Need a gif of his first touch after coming on :lmao
Took both goals well, but looks a little off the pace.  Think he'll be on the bench this weekend.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm
Took both goals well, but looks a little off the pace.  Think he'll be on the bench this weekend.

I always think it is fair to give Bobby 3 or 4 games to get back up to speed after an injury. He just takes a bit of time.
The long-roll in! Longest ever?  ;D

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
The long-roll in! Longest ever?  ;D

 :scarf :scarf :scarf

Nah, John Barnes still holds that title, from the half way line at The Dell.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
I always think it is fair to give Bobby 3 or 4 games to get back up to speed after an injury. He just takes a bit of time.

He loves playing City though... decisions.
He comes in at the weekend. Hes looked in good nick when on the pitch this season, and Jota is so good off the bench
Great to see him back and amongst the goals, would still have him off the bench for City but it's great to have a hard choice to make!
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm
He comes in at the weekend. Hes looked in good nick when on the pitch this season, and Jota is so good off the bench
With Jota the last of the front 3 to come off today, it will not be a surprise if Bobby starts against City. Looking sharp, lean and mean
Bobby is back..
that first touch haha ridiculous. I think Jota being around has really helped him get the rest he's needed to get back to his best plus Brazil not flogging him into the ground.
Would love our Bobby to get 10 more goals this season to mark 100 goals for the Club.

Si Senor.
Couple of well taken goals, hopefully he keeps that going on the weekend. Been a bit stop-start for him this season but hes class, hell score double digits easily.
