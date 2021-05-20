« previous next »
I hope he can nab a goal on Sunday to hit double figures. Has been playing well
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 19, 2021, 11:26:31 pm
yeah, just like with Sadio, I am not ready to give up on these boys quite yet  ;D

Origi will probably be moved on, so a new attacker will come in. Like Jota, they don't want to be sitting on the bench, so hopefully standards will creep back up next season, no matter who is playing.
Great run of form lately which is brilliant to see. A happy Bobby is a happy team.
Another baby on the way for Bobby now, these Brazilians love a big family.
Some celebrations from our lads last summer.  :D

Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2021, 03:46:03 pm
Some celebrations from our lads last summer.  :D


Longest pregnancy ever if it was conceived last summer ;D
Lads,

It has been a crazy year, and there has been a sizable 100 pages of back and forth about Si Senor here in this thread.  This notwithstanding, I am watching as many Liverpool FC videos as my search engine algorithm can withstand.  It has been brilliant - more Origi goals than I remember and some truly scintillating play over the last 5 years.

Anyhow, the reason for my post is a mix of things.  I really identified with Hazell's post a few days ago - especially around the boring nature of arguing about Bobby (one way or the other).  As supporters, I think we tend to get caught up in the present - which skews our view of the past and influences our sense of the future in ways that promote group think (i.e. "Bobby's lost it and is not good enough anymore" or "Bobby's back" teeter totter).

And in many ways, there may be moments where each of these criticism seems like a path for change for some supporters, but this view flies in the face of Klopp, Bobby's teammates, and Bobby himself and could also be leveled at many of our players this year.  So, as a way to put some of the argumentation to bed, I am posting a few criticisms of Firmino which have already been dismissed by teammates and coaches:

1.  Bobby does not score enough, shooting form is poor, and we need more production from him
2.  Bobby's play is poor when he misses a pass or two, has a poor touch, seems less active or has difficulty finding space
3.  Bobby's numbers and statistics are down narrative

These are the most basic arguments (he's siding downhill- getting older, and he's too frivolous with the ball leading to errors, and his activity is down insinuations).

But if you ask his teammates from Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson to Mo Salah or Sadio Mane - you know people who know about team dynamics, training practices, and attacking play at Liverpool - they all defend Bobby against these criticisms as does Klopp.  Here is a blurb from LFC stats which may be a bit dated in terms of bigging him up a bit but still holds true with respect to his value.  Again, I do not buy the argument that Firmino has been underperforming for long periods of time (like 2019-2020 season where we won the league, and he was crucial in winning the Club World Cup trophy).  This season is a different beast altogether but we as a team were still in first place in January 2021 - even as our attacking form as a team really took a hit.   

"Roberto Firmino doesn't seem as concerned with his goal tally as his fellow forwards, Mané and Salah, and enjoys assisting goals just as much as scoring them. His overall contribution to the team, constantly on the move, filling spaces and tracking opponents, hasn't gone unnoticed as evident in his teammates' praise of the Brazilian and by various pundits. Virgil Van Dijk described him as the greatest-ever player he'd played with when asked in August 2019. Im running out of words to describe him, said Trent Alexander-Arnold in September 2019 after Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Newcastle. Hes an unbelievable player. Ive said it before  hes priceless to us. For us, hes the best player we could have. Hes the one that makes everything tick, hes the glue that holds everything together. He is a world-class player. Thierry Henry was impressed with Roberto Firmino's performances in the 2019/20 season: "His movement, his work-rate, the way he makes the two central defenders move to allow space. Firmino is the most complete striker in the league. I'm not talking about the best finisher or the best work-rate, I'm talking about all round. The most complete in the league." Sky Sports' expert, Gary Neville said: "Any manager in the world would love to have Firmino as their centre forward. I think hes absolutely incredible. Hes selfless, brilliant, scores goals, sets things up, they can link off him, makes all the right runs, an outstanding player." Former Arsenal great, Arséne Wenger concurs and he has proved to have a wonderful insight into the game: "The guy who sacrifices himself is Firmino, he works for the team and gets them to shine.

Jose Mourinho, then a Sky Sports pundit, confessed in September 2019 to being a fan of Firmino and analysed his importance to the team quite astutely: "Firmino is very important to Salah and to Mane because he drops back in between the lines to allow Salah and Mane to score as many goals. If they play wide and he is a target man, then from wide positions you dont score as many goals. They do it because theyre inside, between the centre-back and the full-back. Firmino drops back and if he attracts a centre-back, it gives more space to the others. If he doesnt, hes free in between the lines to get the ball into play. He's fantastic... I didnt know the words... I love it now you call it a workhorse, I understand the meaning of it. He works so hard for the team. Salah and Mane, they dont chase the full-backs all the way, they stay in positions where they can be killing people on the counter-attacks and Firmino compacts with the midfield. Origi, he can replace him and he can still score goals like he did last year in important games, but the style of play, the model of play, without Firmino they are in trouble.

But the one whose opinion matters the most is certainly Jürgen Klopp and he sung Bobby's praises following Liverpools 4-0 win at Leicester on 26 December 2019. Bobby has four goals in three games and before that he didnt score that often, Klopp said. When people tell me previously Bobby didnt score for a while I didnt realise. When I think about Bobby I dont think about scoring. I think about how important he is. We had a bit of a talk because for the first time since I knew him he looked a little bit concerned about that fact. I told him I am not interested in that number because he is the connector for our team. He is so important for us. He is not the only one who can play that position but he can play that position in a very special way. Firmino continued to be an important part of Liverpool's triumvirate up front in the 2019/20 season and delivered 12 goals and 13 assists. It holds true that when Firmino plays well, the whole team plays well and in the end Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy which is testament to his abilities."[/i][/b]  - https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1288[/b]

For me, this puts to bed the argument of not scoring enough or the weird argument that Bobby's not playing well - when some of his ideas on the ball do not come off.
As far as the stats argument, I'll post all of the lines from our front three, in all competitions and make some comments.


                                      2015-16                    2016-17                  2017-18                   2018-19                   2019-2020                    2020-21
                                  App  (G)  (A)                 App  (G)  (A)             App  (G)  (A)               App  (G)  (A)               App  (G)   (A)                App (G)   (A)


Mo Salah                                                                                       52   (44)  (14)            52    (27) (10)            48    (23)  (13)            50     (31)   (5) * (not including C Palace)

Sadio Mane                                                   29    (13) (7)             44   (20)   (9)             50    (26)  (2)             47    (22)  (10)            47     (14)   (8 ) * (not including C Palace)

Bobby Firmino           49    (11) (9)                41    (12) (8 )             54   (27) (17)             48    (16)  (7)             52    (12)  (13)            47      (9)    (8 )  * (not including C Palace)

Total                      49    (11) (9)               70    (25) (15)         148   (91) (40)         150    (69)  (19)          147   (57)  (36)      144    (54)  (21) * (not including C Palace)             


So there are three points to make here from my perspective. 

First, these lads have played a lot of games together over the last four years - over 200+.   This leads to several factors which can affect performance positively and in areas of weakness.  Nonetheless, we cannot dismiss the idea of fatigue (physical, mental, and even tactical).   Patterns, ideas, and movements get studied, adjusted to by our opponents and adapted. 

Second, we should look at group productivity just as much as individual production, if not more.   And the one thing that stands out in 2020-21 season is that goals and assists have been much harder to come by, except that we forget about the 10-12 games from January to April where we really struggled to score.


December 30      @ Newcastle   0-0    72% Possession   11 Shots (4 on Goal)
January 4th         Southampton  0-1   67% Possession    17 Shots (1 on Goal)
January 17th       Man United     0-0   66% Possession    17 Shots (3 on Goal)
January 21st       Burnley           0-1   72% Possession    27 Shots (6 on Goal)

*** Next three games afterwards we strike for 2 goals at United on 58% possession and 14 shots (6 on Goal) in a 3-2 loss.  We beat Spurs 3-1 on 50% possession 14 shots (7 on Goal).  And we beat West Ham 3-1 with 67% possession and 14 shots (5 on goal).   The games were more open but the key point is that we have been pretty stable with creating chances, but in January we were struggling to finish as a group.  Then came a dreadful February.

February 3rd      Brighton H&A  0-1   63% Possession    11 Shots (1 on Goal)
February 7th      Man City         1-4   56% Possession       8 Shots (3 on Goal)
February 13th  @ Leicester       3-1   62% Possession     15 Shots (4 on Goal)
February 20th     Everton          0-2   71% Possession     15 Shots (6 on Goal)

March 4th         Chelsea           0-1    54% Possession       7 Shots (1 on Goal)
March 7th         Fulham            0-1    63% Possession     16 Shots (3 on Goal)

April 19th       @ Leeds             1-1    38% Possession      17 Shots (7 on Goal)
April 24th         Newcastle        1-1    68% Possession      22 Shots (9 on Goal)

 *** It must be noted that in 10 of these 12 games we created double digit opportunities - the engine of creation was there but the collective group struggled to finish (including MF/Defenders).
       Also, we dominated possession and the game in many instances, but this year more than any other - we saw how effective the entire league became at countering us for a variety of reasons.

These stats, for me, do not point at one person, but a culture of attacking that can consume teams going through a difficult period, especially when they have been used to scoring in bunches together.  This adversity has many authors, not one.   As we saw in previous years, when we get a few goals, then the flood gates open and scoring gets easier -- this year it went in reverse.

