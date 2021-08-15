« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

jckliew

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 02:33:59 am
Gonna have to work hard for the contract extension!   LOL
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Angelius

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 02:44:34 am
It was funny near the end of the game where he was trying various flicks and tricks confident in the knowledge that if they didnt come off, he would just harry the tired Norwich defense and just win the ball back anyway. There was a sequence where he did that twice in quick succession - fantastic to see.

Bobby + fans in the stadium is a different proposition altogether.
Gaz75

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 02:54:01 am
the difference he makes is unreal, winning the ball back, his runs, his passing, must be a nightmare trying to mark him. when he's in form he's irreplaceable
Gaz123456

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 03:34:56 pm
One if my favourite players ever.

He embodies what a Liverpool player should be - talented, committed, flamboyant and genuinely seems to enjoy playing in front of our fans.

His song is boss as well.
stockdam

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 04:05:11 pm
He looked sharp when he came on. One of our best players and when hes on form hes a joy to watch. His finishing can be astounding as he makes it look so easy. I think well see the best of him this season.
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 04:21:00 pm
Bobby is Boss.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 04:53:33 pm
Jota looks more of a goal threat but when Bobby came on the front 3 link up play went up a level.
Yorkykopite

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 08:46:51 pm
That was some performance. A genius.
newterp

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 15, 2021, 08:50:24 pm
Joy to watch.

I wish we had a highlight vid since he joined us - it would be 1 hour long with all the tricks, flicks, assists, goals, AND pressing to win the ball.

I would watch it.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 03:25:48 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2021, 08:46:51 pm
That was some performance. A genius.

Yes!  Yes he is!


Thanks for the tete-a-tete Yorky!  Quality
BigCDump

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 11:11:10 am
Bloody hell, you can see why the rest of the team let Hendo celebrate his goals alone initially. No one wants a bloody nose.

Bobby has been great in preseason so far and in the first game. Maybe he just needed the pressure off or some competition. Or both. If he can keep this up we will win lots and lots of games.
leroy

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 11:25:37 am
Quote from: afc turkish on August 14, 2021, 07:29:33 pm
It's not at all a slight on Jota to note that Bobby coming on started opening up all kinds of new spaces and passing angles. Tidy finish, too, which led to a glorious brief hug among the Indomitable Troika.

Bobby Ballgame...

Was my thoughts exactly.  He transformed the play when he came on.  Jota with some lovely stuff (especially that run from the left) but Bobby is just so elusive for the opposition and is constantly contributing.  Hoping for another no-look finish at some point to know his confidence is through the roof.

DangerScouse

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 04:41:01 pm
4pool

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 08:43:38 pm
Joff

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 08:46:21 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on August 16, 2021, 03:25:48 am
Yes!  Yes he is!


Thanks for the tete-a-tete Yorky!  Quality

My son tried thst and broke his arm 😂
rossipersempre

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 08:58:24 pm
Raid

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 09:43:09 pm
afc turkish

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 10:29:13 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on August 16, 2021, 03:25:48 am





The sheer, giggly joy between Oh captain, My captain and Bobby Dazzler... :D
Peabee

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 16, 2021, 10:59:36 pm
Quote from: Raid on August 16, 2021, 09:43:09 pm
Got to be the best song in football at the moment

I remember how loud that was during the match. It may as well have been a home game at that point. I cant wait to hear Anfield for the first time in over 500 days.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 18, 2021, 06:09:18 am
Si Senor!!!!

Larse

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 18, 2021, 07:43:29 am
He looked sharp in the friendly and again against Norwich. Everybody who thinks that he was finished will eat their words.

Have a feeling he'll start against burnley.
bstevenson951

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 19, 2021, 04:14:11 pm
Quote from: Raid on August 16, 2021, 09:43:09 pm
Got to be the best song in football at the moment

It sounded great at Norwich. Thought Id share this again that I wrote last year during peak lockdown, about how the song was started.

https://benstevenson95.wordpress.com/2020/06/30/the-roberto-firmino-song-a-short-story/
jckliew

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 20, 2021, 05:42:39 am
Can't wait for Bob playing with the crowd behind his sails!
kavah

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 20, 2021, 07:59:36 am
Quote from: Raid on August 16, 2021, 09:43:09 pm
Got to be the best song in football at the moment

Every element is perfect isnt it, right down to the whistling - whoever that is, thanks its great -  channeling the 80s Kop with a Porto Alegre / San Lorenzo South American style vibe

Quote from: bstevenson951 on August 19, 2021, 04:14:11 pm
It sounded great at Norwich. Thought Id share this again that I wrote last year during peak lockdown, about how the song was started.

https://benstevenson95.wordpress.com/2020/06/30/the-roberto-firmino-song-a-short-story/


Great that mate
spider-neil

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 20, 2021, 08:28:41 am
Roberto Firmino vs Dennis Bergkamp (League only)

https://www.premierleague.com/players/991/Dennis-Bergkamp/stats

315 appearances
87 goals
97 assists

https://www.premierleague.com/players/13511/Roberto-Firmino/stats

212 appearances
67 goals
42 assists

How Firmino stacks up against one of the best creators in the Premier League era.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 20, 2021, 10:14:41 am
Looks very sharp.  I'm a little worried about his energy levels given he hasn't really had a proper break for yet another season.  If Jota can settle into that central role then hopefully we can rotate them and keep both fresh.

Wonderful player when he's on it. 
Lofty Ambitions

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 02:11:36 pm
Hopefully nothing too serious - get well soon, you one eyed assassin you!

It's the international break next, so there's that too. Not traveling no matter what I'd assume.
Samio

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 10:59:33 pm
Will wait for official confirmation but Twitter (dont shoot me) seems to be in overdrive about the length of Bobbys injury.

Lets hope its not true that its months and not weeks.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 11:00:59 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:59:33 pm
Will wait for official confirmation but Twitter (dont shoot me) seems to be in overdrive about the length of Bobbys injury.

Lets hope its not true that its months and not weeks.

If you're going to post that then at least post how long they're claiming he's going to be out.
DangerScouse

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 11:07:50 pm
3 months rumoured
Samio

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 11:09:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:00:59 pm
If you're going to post that then at least post how long they're claiming he's going to be out.

Sorry boss. Thought I said months in the post ;)
Samie

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 11:11:48 pm
His missus is pregnant again.  ;D
