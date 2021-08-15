That was some performance. A genius.
It's not at all a slight on Jota to note that Bobby coming on started opening up all kinds of new spaces and passing angles. Tidy finish, too, which led to a glorious brief hug among the Indomitable Troika.Bobby Ballgame...
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1427292310480605190?s=19
Yes! Yes he is!Thanks for the tete-a-tete Yorky! Quality
Got to be the best song in football at the moment
It sounded great at Norwich. Thought Id share this again that I wrote last year during peak lockdown, about how the song was started. https://benstevenson95.wordpress.com/2020/06/30/the-roberto-firmino-song-a-short-story/
Will wait for official confirmation but Twitter (dont shoot me) seems to be in overdrive about the length of Bobbys injury.Lets hope its not true that its months and not weeks.
If you're going to post that then at least post how long they're claiming he's going to be out.