Lastly, there is an argument for rotation with all of our front three.   The numbers of games they have played and the number of competitions that they play in do indicate that we need more help in the attack as well as midfield.  Fatigue has to be an issue when looking at the statistics, as well as the energy lost not to having supporters in the grounds is also a factor.   Ultimately, we saw how effective another attacker could be when Jota caught fire.  Rest is a crucial part of avoiding burnout, however this season in particular had enough energy sapping events that it was like a toll booth on one's soul.

Could Bobby have been fatigued leading to performance changes in this season?  It is quite possible, but this has to be seen as a collective group experience and not singling out Firmino for being "a problem" going forward.  The number of injuries, inconsistent play and repetitive tactics meant we tried to grind through it --- and had we had the rub of green in just a handful of these games, the stats, results and anxiety over the future would not have been so overblown here.

Okay, time to put the season to bed - hopefully Bobby gets one against CP with a few assists - and we can get back to the idea of dominating Europe again. 
Yes I think any criticism of the front 3 needs to include recognition that they shouldn't have been playing so many minutes over the last few seasons. It was a poor call not to bring in a 4th top quality attacker in the summer of 19/20. We got away with it last season, more than that, we absolutely smashed it. And perhaps if not for the toll COVID has taken we'd have gotten away with it fullstop. And obviously the Jota injury didn't help because the period we most struggled to score coincided with the period we didn't have our fresher, new, and running hot, forward to help us out. The thing about Firmino is you can say goals don't matter as much for him but the reality is, I suspect they do. He clearly wants to score goals and the lack of them clearly preys on him. That's partly about a narrative but the narrative exists, in a way it doesn't for midfielders who haven't scored much recently.
Quote from: Knight on May 21, 2021, 04:04:47 pm
Yes I think any criticism of the front 3 needs to include recognition that they shouldn't have been playing so many minutes over the last few seasons. It was a poor call not to bring in a 4th top quality attacker in the summer of 19/20. We got away with it last season, more than that, we absolutely smashed it. And perhaps if not for the toll COVID has taken we'd have gotten away with it fullstop. And obviously the Jota injury didn't help because the period we most struggled to score coincided with the period we didn't have our fresher, new, and running hot, forward to help us out. The thing about Firmino is you can say goals don't matter as much for him but the reality is, I suspect they do. He clearly wants to score goals and the lack of them clearly preys on him. That's partly about a narrative but the narrative exists, in a way it doesn't for midfielders who haven't scored much recently.

Thats a good point - your last paragraph.  He had so much success in that role over three seasons that not scoring does become a narrative for him and supporters- so much so that Klopp has to remind everyone of the plot - hes (Klopp) has always known it would get harder - not easier. We take for granted each of the three - when they are not there or when they are but have fatigue - grinding it.  But grinding it with these 3 and Jota is pretty pretty good
He was excellent i thought. In the last couple of games he has been great.

Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
A superb footballer. A Dalglish-type footballer. That ability - showcased again today - to turn on the ball and cut across his pursuer, effectively leaving him for dead, is pure Dalglish. With the minimum of fuss he is able to dictate terms. The pass today with the outside of the right boot to set Mo Salah free for what should have been the golden boot goal was out of this world.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2021, 09:42:33 pm
A superb footballer. A Dalglish-type footballer. That ability - showcased again today - to turn on the ball and cut across his pursuer, effectively leaving him for dead, is pure Dalglish. With the minimum of fuss he is able to dictate terms. The pass today with the outside of the right boot to set Mo Salah free for what should have been the golden boot goal was out of this world.

He made a pass to Trent with his back in the second half. I love the way he plays football and his improvisation.
Thought he was excellent today, that was prime Bobby.
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 23, 2021, 10:09:26 pm
Thought he was excellent today, that was prime Bobby.
As opposed to Primark Bobby earlier in the season



(sorry Bobby, the joke made me do it :) )
Was very good today.
Quote from: Peabee on May 23, 2021, 09:47:00 pm
He made a pass to Trent with his back in the second half. I love the way he plays football and his improvisation.

Needs a gif... loved the literal back pass, pure Bobby...
Got to say, one of the big highlights of the end of season for me is seeing Firmino coming back into his best. He is such a special player, a wonderful footballer and I take more joy watching him in full song than any other player in the world.
Quote from: Peabee on May 23, 2021, 09:47:00 pm
He made a pass to Trent with his back in the second half. I love the way he plays football and his improvisation.
Haha, for some reason that had escaped my memory and then I woke up and thought did Bobby control a ball with his back last week?. Was hoping to find a GIF of it.
Two really nice goals and hes middle of page 3.

Well not anymore.  ;D
