Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1516244 times)

Offline duvva

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13600 on: August 30, 2021, 11:55:50 pm »
Wait a minute, is Bobby potentially out 3 months or is his wife 3 months gone Im confused now?
Online Red Berry

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13601 on: August 31, 2021, 12:24:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 30, 2021, 11:11:48 pm
His missus is pregnant again.  ;D

No wonder he's injured.
Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13602 on: August 31, 2021, 12:27:45 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on August 31, 2021, 12:24:34 am
No wonder he's injured.

Does Firmino have a groin injury from overwork?
Offline Crimson_Tank

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13603 on: August 31, 2021, 01:24:13 am »
Quote from: duvva on August 30, 2021, 11:55:50 pm
Wait a minute, is Bobby potentially out 3 months or is his wife 3 months gone Im confused now?

Yes.
Offline duvva

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13604 on: August 31, 2021, 01:30:53 am »
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on August 31, 2021, 01:24:13 am
Yes.
Thanks Im glad weve cleared that up
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13605 on: August 31, 2021, 01:49:26 am »
Thing is we won't know anything until the scan





Bobby's hoping for twins ;)
Offline Crimson_Tank

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13606 on: August 31, 2021, 02:05:34 am »
Quote from: duvva on August 31, 2021, 01:30:53 am
Thanks Im glad weve cleared that up

Anytime.
Online Ray K

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13607 on: August 31, 2021, 09:30:58 am »
@_pauljoyce
Roberto Firmino to have further assessment on hamstring injury but initial diagnosis is that it is not serious.

No news on his missus though.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13608 on: August 31, 2021, 09:43:44 am »
Come on, keep up everyone, the baby news was first posted weeks ago :P (spoiler: it's another girl)

Fingers crossed the Twatter types are chatting shit as usual and Bobby is OK.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13609 on: August 31, 2021, 09:49:47 am »
Sounds to me as if theyre trying it determine whether its grade 1 or 2
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13610 on: August 31, 2021, 10:31:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 31, 2021, 09:49:47 am
Sounds to me as if theyre trying it determine whether its grade 1 or 2

I heard something if if it's grade 2 he could be fit for Palace. If it's Grade 1 then is it possible he could even be on the bench against Leeds?
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13611 on: August 31, 2021, 10:36:08 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 31, 2021, 09:30:58 am
@_pauljoyce
Roberto Firmino to have further assessment on hamstring injury but initial diagnosis is that it is not serious.

No news on his missus though.
Twitter. What a useless source of information  :wanker
Online dutchkop

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13612 on: August 31, 2021, 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 31, 2021, 09:30:58 am
@_pauljoyce
Roberto Firmino to have further assessment on hamstring injury but initial diagnosis is that it is not serious.

No news on his missus though.

good news if true.
Offline royhendo

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13613 on: August 31, 2021, 11:34:47 am »
Nicely timed for an international break. Lay off the piano keys Bobby Boy.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13614 on: August 31, 2021, 11:51:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 31, 2021, 09:49:47 am
Sounds to me as if theyre trying it determine whether its grade 1 or 2
Christ, have they started grading unborn babies now? That's Tory Britain, for you
Offline 4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13615 on: August 31, 2021, 07:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 31, 2021, 11:51:00 am
Christ, have they started grading unborn babies now? That's Tory Britain, for you

 ;D
Offline jckliew

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13616 on: September 4, 2021, 10:56:17 am »
4th Sep and yet to receive any news of Bob's injury status?
Offline a little break

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13617 on: September 4, 2021, 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: jckliew on September  4, 2021, 10:56:17 am
4th Sep and yet to receive any news of Bob's injury status?

Still too close to deadline day to piss everyone off again. Have to sort out another contract before they announce the bad news. *Insert fishing pole emoji*

Na but seriously it is weird we havent heard anything yet.
Offline JP!

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13618 on: September 4, 2021, 01:06:15 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on September  4, 2021, 10:56:17 am
4th Sep and yet to receive any news of Bob's injury status?

Funny enough the club don't need to report on every injury. We don't have a game for another week.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13619 on: September 7, 2021, 08:00:21 pm »
Echo stating that he's expected to miss a couple of weeks, but no time table has been given by the club.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13620 on: Yesterday at 12:10:18 pm »
Brazil have asked FIFA to block Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho from playing this weejend.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13621 on: Yesterday at 12:10:56 pm »
Firmino couldn't have played anyway.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13622 on: Yesterday at 12:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:10:18 pm
Brazil have asked FIFA to block Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho from playing this weejend.

Why?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13623 on: Yesterday at 12:44:24 pm »
I don't see why they've included him when he wasn't called up anyway due to injury was he?
Offline sminp

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13624 on: Yesterday at 01:58:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:44:24 pm
I don't see why they've included him when he wasn't called up anyway due to injury was he?

Because they're vindictive twats. Looks like Bobby wasn't available this weekend anyway either way. They must've called him up anyway so their docs could check on him then put him on a plane straight back here.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
Any news on his injury?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm »
