See, I disagree, I thought he had a really ropey first half but then an outstanding second half. First half the ball wasn't sticking to him when he had his back to goal and he was misplacing passes. His finish for the goal wasn't that great either but the keeper had a mare.



Second half he was impossible to play against, just kept finding space all over the park and drove us forward. They couldn't get the ball off him.



This right here is the difference between being an observer, removed from the team and the game and being a coach.First, Klopp has said time and time again, he wants his players free to make decisions (as creating is the second most difficult thing in the game behind finishing). Turnovers are going to happen, especially by those who are brave enough to find the ball and try to express themselves. He does not want to ride every turnover by an attacking player and he does not want Liverpool supporters to hang on every pass either --- even when there are poor touches and a player who sees something, tries it and it does not come off. He has trust in Bobby to make decisions - that's it. Some will be great, and some will be poor but what he wants from him is that if he does turn the ball over ---- go back and get it.Second, you have to look at the balls played into him, the spacing of the players and the overall shape of the team --- congested or uncontested? Rushed or composed? etc.. And finally is Bobby the one holding us back getting into attacking positions due to his mistakes or is he a product of the rest of the team making small little errors, buying us time, and turning out of pressure. The game was so hectic today for thirty minutes - everyone was mistiming runs, kicking the ball out of bounds, and having poor touches. Burnley too. Nevertheless Bobby's vision is second to none and his instinct for a pass is the best on the team minus Thiago ---- so you'd never see Klopp bitching about Firmino losing the ball in the attacking third if the rest of the team was just as wasteful ----> which they were in the first 25 minutes today. He wasn't the problem in the first but an indicator of our team problem --- and in the end he was the solution.Bobby helped us play at crucial times, and he had a few poor touches, but if you spent any time in practice with him, the lads, and Jurgen --- you'd know he was their playmaker in tight situations and in the final third. The fact that not everything he tries does not come off is a result of playing at the highest level, and problematic nature of anyone being a focal point on team struggling to score.This is not defending Bobby, but suggesting that he did not have anymore of a nightmare than any of our attackers --- and this individual analysis of Bobby is often inaccurate, irrelevant to how Jurgen coaches in practice and games --- he wants Bobby to take chances, and not hesitate when they do not come off.Now any Tom, Dick or Harry can come off the street and watch a play and say -- "why did he do that or that's a shitty touch or (blah blah blah)" - but we have to face facts here that the entire team struggled to find their way for the first 15 minutes in all phases of the game. This is the point of this post. Bobby scores a 10 yarder does not make him the greatest and him turning over/bad touch or two does not mean he's having a mare.