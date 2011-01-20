His missus is pregnant again.
No wonder he's injured.
Wait a minute, is Bobby potentially out 3 months or is his wife 3 months gone Im confused now?
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Yes.
Thanks Im glad weve cleared that up
Sounds to me as if theyre trying it determine whether its grade 1 or 2
@_pauljoyceRoberto Firmino to have further assessment on hamstring injury but initial diagnosis is that it is not serious.No news on his missus though.
Christ, have they started grading unborn babies now? That's Tory Britain, for you
4th Sep and yet to receive any news of Bob's injury status?
Brazil have asked FIFA to block Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho from playing this weejend.
I don't see why they've included him when he wasn't called up anyway due to injury was he?
Any news on his injury?
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]